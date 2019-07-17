Sprinter Hima Das donates half her salary for Assam flood relief, urges corporates to come forward

Hima Das made the headlines when she won the women’s 400m final at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships in July last year. (Photo: Express Archives)

As Assam continues to reel under floods and incessant rains, athlete Hima Das announced that she would be donating half her monthly salary towards flood relief efforts in the state. Das deposited her contribution in the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on Tuesday.

The salary was part of what the star sprinter receives from Indian Oil Corporation. Das works as an HR officer at the state-owned company.

I have contributed my bit and requesting others also to please help people of Assam. #AssamFloods https://t.co/y7ml1EMGzG — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) July 16, 2019

Hima Das also urged corporates and other individuals to come forward and help the people of Assam.

“Flood situation in our state Assam is very critical, 30 out of 33 districts are currently affected. So i would like to request big corporates and individuals to kindly come forward and help our state in this difficult situation,” she added.

Flood situation in our state Assam is very critical, 30 out of 33 districts are currently affected. So i would like to request big corporates and individuals to kindly come forward and help our state in this difficult situation. pic.twitter.com/cbVZv7b4IP — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) July 16, 2019

All 33 districts in Assam are currently submerged in water and the floods have claimed 17 lives so far. The Brahmaputra and its tributaries are flowing above the danger mark and nearly 45 lakh people have been affected by the deluge.

The Indian Army has taken stock of the worsening situation in the state and assured of a quick response in affected areas. “In view of worsening flood situation in eastern region, Lieutenant General M M Naravane, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Command, took stock of the situation and assured a quick response by the Army on being requisitioned for deployment on flood relief tasks,” the Army said in a statement.

Das is currently in Europe, participating in competitive meets. She made headlines when she won the women’s 400m final at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships in July last year. She became the first Indian sprinter to win a gold medal at a global athletics meet.

Das, who has become an icon in her home state after her exploits on the field, is known to be vocal about social vices. She also leads a campaign against illicit liquor dens in her local area.