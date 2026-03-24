Manoj Sharma still remembers the noise. Two photo frames. One swing of a plastic bat. His two-and-a-half-year-old son Kartik had done what toddlers do; he hit something hard. But the way the glass broke, the speed of it, made Manoj stop washing dishes and walk out to the courtyard.

Most fathers would scold. Manoj Sharma saw something else. He saw a shoulder injury that ended his own cricket career. He saw the national cap he never wore. He saw a second chance.

That was Bharatpur, 2008. This is Chennai, 2026. The kid who broke photo frames now breaks bowling attacks

And somewhere between those two points lies a story that has nothing to do with cricket academies with fancy nets and everything to do with a father who sold his land, a mother who sold her jewellery, and nights spent hungry in Gwalior because the team kept winning and the money had run out.

The courtyard laboratory

Bharatpur is not a cricket city. It is a city of birds and forts and farmers. The Sharma family lived in Darapur village, where Manoj had once bowled medium pace with real skill until his shoulder gave up.

When Kartik turned five, Manoj made a decision. No defensive technique. No “play straight, respect the good ball” coaching. Just one instruction: “Chakke maar bas.”

Hit sixes. Only sixes.

The courtyard became their ground. Manoj bowled. Kartik hit. Three hundred balls a day. Sometimes five hundred. They bought a bowling machine when they could afford it, which meant selling farmland, selling a shop in Bahnera village, taking a loan of twenty-eight lakh rupees.

Radha Sharma, Kartik’s mother, sold her wedding jewelry piece by piece. The family survived on the grandfather’s pension.

This is the part nobody talks about when they see the IPL price tag. The fourteen crore rupees did not appear from nowhere. It was built on fourteen years of selling everything that could be sold.

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The night shelter in Gwalior

Kartik was twelve. He was playing a tournament in Gwalior and Manoj had come with him. They had packed money for three days. The team was supposed to lose early and go home. But Kartik kept scoring runs. The team kept winning. The final came and they had no money left for food. No money for a hotel room.

Father and son found a night shelter. Public place. Free. They slept there. They did not eat for a day. Then Kartik scored in the final, the team won prize money, and they could finally go home.

Manoj Sharma does not tell this story for sympathy. He tells it because it happened. Because when people ask why his son looks calm under pressure, this is the answer. Pressure is not a cricket stadium with forty thousand people. Pressure is being hungry in a strange city and still having to bat the next morning.

The four-year hole

Here is the part that does not fit the fairy tale. Kartik played for Rajasthan Under-14. He played Under-16. Then he disappeared. Four years. No selection. No state team. Nothing.

Most kids quit. The Sharma family had sold everything. The loan was still there. The jewellery was gone. Four years of silence would have broken most people. But Manoj and Kartik kept going. They trained every day in the same courtyard. They waited. They believed the selection was wrong, not the player.

When Kartik came back, he came back different. Not just better. Harder. His coaches now talk about his “mental toughness” like it is a physical thing you can measure. It came from those four years. From proving people wrong when they had already moved on.

The Chahar connection

Shatrughan Tiwari from the Bharatpur District Cricket Association saw that Kartik had outgrown the village. He sent the boy to Agra. Lokendra Singh Chahar ran an academy there. He had already made Deepak Chahar and Rahul Chahar into India players. He would spend the next fourteen years on Kartik.

The Chahar brothers became more than training partners. They became the map. Deepak Chahar gave Kartik a pair of wicketkeeping gloves one day and told him the truth. “Start keeping, or you will stay one-dimensional.” This is how a pure batter became a wicketkeeper-batter. This is how his value doubled.

Lokendra Chahar worked on the power. He taught Kartik to use his wrists, his forearms, to generate speed even when the feet were not perfect. The bat pickup became specific; pointing to the keeper first, then swinging free. The base stayed solid. The hands did the work.

Numbers that shouted

Kartik Sharma’s first domestic season was not quiet. It shouted.

