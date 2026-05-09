Some innings look like glory. Others feel like goodbye. Duleepsinhji’s 333 at Hove was both.

May 7, 1930. The County Ground sat quiet in the Sussex morning. Northamptonshire were bottom of the table and their bowling was friendly. Duleepsinhji walked out with his Summers Brown Jack Hobbs Force bat, the same one William Woof had mended for him the summer before.

He had presented Woof’s family with the repaired bat as thanks. That tells you something. Most men keep their lucky bats. Duleep gave his away.

He scored 333 runs in 330 minutes. One run a minute for five and a half hours. Thirty-three fours. One six. The rest came in ones and twos and threes, the quiet accumulation that nobody counts but everyone remembers.

He broke his uncle’s Sussex record of 285 not out. Ranji had set that mark in 1901. Duleep erased it in an afternoon.

The crowd stood and cheered. The press wrote poems. Wisden called him beautiful. Herbert Sutcliffe, who knew a thing about batting, said there was no better man to share a partnership with because Duleep never played for himself.

But Ranji was in the pavilion. And Ranji muttered what he always muttered when his nephew got out.

“Careless lad. Always was.”

Duleep Sinhji batting for England. Image Source: X, Quality Enhanced using AI

The Uncle Who Built Him and Buried Him

K.S. Ranjitsinhji changed batting. The leg-glance, the wristy magic, the Orientalist wonder the British press could not stop writing about. He was Duleep’s uncle. He was also his shadow.

Duleep was born in Sarodar, Gujarat, on June 13, 1905. The Jam Sahibs of Nawanagar did not raise ordinary children. Rajkumar College in Rajkot first. Then Cheltenham College. Then Cambridge.

H.S. Altham, who would later run the MCC, watched the boy at school and wrote in Wisden about his eye, his wrists, his footwork. Said he batted like a man, not a boy.

But the real education came from Ranji. And Ranji did not do gentle.

Every innings was a test of character. Every dismissal was failure. Duleep could score 173 on Test debut at Lord’s, as he did that same summer of 1930, and Ranji would find the shot that ended it. The flaw. The carelessness. The thing that proved Duleep was not perfect and therefore not enough.

This is what it costs to be the nephew of a genius. You inherit the technique and the terror. You get the late cut and the late nights wondering if you will ever be enough.

Duleep said once that he preferred a well-made thirty against good bowling to a hundred against rubbish. That is not the statement of a man chasing records. That is the statement of a man trying to please someone who cannot be pleased.

Duleep Sinhji with Indian all-rounder Vinoo Mankad, admiring pictures of Ranjit Sinhji. Photo: X, Enhanced by AI

The Shot That Did Not Exist

In the winter of 1928-29, Duleep played a Quadrangular match in India. Hindus versus Parsees. The spinner Rustomji Jamshedji bowled a negative line, legside, boring, safe. Duleep did something nobody had a name for.

He changed his grip mid-delivery, reversed the bat angle, and sent the ball screaming through the off side.

Today we call it the reverse-sweep. Then it was just Duleep solving a problem the only way he knew how. By inventing something new.

That is the difference between good batsmen and the ones who change the game. Good batsmen play what is in front of them. Great ones see what is not there yet and build it.

At Hove in 1930, Northamptonshire tried the same trick. Bowled dry. Defensive lines. No pace to work with.

Duleep used the same feet that Faulkner had drilled into him, the same wrists that Ranji had critiqued, and the same imagination that made him Mr. Smith and a prince all at once. He found gaps that did not exist until he created them.

The Captaincy He Refused

In 1932, India played their first Test match. Against England at Lord’s. The Indian board asked Duleep to lead them.

He said no.

Ranji advised against it. Ranji, who had played for England, who had been the jewel of Sussex, who understood where power sat in the empire. Ranji told his nephew to stay where he was welcome. Or where he was tolerated. The line between the two is thin when you are brown in a white man’s game.

So Duleep stayed with England. He was picked for the 1932-33 Bodyline tour of Australia. Jardine, Hammond, Sutcliffe, and him. The four names everyone expected. But his lungs gave out. Tuberculosis. He was twenty-seven. He never played first-class cricket again.

Averages of fifty in first-class cricket. Fifty-eight in Tests. Fifty centuries. All done by twenty-seven. All finished by something he could not bat against.

Duleep Sinhji with Australia’s Don Bradman and India’s Lala Amarnath. Photo: X, Enhanced by AI

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What Happened After

He lived another twenty-seven years. Became High Commissioner for India in Australia and New Zealand in 1950. Chairman of the Public Service Commission in Saurashtra in 1953.

Visited thermal power stations to check that coal dust and water chlorination were not hurting villagers. A prince worried about air quality. A batsman worried about working conditions.

He died in Bombay on December 5, 1959. Heart attack. He was fifty-four.

The Duleep Trophy carries his name. Five zones of Indian cricket competing for a plate that remembers a man who never played for India. There is something painfully right about that. The trophy honours a man who belonged nowhere completely and everywhere partially.

His 333 at Hove still stands as Sussex’s highest score. Nearly a century later. Through bodyline and one-day cricket and T20 and bats that look like tree trunks. Nobody has touched it.

The Number That Means Nothing and Everything

Three hundred and thirty-three. In 330 minutes. Against a weak attack on a good pitch on a Wednesday in May.

You can reduce it to that if you want. You can say it was a flat track bully innings against a poor side. You can say the real tests came later and he failed them because he got sick. You can say Ranji was right, that he was careless, that a truly great batsman does not get out for 333 when he could have made 400.

Or you can see it for what it was.

A man batting under a name that was not his, for a country that would not fully claim him, in the shadow of an uncle who would never be satisfied, scoring at a rate that should have been impossible, breaking a record that should have stood forever, knowing even as he did it that his body was already failing him.

That is the 333. Not a number. A man trying to outrun everything that was chasing him.

Ranji called him careless. The English called him beautiful. The South Africans called him unwelcome. The Indians called him when they needed a captain and he said no.

History should call him what he was. A prince who played like a revolutionary. A revolutionary who died like a clerk. A clerk who once scored 333 runs in 330 minutes and made it look like the easiest thing in the world.

Because for him, it probably was. The hard part was everything else.