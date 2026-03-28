The IPL 2026 season promises another thrilling campaign for Sunrisers Hyderabad with the Orange Army set to march under the leadership of explosive wicketkeeper and batter Ishan Kishan. With a balanced mix of youth and experience SRH will be aiming to make a strong impact this year.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin their IPL 2026 campaign without their captain and star bowler Pat Cummins for the first half of the season.

The team is expected to play seven matches at their home ground the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

For their away games, SRH will travel to cities like Bengaluru, Kolkata, New Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Chennai.

This travel-heavy schedule will test the team’s adaptability as they will need to adjust quickly to different pitch conditions and environments while maintaining consistency throughout the tournament.

Can Ishan Kishan lead SRH to glory?

All eyes will be on Ishan Kishan as he leads the team in what could be a very important season for his career.

Known for his attacking style and fearless batting, Kishan’s captaincy will play a big role in how SRH performs in challenging matches. With a strong and balanced squad the Orange Army has the ability to surprise a lot of teams.

As IPL 2026 moves forward staying consistent and making the right decisions on the field will be crucial. It will decide whether SRH can become real title contenders or miss out on a spot in the playoffs.

The team’s performance in key moments especially in close matches could make a huge difference. Fans will also be hoping for young players to step up and support the team throughout the season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Schedule – IPL 2026