Delhi, March 2, 1996. The Feroz Shah Kotla wore a thick blanket of morning mist that refused to lift. Play started fifteen minutes late because the dew had turned the outfield into a skating rink. India batted first. They crawled to hundred in twenty-five overs. The crowd shuffled in their seats. Coffee went cold.

Then Sachin Tendulkar happened.

What followed was brutal mathematics disguised as art. 137 runs. 137 balls. Eight fours. Five sixes. He added 175 with Azharuddin, who scored 72. The last eleven overs fetched 105 runs. Pushpakumara’s final over cost 23. India reached 271 for 3. The stadium believed they had built a huge total.

Or so they thought.

Twelve balls that ended everything

Manoj Prabhakar had been around. Thirteen years of service. Swing bowler. Handy batter. The kind of cricketer teams build around without making posters about. He was thirty-three years old. Delhi was his home ground. He knew this pitch. He knew these conditions. He had planned for this moment.

His first over went for eleven. His second for twenty-two. Jayasuriya stood outside leg stump and hit him over point. Prabhakar tried shorter. He tried fuller. He tried slower. The ball kept disappearing.

So Prabhakar did what desperate men do. He abandoned his craft. The swing bowler turned into an off-spinner.

Imagine the scene. A man who had taken 253 International wickets with seam and swing, pushing through off-breaks while his home crowd booed him. Not gentle booing. The kind that follows you to your car. The scoreboard read 42 for 0 after three overs. Fifty came up in five.

Kaluwitharana fell for 26 off 16, caught brilliantly by Kumble. Jayasuriya kept going. His 79 off 76 looked almost slow after the start. But the damage was done. By the time Kumble ran out Asanka Gurusinha and then dismissed Jayasuriya and Aravinda de Silva in quick succession, the damage was done.

Ranatunga and Tillakaratne added 131. Sri Lanka won with eight balls to spare. But that is not the story.

A disappointed Tendulkar (left) with Manjrekar (This is an AI-generated image)

The man who never played again

Prabhakar batted too on that day as an opener. Thirty-six balls. Seven runs. While Jayasuriya was destroying his bowling, he scratched around at the other end. Then he went back to his mark and the nightmare continued.

He was dropped for the next game. Then he announced his retirement. No farewell. No speech. Just gone.

Phil DeFreitas from England faced the same treatment in the quarter-final. Jayasuriya hit him everywhere. DeFreitas also switched to spin. He also looked helpless. The difference? He kept his place. He played on.

Prabhakar never wore India blue again.

Cricket does not explain these things. It does not offer reasons why one man survives and another does not. DeFreitas was younger. Perhaps that helped. Perhaps the English selectors were more patient. Perhaps Prabhakar had made enemies in the boardroom.

Or perhaps some wounds cut deeper. Prabhakar was at home. DeFreitas was in foreign territory. Being destroyed in front of your own people carries a weight that statistics cannot measure.

The revolution no one saw coming

Arjuna Ranatunga admitted later that they had plotted this for months. The fifteen-over field restrictions were not new. Every team knew about them. Only Sri Lanka decided to use them.

Jayasuriya had batted at the lower order for years. Ranatunga moved him up as an experiment. Kaluwitharana was a wicketkeeper who could hit. Together, they turned the powerplay into a weapon.

The field restrictions in the first fifteen overs were not new. Everyone knew about them. Only Sri Lanka decided to use them. While other teams saw a safety net, they saw a trampoline.

The template was simple. Hit everything in the first 15 overs. Do not worry about wickets. Do not build an innings. Attack until the field spreads, then let the old hands finish.

It worked because it had never been tried. Bowlers had no response because no response existed. How do you plan for something that breaks every rule you learned?

The numbers do not capture it. Yes, 79 off 76 balls. Yes, 26 off 16. But statistics lie. They make it sound like normal cricket played quickly. It was not. It was an assault on the idea of cricket itself. The notion that you survive the new ball. That you build an innings. That there is a proper way to bat.

Kumble and Tendulkar bowled 20 overs together for 80 runs. They nearly pulled it back. Spin was the only answer because pace had become irrelevant. But India had picked four seamers. They read the game wrong. Sri Lanka read it right.

What we remember and what we forget

We remember Tendulkar’s 137. We should. It was a masterpiece. On another day, against another team, it would have won the match. We remember Jayasuriya’s violence. The way he stood outside leg stump and slapped bowlers over point. The way he made 90 mph look like 70.

We forget Prabhakar. Or rather, we remember him only as a footnote. The man who got hit. The man who retired. The cautionary tale.

But he was more than that. He was a cricketer who tried everything he knew and watched it fail. He was a professional who swallowed his pride and bowled spin in front of his home crowd. He was a man who knew, even as the second over was disappearing, that his time was up.

Cricket is cruel this way. It does not care about your service. It does not care about your plans. It cares about results. Jayasuriya and Kaluwitharana gave Sri Lanka their first World Cup. They changed how the game was played. Prabhakar gave thirteen years and got two overs

Prabhakar knew. Even as his second over disappeared, he knew. This was not a bad day. This was a new world where he had no place.

The aftermath

Sri Lanka went on to win the tournament. Jayasuriya was named Player of the Tournament. The opening partnership became a template. Every team wanted a Jayasuriya. Every team wanted a Kaluwitharana. The pinch hitter was born, died, and was reborn a dozen times.

Prabhakar went into coaching. Then politics. Then controversy. He made accusations about match-fixing that went nowhere. He wrote a book that few read. He became a trivia question. Which Indian cricketer retired after the 1996 World Cup because of Sanath Jayasuriya?

The answer does not matter. What matters is that cricket changed that day in Delhi. The mist cleared. The sun came out. And a new game began, one where 271 was never safe and where careers could end in twelve balls.

Manoj Prabhakar was just the first casualty. He would not be the last.