  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju lays foundation stones for various sports facilities in Ladakh

By: |
Updated: Sep 14, 2020 6:53 PM

The synthetic track and astroturf for football, to come up in Lehat Open stadium in Leh, will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 10.68 crore and is scheduled to be completed by January, 2021, the sports ministry said in a statement.

Rijiju also suggested the Ladakh UT Administration to constitute awards and incentives like jobs for local sports persons to encourage them to excel in the sporting field.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday laid the foundation stones for various sports facilities, including a synthetic track and an astroturf for football, at the newly-formed Union Territory of Ladakh.

The foundation stones were laid in the presence of Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur.

Related News

The synthetic track and astroturf for football, to come up in Lehat Open stadium in Leh, will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 10.68 crore and is scheduled to be completed by January, 2021, the sports ministry said in a statement.

The construction of a gymnasium hall has also been planned in NDS indoor stadium at a cost of about Rs 1.52 crore and will be completed by March 2021.

Speaking on the of occasion, Rijiju said that the government is committed towards inculcating a sporting culture in the country.

Rijiju also suggested the Ladakh UT Administration to constitute awards and incentives like jobs for local sports persons to encourage them to excel in the sporting field.

He also asked the Ice Hockey Associations across the country to come together to get the recognition for the sport, by following the laid down procedures.

Lieutenant Governor Mathur appealed to the minister to tap the potential in Ladakh for sports development.

He suggested that during the winters, people from other parts of the country should come to Ladakh to experience winter sports.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju lays foundation stones for various sports facilities in Ladakh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Novak Djokovic says he learned a ‘big lesson’ from US Open default
2Formula One: Lewis Hamilton wins crash-marred Tuscan GP, Bottas second
3Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari’s execution over 2018 security guard killing sparks outcry