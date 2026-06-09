The FIFA World Cup 2026 is facing scrutiny for an astronomical rise in ticket prices compared to the last edition of the beautiful game’s grandest stage. The American premium on FIFA tickets feels nearly unbearable for regular fans. But that’s not the only place where fans are feeling out of place, left far behind in the race to secure their favourite tickets, whether at the last moment or the first.

Closer to home, your regular IPL tickets, Cricket World Cup tickets, and even passes for concerts by artists like Karan Aujla often feel like you are hunting for water on the moon. There is empirical evidence that they exist, but finding one without extraordinary luck, extraordinary connections, or extraordinary spending power increasingly feels impossible.

But is this a generational problem? Have tickets suddenly skyrocketed?

With those questions in mind, we dug into the past to find evidence of whether we are indeed being overcharged. The results are hilariously painful.

The Comparison: Sports vs. The Cost of Living (1996–2026)

Between 1996 and 2026, India’s general consumer price index (CPI) increased by roughly 5.5x to 6x. Here is how different sectors scaled compared to elite sports tickets over the same timeline.

The Commodity Basket (Food)

A standard wholesale basket of essential food staples — rice, wheat, pulses and cooking oil — that cost roughly ₹500 in 1996 has broadly tracked inflation, costing around ₹3,000 to ₹3,500 today. That represents a 6x to 7x increase.

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Public Transportation (Trains)

A long-distance Indian Railways sleeper class or 3AC ticket that cost ₹200 to ₹400 in the mid-1990s now costs roughly ₹1,200 to ₹2,400. Once again, the increase sits remarkably close to India’s long-term inflation curve.

Higher Education (Colleges)

While college tuition is famously expensive, a premier engineering or management degree that cost roughly ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 per annum in the late 1990s has scaled to roughly ₹2.5 lakh to ₹4 lakh per year at many top-tier institutions today.

That represents a 12x to 15x increase — roughly double the pace of inflation.

The Sporting Outlier

This is where things become bizarre.

Archival ticket records and fan retrospectives from the 1996 Wills World Cup show general admission tickets were priced between ₹150 and ₹250.

Today, equivalent stadium placement for a marquee Cricket World Cup fixture routinely commands a face-value entry point of ₹5,000 to ₹10,000.

That represents an astronomical 30x to 40x price explosion.

The same pattern appears globally.

At the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States, official records show the cheapest first-round general admission ticket cost $35. Thirty-two years later, for the 2026 North American edition, baseline entry points have climbed beyond standard inflation expectations to command well over $150 in many categories.

Sports tickets have not merely risen faster than inflation. They have detached from it.

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The Math: How Sports Decoupled from the Real Economy

The numbers tell a story that is difficult to ignore.

Sector / Item Historical Price Inflation-Adjusted Price Current Price Actual Increase Train Ticket (1996 Baseline) ₹350 ~₹2,100 ₹2,200 ~6x Increase Food Basket (1996 Baseline) ₹500 ~₹3,000 ₹3,400 ~6.8x Increase Premium College Semester (1996 Baseline) ₹20,000 ~₹120,000 ₹250,000 12.5x Increase Cricket World Cup Ticket (1996 Tournament) ₹200 ~₹1,200 ₹6,000 30x Increase Inaugural IPL Ticket (2008 Season) ₹300 ~₹950 ₹3,500 11.6x Increase FIFA World Cup Ticket (1994 vs. 2026) $35 ~$75 $200 5.7x Increase

The data shows what happens when you compare products that require actual physical infrastructure, labour and logistics against a fixed stadium seat.

And somehow, the fixed stadium seat wins.

Why Does This Bizarre Gap Exist?

Why can a stadium seat comfortably out-inflate a flight ticket, a train ticket, or even a college education?

Three structural anomalies unique to sport explain most of the phenomenon.

Absence of Resource Scalability

If demand for commercial flights spikes, airlines can order more aircraft, add routes, or optimise schedules.

If demand for higher education grows, universities can build campuses or launch digital programmes.

Supply can scale.

A World Cup final cannot.

An IPL playoff cannot.

There are only 90 minutes of football, one stadium bowl, and a fixed number of physical seats. Because supply is permanently capped, pricing becomes the only mechanism available to clear demand.

Shift from Public Good to Corporate Playground

Trains, airlines and schools ultimately have to price around the earning capacity of large sections of society.

Sporting bodies discovered they no longer needed the median consumer to fill a stadium.

By systematically replacing traditional seating inventory with hospitality experiences, premium lounges and corporate boxes, organisers shifted their target customer.

A business closing a multi-crore deal does not care whether a ticket costs ₹2,500 or ₹25,000. It simply becomes another line item in a marketing budget.

The regular fan, meanwhile, finds themselves competing in an auction they never intended to enter.

Monopolistic Pricing Power

If a food brand becomes too expensive, consumers switch brands.

If airlines raise prices excessively, travellers consider trains.

If one university becomes unaffordable, another can often substitute.

You cannot substitute the FIFA World Cup.

You cannot substitute the IPL Final.

If you want to watch the best players on earth compete in the highest-stakes environment, there is exactly one provider in the marketplace.

That gives sports properties something economists dream about and regulators usually dislike: near-perfect monopoly power over their own product.

The Television Effect

Paradoxically, television may have made stadium tickets even more valuable.

In 1996, attending the stadium was one of the few ways to experience elite sport.

In 2026, every replay, every angle, every statistic and every moment reaches millions of screens instantly through television broadcasts, streaming platforms and social media.

Being physically present has become rarer.

And rarity creates value.

The stadium seat is no longer competing against another seat.

It is competing against hundreds of millions watching from home.

Scarcity itself has become part of the product.

Where Do We Stand? Not the Queue, At Least

So the case is clear. Sports and live-event tickets have indeed blasted off the inflation horizon.

But they have done so because the alternatives do not offer the same thing. A rival T20 league is not the IPL. A FIFA Club World Cup is not the FIFA World Cup. The substitute may exist, but consumers do not see it as a substitute.

That leaves organisers with a luxury few industries enjoy: a product with fixed supply, global demand, and no meaningful replacement.

As wealth, status and corporate spending continue to rise, the competition for those scarce seats will only intensify. The fan who wakes up at 4 a.m. to watch a World Cup match may still witness history.

The difference is that increasingly, they will have the solace of the television, but not the privilege of a ticket.