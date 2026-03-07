First thing you noticed was the walk. Not a jog. Not a sprint. A stroll. Like he was late for a party he did not particularly want to attend. Gum working slowly in his mouth. Pads flapping. Bat trailing behind him like an afterthought. The crowd noise would split in two. Half screaming his name. Half falling quiet because they knew what came next.

Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards turns 74 today. In an age of helmeted robots and data-driven drones, his memory feels like something from another planet. A time when batting was not about survival. It was about conquest.

The Boy Who Learned to Hate Losing

Antigua, 1970. Richards is 17. The island has packed the ground to watch him. Six thousand people. He gets a golden duck. Argues with the umpire. The crowd riots. Placards reading “NO VIV – NO MATCH” wave in the heat.

They let him bat again. He gets stumped first ball. Then another duck in the second innings. Three zeros. The authorities ban him for two years.

The same fans who worshipped him now boo him in the street. His family hears the abuse. The grocer looks away. The neighbour crosses the road.

Most teenagers would have crawled into a hole. Richards crawled out harder. He learned something that day that no coach could teach. The world will turn on you. The only response is to become so good they have no choice but to watch.

When Tony Greig Wrote His Own Obituary

1976 England tour the Caribbean. Tony Greig, their captain, fresh off a television contract, tells the world his team will make West Indies “grovel.” The word is ugly. The context is worse. Richards hears it. His reaction is instant and cold. “Nobody talks to Viv Richards like that.”

What followed was not a cricket series. It was an execution. 829 runs in four Tests. Average of 90. Greig’s career never recovered. His reputation never recovered. He spent the rest of his life trying to live that word down.

Richards did not just beat England. He broke them. He made them question why they played the game. This was his gift. He could reach inside your chest and squeeze.

The Shoulder, The Six, and The Impossible

Kingston, 1983. First Test against India. West Indies need 172 in 26 overs. On the last day. In that era, this is madness. Teams did not chase at seven an over. They blocked and shook hands.

Richards cannot lift his left arm. A shoulder injury has turned his batting into a guessing game. He walks in at 45 for 2. The Indian fielders relax slightly. Injured men do not win matches.

His first scoring shot clears long-on. Six. He finishes with 61 off 36 balls. Five fours. Four sixes. West Indies win with four balls to spare. Mohinder Amarnath, one of India’s bravest cricketers, is destroyed for 34 runs in 14 balls. He takes two wickets in that spell. One of them is Richards. It does not matter. The damage is done.

Think about this. A man who cannot raise his arm properly. A chase that no team has made before. And he makes it look like a Sunday afternoon net.

Numbers That Tell Half the Story

People throw his ODI strike rate around. 90. Sounds good now. Was from another universe then. But look deeper. 58.6 average in his first 50 Tests. 57 in his first 100 ODI innings. Before an eye condition called pterygium started growing across his vision.

It took him 11 years to play 100 one-day games. Eleven years. Imagine him now. Imagine Viv Richards in today’s T20 circus. Three hundred games. The records would be buried so deep nobody would dig them out.

The Gum, The Grin, The Silence

He never wore a helmet. Not against Jeff Thomson at his fastest. Not against Michael Holding on a Barbados greentop. Not against anyone. Helmets were for people who feared consequences. Richards did not recognise consequences.

At Somerset, Greg Thomas beats him three times in a row. Good balls. Beating the edge. Thomas cannot help himself. “It’s red, it’s round, it weighs five ounces,” he says. “You’re supposed to hit it.”

Richards hits the next delivery out of the ground. Into the river, some say. Into the sea, others claim. He does not run. He strolls down the pitch. “Greg,” he says. “You know what it looks like. Now go find it.”

This is not sledging. This is anthropology. Richards understood that cricket was psychological before the word became fashionable. He won games in the dressing room. He won them in the corridor. By the time he reached the middle, most opponents were already halfway to defeat.

189 Not Out

Old Trafford, 1984. West Indies are 102 for 7 against England. The scorecard reads like a traffic accident. Richards walks in. The situation is hopeless. He makes 189 not out. The next highest score is 26. He adds 106 for the tenth wicket with Michael Holding. Holding makes 13. West Indies made 272 and won easily

This is what happens when genius meets desperation. He controlled the game like a puppet master. Richards took England’s bowlers and held them for ransom. Every over they bowled, he took something more. By the end, they were grateful to lose. At least it stopped the pain.

Last of His Kind

We compare eras now. It is stupid but we do it. AB de Villiers played shots Richards never dreamed of. Virat Kohli chases better than anyone alive. But neither made fast bowling look slow. Neither made 90mph bouncers seem like lobs from their grandmother.

Richards played when fast bowlers were gods. When helmets were weak and courage was everything. He did not survive that world. He owned it. He made the fastest men alive look like they were delivering the evening paper.

We talk about modern hitters now. Sehwag, Criss Gayle, Rohit Sharma , Abhishek Sharma. Pick any one of them. Multiply their impact ten times. Even then, you still won’t reach the sheer authority of Viv Richards at the crease.

Today he turns 74. The gum has stopped chewing. The stroll has slowed to a walk. But the memory remains. Of a boy who was banned by his own island. Who turned that shame into armour. Who walked to the middle like he owned the place. Because he did.

Happy birthday, Viv. They do not make them like you anymore. They never did.