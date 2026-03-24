Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have roped in England pacer David Payne as an injury replacement for Jack Edwards ahead of the IPL 2026 tournament opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 28.

Payne, a 35-year-old T20 specialist who has spent years flying under the radar of the IPL scouts, arrived in Bengaluru today with a resume that should keep the RCB top order awake at night.

Payne a T20 cricket giant

David Payne is not a typical last-minute filler signing. He is a seasoned campaigner with a staggering 304 T20 wickets across 233 T20s. His recent form is even more terrifying for opponents; he is fresh off a dominant stint in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2026, where he led the Perth Scorchers to a historic sixth title.

In the BBL Final against the Sydney Sixers, Payne delivered a masterclass in pressure bowling, returning figures of 3/18. He followed that up with an equally impressive run in the ILT20 for the Desert Vipers, where he snared 17 wickets in just 9 matches at a lethal strike rate.

Virat Kohli’s rare struggles against left-arm pacers

For the Sunrisers, Payne might be in for a specific target: Virat Kohli.

Historically, Kohli’s rare struggles have often come against left-arm pacers who can swing the ball back into the right-hander at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Payne is a master of this craft. Standing at 6’2″, he generates an awkward angle that forces batters to play at deliveries they would rather leave.

With Pat Cummins missing the start of the season, Payne will likely lead the attack alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar, creating a Double-Swing threat that could dismantle RCB’s powerplay before it even begins.

No Yash Dayal in IPL 2026

The irony of this signing will not be lost on RCB fans. As the defending champions struggle to fill the void left by Yash Dayal (who took 13 wickets in their 2025 campaign), SRH have effectively imported a more experienced, internationally-proven version of the same archetype.

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Payne’s ability to bowl at the death, utilising a deceptive back-of-the-hand slower ball and pin-point yorkers, provides interim captain Ishan Kishan with a crucial strategic cushion.

With Payne capable of handling the high-pressure final overs, SRH can now afford to exhaust their other options like Eshan Malinga for the first 10 overs.