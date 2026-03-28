Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are coming into IPL 2026 with a fresh look and their usual aggressive “attack-first” style. After a mixed performance in 2025, the team is focusing more on its strong batting lineup while also dealing with a big change in leadership.

The biggest news for SRH in 2026 is that Ishan Kishan will lead the team as interim captain. With Pat Cummins missing the first half of the tournament due to a lower back injury the ₹11.25 crore wicketkeeper batsman will take charge. 

Coming off an impressive T20 World Cup where he maintained a strike rate above 190, Kishan is expected to guide the top order along with Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head.

A New Leader, New Energy

Ishan Kishan’s arrival has injected much-needed aggression at the top of the order. Known for his fearless batting he is expected to anchor the innings while maintaining a high strike rate. His leadership also signals a bold attacking mindset for SRH this season.

His ability to take on bowlers from the very first over makes him a true game changer for the team. With Ishan Kishan at the top, SRH can afford to play with greater freedom and intent.

If he gets going early in the innings it will provide a strong platform for the middle order making SRH one of the most dangerous batting sides in IPL 2026.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player prices list: IPL 2026

PlayerRoleStatusPrice (INR)
Ishan Kishan (C)Wicketkeeper-BatterRetained₹11.25 Crore
Heinrich KlaasenWicketkeeper-BatterRetained₹23.00 Crore
Pat CumminsBowlerRetained₹18.00 Crore
Abhishek Sharma (VC)All-rounderRetained₹14.00 Crore
Travis HeadBatterRetained₹14.00 Crore
Liam LivingstoneAll-rounderAuction Buy₹13.00 Crore
Harshal PatelBowlerRetained₹8.00 Crore
Nitish Kumar ReddyAll-rounderRetained₹6.00 Crore
Salil AroraWicketkeeper-BatterAuction Buy₹1.50 Crore
David PayneBowlerReplacement₹1.50 Crore
Eshan MalingaBowlerRetained₹1.20 Crore
Brydon CarseBowlerRetained₹1.00 Crore
Jaydev UnadkatBowlerRetained₹1.00 Crore
Kamindu MendisAll-rounderRetained₹75 Lakh
Shivam MaviBowlerAuction Buy₹75 Lakh
Zeeshan AnsariBowlerRetained₹40 Lakh
Aniket VermaBatterRetained₹30 Lakh
Smaran RavichandranBatterRetained₹30 Lakh
Harsh DubeyAll-rounderRetained₹30 Lakh
Shivang KumarAll-rounderAuction Buy₹30 Lakh
Shakib HussainBowlerAuction Buy₹30 Lakh
Onkar TarmaleBowlerAuction Buy₹30 Lakh
Amit KumarBowlerAuction Buy₹30 Lakh
Praful HingeBowlerAuction Buy₹30 Lakh
Krains FuletraBowlerAuction Buy₹30 Lakh

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad squad (SRH)

Batters: Travis Head, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Ishan Kishan (WK/C), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Salil Arora (WK)

All-Rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Kamindu Mendis, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Krains Fuletra, Amit Kumar, Jack Edwards

Bowlers: Pat Cummins (C), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivam Mavi, Brydon Carse, David Payne, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Praful Hinge

Coaching: Daniel Vettori (Head Coach).

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SRH Predicted Playing XI:

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (C/WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat

Impact Player Options: Shivam Mavi, Smaran Ravichandran, Zeeshan Ansari