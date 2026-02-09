Most nine-year-olds are just trying to get through math class without getting their ears boxed. Harmeet Singh was learning how to make a cricket ball talk.

The coaches at Shivaji Park Gymkhana spotted him early. Too early, maybe. Padmakar Shivalkar, proper Mumbai cricket royalty, took him under his wing. Showed him how to flight it, how to coax the ball into doing things physics said it shouldn’t. Praveen Amre taught him the chess match of it, how to set a batter up and watch him walk into the trap.

By sixteen, Harmeet had the Ramakant Achrekar Scholarship. Same one Tendulkar got. No pressure, right?

Dilip Sardesai, watched him bowl once. One time. Turned to the coach and said the kid reminded him of Bishen Bedi. Just like that. A throwaway line that became a life sentence of expectation.

At 17, he walked into the Mumbai dressing room. Rohit Sharma was there. Rahane. Wasim Jaffer, Ajit Agarkar, proper names, proper reputations. Harmeet was just a kid with a scholarship and sweaty palms.

7 wickets in his first match. Not a typo. Seven. Against grown men who’d been doing this for a decade. 5 more in his third game against Tamil Nadu. The ball was turning square. His life was turning toward something big.

Except cricket doesn’t care about your story. Cricket eats its young.

World Cup that changed nothing

First U-19 World Cup. Harmeet bowled like his hair was on fire, too much heart, not enough head. Too many loose ones. Too many runs. The management sat him down. Made him watch from the bench while his mates fought it out.

Most kids would’ve folded. Harmeet just bent. Then came back harder.

He forced his way back in. Hungrier. Better. Bowled through the tournament at 3.02 an over. Semifinal against New Zealand: 2 for 30 in 10 overs. Final against Australia: 36 runs in 10 overs, strangling their innings until they couldn’t breathe.

Ian Chappell wrote he was ready. Ready for India. Ready for the big time.

Harmeet waited. Seasons passed. Injuries happened to other guys. Selection meetings came and went. His phone stayed quiet.

Then 2013 hit like a train.

Shadow of 2013: A reputation stained by a whisper

June, 2013. Hot Mumbai morning. Harmeet woke up to news that he’d been suspended by the BCCI. His name, in the IPL spot-fixing mess.

Here’s what actually happened: some bookie, caught by Delhi Police, said he’d tried to recruit Harmeet. Said the kid was too young, too green, too honest to bite. Said no money moved. No fix happened. Nothing.

But try telling that to the headlines.

Delhi Police called him in. BCCI launched their investigation. He was cleared. Completely. Unequivocally. Innocent.

Didn’t matter. The stain stuck. The whispers became background noise in every room he entered. Selection conversations happened with his name on a list somewhere, then mysteriously not on the list.

Three seasons after his debut, he played exactly one more game. Tried to restart at Vidarbha, got a two-year contract. They yanked it when his BCCI clearance hadn’t arrived yet. By the time the paperwork cleared, the season was running and the door was bolted.

He was just Twenty years old. World Cup winner. Compared to Bedi. Couldn’t get a game for a state side.

Lost in Mumbai: From World Cup gold to railway track

2017. Back to Mumbai. Cooling-off period. He was in a bad place, really bad. Drove his car onto a railway platform trying to get to practice. Headlines said drunk. Harmeet said lost. Lost in his own city, his own life, in a system that had decided he was invisible.

2018. Moved to Tripura. Northeast India. Far from everything. Took six wickets in his last first-class match. Dismissed Riyan Parag twice. But playing for a team going nowhere felt like going nowhere. The helplessness got heavy.

Late 2019. An email from America. He stared at it for a long time. Then he booked the ticket.

The American Exile: Delivery Apps and Ghost Grounds

Landed March 2020. Ready to rebuild. Then the world stopped.

Covid locked everything down. Cricket grounds became ghost towns. He bounced around, Atlanta, Houston, Seattle, picking up whatever work he could. Delivery apps. Warehouse shifts. Whatever kept the lights on.

He’d waited before. In India. For a call that never came. But this waiting felt different. There was something on the other side.

Six off Bumrah: The Statement

2024 T20 World Cup. USA jersey. He walked out against India, his India, and faced Jasprit Bumrah. Best bowler on the planet. Death bowling specialist. Harmeet swung from the hips. The ball disappeared over the rope. Six.

Later, nearly pulled off the impossible against South Africa. 38 off 22. Proper hitting. The kind India never let him try.

He has played 25 T20Is now. Economy of 6.86, tighter than a drum. Strike rate of 148 with the bat. In ODIs? 31 wickets at 3.97 an over. Average of 24. Last October: 6 for 27 against Nepal. His career best figures.

He is 33. Peaking. Better than he ever was in India.

Coming home wearing different colours

2026. T20 World Cup in India. The irony isn’t lost on him.

He walks out in USA blue, not quite the India blue he grew up worshipping. Across the pitch, faces he knows. Dressing room brothers from 2010, 2012. World Cup winners together. Now they’re the opposition.

He runs in. That same loop, that same drift. Hardik tries to carve him over extra cover. Slices it to sweeper cover instead. Silence in the stands.

Then Axar. Crammed for room. Caught on the fence.

Two massive wickets. Two guys who sailed through the system that dumped Harmeet like last week’s garbage.

4 overs. 26 runs.2 wickets. Against the best batting lineup on earth, in their own backyard.

Refusing to disappear

Here’s the thing about Harmeet’s story, it’s not really a comeback. It’s a refusal. A stubborn, bone-headed refusal to disappear when every signal said fade away.

He didn’t need India’s validation. Just needed someone, anyone, to say yes to what he could still do. He found it in a place that didn’t care about his past, only his next over.

That loopy delivery is still there. The still head under pressure. The heart’s bigger now, it had to be, to carry all those miles, all those years, all that weight.

In Mumbai, old heads still talk about the kid who bowled like Bedi. In America, new fans talk about the guy who gave them respect. Harmeet belongs to both places. Belongs to neither.

Finally just belongs to the game itself.

The ball’s in his left hand. World Cup in his home country. Odds still stacked high, they’ve always been stacked high.

He starts his run-up. Arm comes over smooth. The ball drifts, dips, spins past the bat. The crowd makes noise.

Harmeet Singh is home. And he’s finally, completely, alive.