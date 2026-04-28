Since 18 May 2023, Virat Kohli has scored 1950 runs in 40 IPL innings. That number sits on the page like a quiet fact. But numbers do not tell you about absence. They do not tell you about the nights he did not fail. So here is a better way to understand it.

He was dismissed for single digits just 3 times in his last 40 IPL innings. Roughly once every 13 or 14 games. Basically one single digit score per season. This is consistency at its peak. 13 out of his last 15 innings he crossed 25. 11 times he went past 40. 8 times he crossed 50.

While everyone else was swinging for highlights, he was building a floor so high that failure became a stranger.

There is a video from March 2026. Kohli is in the nets at Chinnaswamy. The bat is moving. Not the old way, still and waiting like a judge about to deliver a sentence. This bat is alive. It taps, it hovers, it dares the bowler to do something about it.

R Ashwin watches this from a studio in Chennai and smiles. He calls it potential energy. The rest of us just call it freedom.

The weight of not winning

You have to understand what 2025 meant. Not for the stats sheet. For the stomach. For the sleepless nights. RCB had never won. Not once. Not in seventeen years of trying. And Kohli had been there for all of it. The close calls. The choke jobs. The memes.

The jokes about Ee Sala Cup Namde that turned from war cry to punchline. He could have left. Any smart businessman would have. Mumbai wanted him. Delhi was home. But he stayed. He kept showing up in red and black like a man who had made a promise to a city and intended to die keeping it.

Then June 3, 2025 happened. Narendra Modi Stadium. Punjab Kings in the final. RCB won by six runs. Six runs after eighteen years. Kohli made 43. Nothing flashy. Just a man holding his nerve while the world wobbled around him.

Later he would say it sat right up there with 2011 and 2024. That is the thing about Kohli. He does not forget. He carries every slight, every failure, every near miss like a stone in his pocket. And when the pocket got too heavy, he finally found a river to drop them in.

The title changed him. Not in the way people expected. He did not relax. He unlocked. It was as if someone had removed a clamp from his chest. The breath came easier. The hands moved faster.

The technical thing nobody talks about

Cricket people love to talk about mindset. About intent. About positive energy and all that fluffy stuff. But batting is a physical act. Flesh and wood against leather. And Kohli changed the physics.

Go back to 2021. The bat came down straight. The head was a statue. Beautiful for Test cricket. But in T20s Spinners were tying him in knots. The strike rate against spin in 2021 was a joke he was telling on himself.

Then 2024 arrived. Something shifted. The bat started moving before the bowler delivered. Up, down, tap, hover. Creating what Ashwin called potential energy. It sounds like physics class but it is really just a man giving himself options.

When your bat is alive, you can go anywhere. Over midwicket. Inside out. Straight down the ground. You are not committed to one path. You are dancing.

The numbers followed. Against spin in the middle overs in 2024, he struck at 138.4. Against leg spin, 155.6. These are not just improvements. These are confessions. A man admitting he was wrong about how to play, and fixing it in public while everyone watched.

He hit a boundary every 4.9 balls in 2024. Better than 2016. Better than his so-called peak. But here is the cruel joke. He made 113 not out against Rajasthan Royals off 72 balls and people called it selfish. Too slow, they said.

Modern T20 does not want this. The same people who had begged him to anchor were now begging him to slog. Kohli cannot win with everyone. He stopped trying.

The retirement that set him free

2026 is when it gets really interesting. He quit Tests. He quit T20 internationals. The formats that had defined him, that had built the walls of his cage, were gone. And what was left was just a batsman. No national duty. No format switching. No need to keep one part of his brain defensive while the other attacked.

Dale Steyn watched the 2026 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kohli hit 69 not out off 38 balls. Five sixes. A chase of 202 done in 15.2 overs. Steyn said he was hitting aerial shots time and again. That is the phrase. Time and again. Like a man who has stopped fearing the fall.