Ranji Trophy debut. Hundred against Uttarakhand. 113 runs from 115 balls. In first-class cricket, he batted like it was a T20. Then 139 against Mumbai, one of the best attacks in the country.

Vijay Hazare Trophy. 445 runs in nine games. Average of 55. Strike rate of 118. He could anchor and he could attack. Most players do one. He did both.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The real business. Strike rate of 163. Twenty-eight sixes in twelve matches. The “six-hitting machine” label stuck.

He was not just clearing boundaries. He was clearing them against spin, against pace, at the death, at the start. The scoop shot came in. The 360-degree game came in. He became the player every T20 team looks for and never finds.

The auction

Abu Dhabi. December 2025. Base price thirty lakh. Mumbai Indians opened. Lucknow Super Giants followed. Kolkata Knight Riders jumped in. The price hit 2.8 crore and Chennai Super Kings entered.

Then it went mad.

Thirteen crore. Twenty. Then Sunrisers Hyderabad tried to steal him at the last moment. CSK went to 14.20 crore. Joint highest for an uncapped player ever. The same amount as Prashant Veer, another CSK buy.

Why did they pay this? Because MS Dhoni is forty-four. Because Sanju Samson is the new main keeper but you need depth. Because CSK finished tenth in 2025 and they need young blood. Because Stephen Fleming and Michael Hussey and Eric Simons saw something they could shape.

But also because of JSW Group. Kartik is a JSW athlete, same management as Neeraj Chopra. Professional backing. Sports science. The complete package. CSK was not buying potential. They were buying ready-made potential with insurance.

The collapse in Udaipur

February 2026. PIMS Mewar Cup in Udaipur. Kartik is on 39 from 14 balls. Three boundaries in a row. Then he goes down. Clutching his back. Agony. Retired hurt.

Panic at CSK. The season starts March 30 against Rajasthan Royals. Back injuries for keepers are serious business. Squats. Diving. The whole job is back and knees.

But by March, he was hitting “monster sixes” at the High-Performance Centre in Navalur. Videos went viral. The back held up. The scare passed. But for a moment, the fourteen crore looked fragile. The body always reminds you who is really in charge.

Learning from the master

CSK training started March 1, 2026. The atmosphere is what people call “cool and relaxed” until practice starts. Then it is intense.

Kartik Sharma is third in the keeping line. Dhoni first. Samson second. Him third. Most nineteen-year-olds would sulk. He is asking questions. How do you finish matches? How do you stump this fast? How do you stay calm when the asking rate is fifteen?

Dhoni has already given the money talk. “Take care of the money. Don’t spend it unnecessarily.” The legend is practical. He knows what sudden wealth does to young men. He is protecting the investment.

Irfan Pathan said on television that CSK gives young players “cushion.” They do not throw you in and hope. They build you. Kartik will bat at six or seven. Maybe as Impact Player. He will keep when needed. He will watch Dhoni every day and absorb what cannot be taught.

The brother and the books

Kartik finished Class 12 in 2025. He wants to do graduation alongside cricket. His middle brother studies. His youngest brother trains. Manoj Sharma still has one dream left. Not just IPL money. Not just fame. “My sons should play for the country. Bring glory to India.”

The family still lives in Bharatpur. The courtyard is still there. The photo frames were replaced long ago, but the story remains. When Kartik came home after the auction, the district gave him a hero’s welcome at Agarwal Dharamshala. The cricket association came. The citizens came. A city that is known for birds and forts now has something else.

What happens now

IPL 2026 starts March 28. Kartik Sharma will either play or he will wait. Either way, he has already changed his family’s life. The loan is paid. The land is being bought back. The jewellery means less now.

But the real story is not the money. It is the five-year-old hitting sixes in a courtyard because his father told him to. It is the nights in the Gwalior shelter. It is the four years of no selection. It is the back injury that scared everyone and then went away.

Cricket finds these stories sometimes. It finds the kid from nowhere who should not have made it but did. Kartik Sharma is not just a player to watch because he hits sixes. He is a player to watch because he came from a place where photo frames break and fathers see not disaster, but destiny.