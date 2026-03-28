Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are coming into IPL 2026 with a fresh look and their usual aggressive “attack-first” style. After a mixed performance in 2025, the team is focusing more on its strong batting lineup while also dealing with a big change in leadership.

The biggest news for SRH in 2026 is that Ishan Kishan will lead the team as interim captain. With Pat Cummins missing the first half of the tournament due to a lower back injury the ₹11.25 crore wicketkeeper batsman will take charge.

Coming off an impressive T20 World Cup where he maintained a strike rate above 190, Kishan is expected to guide the top order along with Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head.

A New Leader, New Energy

Ishan Kishan’s arrival has injected much-needed aggression at the top of the order. Known for his fearless batting he is expected to anchor the innings while maintaining a high strike rate. His leadership also signals a bold attacking mindset for SRH this season.

His ability to take on bowlers from the very first over makes him a true game changer for the team. With Ishan Kishan at the top, SRH can afford to play with greater freedom and intent.

If he gets going early in the innings it will provide a strong platform for the middle order making SRH one of the most dangerous batting sides in IPL 2026.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player prices list: IPL 2026

Player Role Status Price (INR) Ishan Kishan (C) Wicketkeeper-Batter Retained ₹11.25 Crore Heinrich Klaasen Wicketkeeper-Batter Retained ₹23.00 Crore Pat Cummins Bowler Retained ₹18.00 Crore Abhishek Sharma (VC) All-rounder Retained ₹14.00 Crore Travis Head Batter Retained ₹14.00 Crore Liam Livingstone All-rounder Auction Buy ₹13.00 Crore Harshal Patel Bowler Retained ₹8.00 Crore Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder Retained ₹6.00 Crore Salil Arora Wicketkeeper-Batter Auction Buy ₹1.50 Crore David Payne Bowler Replacement ₹1.50 Crore Eshan Malinga Bowler Retained ₹1.20 Crore Brydon Carse Bowler Retained ₹1.00 Crore Jaydev Unadkat Bowler Retained ₹1.00 Crore Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Retained ₹75 Lakh Shivam Mavi Bowler Auction Buy ₹75 Lakh Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Retained ₹40 Lakh Aniket Verma Batter Retained ₹30 Lakh Smaran Ravichandran Batter Retained ₹30 Lakh Harsh Dubey All-rounder Retained ₹30 Lakh Shivang Kumar All-rounder Auction Buy ₹30 Lakh Shakib Hussain Bowler Auction Buy ₹30 Lakh Onkar Tarmale Bowler Auction Buy ₹30 Lakh Amit Kumar Bowler Auction Buy ₹30 Lakh Praful Hinge Bowler Auction Buy ₹30 Lakh Krains Fuletra Bowler Auction Buy ₹30 Lakh

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad squad (SRH)

Batters: Travis Head, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Ishan Kishan (WK/C), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Salil Arora (WK)

All-Rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Kamindu Mendis, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Krains Fuletra, Amit Kumar, Jack Edwards

Bowlers: Pat Cummins (C), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivam Mavi, Brydon Carse, David Payne, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Praful Hinge

Coaching: Daniel Vettori (Head Coach).

SRH Predicted Playing XI:

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (C/WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat

Impact Player Options: Shivam Mavi, Smaran Ravichandran, Zeeshan Ansari