The attacking shot percentage tells the whole story. 40.6 percent in 2021. A man playing safe. Almost 75 percent in 2026. A man playing like he has nothing to lose because, finally, he does not. No WTC to prepare for. No Test series in England hanging over his head.

Just Bangalore. Just red jerseys. Just the joy of hitting a cricket ball as hard as he possibly can.

He steps down to spin now. He lofts over long on. These were not his shots. He was the cover drive man. The wristy flick man. The proper Indian batsman. Now he is something else. Something messier and more dangerous.

This season he is striking at 163. Averaging 58.5. And trust me, this is lower than his average in IPL since 18 may 2023. Let that sink in. He is playing at a level where 58 is technically a dip. That is the standard he has set.

The quiet domination nobody discusses

We need to talk about the last four IPL seasons. No other batter scored more runs than him. Read that again. In an era where we have seen some really solid run machines, Kohli has been the top accumulator. Shubman Gill. Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jos Buttler. Sanju Samson.

These are not ordinary names. These are men who make bowlers wake up in cold sweat. And Kohli has not just outscored them. He has hit more sixes than all of them since 2023 in the IPL.

Think about what that means. The man they labelled an anchor. The man they called slow. The man they said was living in the past. He is out-hitting the generation that was supposed to replace him. He is not surviving T20 cricket anymore. He is defining it.

The young man and the flying kiss

But this is not just about batting mechanics. That would be too easy. Too machine-like. Kohli has always been a feeling person in a sport that wants to turn everyone into data.

Remember Sarfaraz Khan. Playing for CSK. Makes a fighting fifty. Gets out. Kohli claps for him from the RCB dugout. Not a small clap. A real one.

The kind that says I see you. I know what it took. This is the same Kohli who once snarled at opponents and chest-bumped teammates until his shirt came off. The aggression has not gone. It has just found better directions.

Devdutt Padikkal said batting with Kohli took the pressure off. That is the real leadership. Not the captaincy he gave up in 2021. That was a smart move. A man preserving his mind. The real leadership is standing at the other end and making a nervous kid feel like the ground beneath his feet is solid.

There is a human cost to being Virat Kohli. The flying kisses to the stands. The cameras in your face after every innings. The debate that follows you like a shadow. Gautam Gambhir said Indian cricket should move beyond individual milestones.

Kohli heard him. He upped his intent. He played faster. But he also kept scoring runs because that is what he does. He runs. He accumulates. He builds. It is his nature. You cannot ask a river to stop flowing and then complain when the fields go dry.

The money and the madness

RCB kept him for 21 crore before the 2025 mega auction. Vijay Mallya once said he wanted RCB to be the heartbeat of Bangalore. That is a lot of pressure to put on one man’s chest. But Kohli took it. For nearly two decades he has been the reason that stadium fills up. Not the team. The man.

They call it brand value. Lifestyle marketing. But walk into Chinnaswamy on a Saturday. Look at the kids in fake RCB jerseys that their parents could barely afford.

They are not there for brand synergy. They are there because for eighteen years one man kept showing up and kept believing that this year would be different. That is not marketing. That is faith. Irrational, stubborn, beautiful faith.

What happens now

He is past 9000 IPL runs now. Eight centuries. All the numbers that will matter to historians. But the historians will miss the point. The point is that a 37-year-old man looked at his own game and admitted it was broken. He fixed his stance. He fixed his mind.

He won the trophy that was supposed to be impossible. And then he decided to have fun.

The 2026 season is not a farewell tour. It is a warning. To the kids who think T20 belongs to the young. To the analysts who thought his time had passed. To everyone who ever told him to leave Bangalore. He is still here. The bat is still moving. And he is hitting the ball harder than ever before.

Some men grow old and fade. Others grow old and simplify. Kohli has stripped away everything that was not essential. No more formats to juggle. No more captaincy to carry. No more need to please everyone.

Just the man, the bat, and the red jersey. Eighteen years in the making. And somehow, impossibly, just getting started.