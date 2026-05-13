May 2005. Lord’s. An 18-year-old boy walks out to bat for Bangladesh and the English summer barely notices. Too short. Too quiet. Too easy to overlook. 21 years later, that same boy is still batting.

James Anderson called it a day after twenty-one years. Brendan Taylor got himself banned. Sachin Tendulkar was already a monument by this stage.

But Mushfiqur Rahim? He just keeps turning up. No retirement speeches. No format-hopping for easy cash. Just pads on, gloves sometimes on, and another innings in the middle of another Bangladesh collapse.

Number five is where he lives but he never needed a fixed address

If you want to understand Rahim, start with number five. Nearly three thousand runs from that position at an average of forty-eight. Seven of his thirteen Test hundreds were made there. That is his real home, the place where he has rescued Bangladesh from innings that should have ended before tea.

But six of his thirteen centuries came from somewhere else. Number 4. Number 6. Occasionally number 7. Most batters cry when you move them. Rahim just scored. It is like someone kept shifting his bed to a different room every night and he kept sleeping just fine. That is stubbornness dressed up as adaptability.

2020s belong to an old man from Bogra

Since the start of 2020, Mushfiqur Rahim averages 48.4 in Test cricket. Only four batters in the entire world have made more runs than him this decade while holding a better average. He plays for Bangladesh, where the openers usually fall over before he has even strapped his pads tight.

At an age when most subcontinental batters are doing TV commentary or opening cricket academies beside highways, Rahim is statistically among the five best Test batters of the 2020s. It makes no sense. It makes perfect sense if you have watched him.

Thirty-five is a deadline, not an age

In our part of the world, thirty-five is when the body sends its resignation letter. The knees file a complaint. The reflexes slow down. The family starts asking about dinner times. But Rahim? Six of his thirteen Test centuries came after he turned thirty-five.

He is averaging nearly fifty since that birthday. It is almost impolite, how long he has stayed. Like a guest at a wedding who keeps dancing after everyone else has gone home.

The keeping cost him more than we will ever know

For most of his life in cricket, Rahim did the most brutal job. Keeping wicket through a hundred and fifty overs in Chittagong heat, then walking out to bat with the scoreboard reading forty for three.

He has two Test double-hundreds as a designated wicketkeeper. No one in history has done that twice. But you have to ask. What if they had taken the gloves off earlier? What if Litton Das had kept consistently five years ago?

How many runs were lost in those tired hands and heavy legs? Rahim never complained. He just crouched behind the stumps, stood up with aching thighs, and then made another fifty. That is the thing about him. He never asked for sympathy. He just asked for the next over.

The small man in a giant’s sport

At five feet two inches, Rahim should not have survived. Short balls should have finished him. Fast bowling in Wellington should have broken his spirit. Instead he learned to play late. He learned to sweep like his life depended on it.

He learned to duck and weave and somehow survive in a game built for six-foot athletes. His back-foot game against short pitch deliveries became sharper than most openers twice his size.

Jamie Siddons once said Rahim could bat anywhere from one to six. That was not praise. That was an admission that Bangladesh never gave him a fixed role, and he still made every position look like it was made for him.

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Rawalpindi and the knock that should not have happened

August 2024. Rawalpindi. Pakistan declared their first innings thinking they had buried Bangladesh under a mountain of runs. Rahim walked in and made 191. Bangladesh won by ten wickets. Their first Test win in Pakistan. Their first series sweep there.

At 38, he produced an innings that young batters with perfect techniques and full-time physiotherapists could not dream of. Disciplined leaves outside off stump. Ruthless accumulation when the ball strayed. And the patience of a man who has watched too many Bangladesh innings fall apart to throw his own away cheaply.

That is Rahim in one knock. Old. Tired. Still better than everyone else.

What if the world had paid attention?

Here is the uncomfortable thought. If Mushfiqur Rahim had been born in Lord’s, would we call him a modern great? If he had worn the baggy green, would we rank him with the great wicketkeeper-batsmen? He will never get the IPL millions. He will never get the global covers.

But for two decades he has carried a nation’s batting order on shoulders that barely reach his teammates’ chins. From the Mohammad Ashraful era to the Najmul Hossain Shanto era, he has been the one constant. Not the most talented. Not the most gifted. Just the one who refused to leave.