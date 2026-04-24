Some stories in cricket do not begin with a bang. They begin with a boy sitting on a plastic chair in a Kerala academy, waiting for his turn at the nets while bigger names take the shiny new balls. Sanju Samson has been waiting for most of his adult life.

He waited in Rajasthan. He waited in Delhi. He waited on airport benches for flights he was not sure he would board. In 2026, the waiting stopped. What happened next was not luck. It was the slow, stubborn arrival of a man who decided he was done being temporary.

The promise that changed everything

Gautam Gambhir does not smile much in press conferences. He looks like a man who has misplaced his receipt and is prepared to argue about it. But in 2024, after Samson had made two ducks in Sri Lanka and the internet had already picked out his replacement, Gambhir said something strange.

He said Sanju would need to make twenty one ducks before he would be dropped. Twenty one. Not two. Not three. Twenty one.

Think about what that does to a player who has spent a decade looking over his shoulder. Every time Samson walked out for India before 2026, part of him was already planning how to explain the failure.

That is not a joke. That is the lived reality of a middle class boy from Vizhinjam who watched his father work double shifts so he could have proper cricket shoes. Gambhir took that fear and locked it in a cupboard. He told Samson that his place was his. Not borrowed. Not rented. Owned.

The numbers from the 2026 T20 World Cup tell part of the story. Three scores above eighty in the Super Eights and knockout stages. Ninety seven not out against West Indies at Eden Gardens with an eighty eight percent control rating, which is a fancy way of saying he was not slogging.

Eighty nine against England in the semi final. Another eighty nine in the final against New Zealand, which turned out to be the highest individual score ever in a men’s T20 World Cup final. Three hundred and twenty one runs at a strike rate touching two hundred. Player of the tournament.

But the numbers do not tell you about the silence in the dressing room before the final. They do not tell you about Samson sitting with his pads on forty five minutes early, staring at his gloves like they owed him money. The stats cannot measure what it costs to wait ten years for a stage that big.

The night Wankhede became his

23rd April 2026. Mumbai Indians at home. The El Clasico of the IPL, if you want to call it that, though the real classic was happening at the other end where Samson was fighting the swing and his own nerves. He had scored six, seven, and nine in his first three games for Chennai Super Kings.

The yellow jersey looked heavy on him. People were already doing the maths on the eighteen crore price tag.

Then came Delhi Capitals. 115 not out. Okay, they said. Maybe he is warming up.

But the real night was at Wankhede. Mumbai’s ground is a cruel place for visiting batsmen. The wind blows strange and the crowd smells blood early. Samson walked in and the ball was moving like it had a personal grudge.

For the first few overs he simply survived. No flash. No Rajinikanth celebration yet. Just survival. Then the swing died. The wicket flattened out. And Samson remembered who he was.

He reached fifty in twenty six balls. Then he looked around and saw wickets falling at the other end. Most hitters would have panicked and swung harder. Samson did the opposite. He became an anchor. Twenty five singles. Ten fours. Six sixes. 101 not out off fifty four balls.

The first ever CSK hundred against Mumbai Indians in nineteen years of this league. CSK scored two hundred and seven. Mumbai lost by one hundred and three runs, their worst defeat by runs in IPL history.

After the last ball, a four off Krish Bhagat, Samson did that thing. The cigarette flip. The sunglasses push. The Rajinikanth move from Petta. The Chennai crowd lost its mind.

Here was a South Indian boy in a South Indian team’s yellow jersey, paying tribute to a South Indian cinema god, in a Mumbai stadium. It was not just a century. It was a homecoming.

The straight line and the final

Samson always had the wrists. God gave him wrists that could open a tin can and make it look like poetry. But in 2026 he started hitting straight. Down the ground. The V. Five of his twelve boundaries against West Indies in the World Cup went straight back past the bowler.

That is not instinct. That is a decision made in a hotel room at two in the morning while watching your own dismissal on loop.

The final against New Zealand was the peak. Eighty nine off forty six balls. The record books will remember the number. I remember the situation. India needed someone to stand there while the occasion tried to swallow everyone.

Samson stood. He did not swing across the line. He did not try to be a hero. He just refused to leave.

After the match, when they gave him the Player of the Tournament trophy, he held it like it was made of glass. Maybe he was thinking about the years he spent carrying drinks. Maybe he was thinking about his father. Maybe he was not thinking at all. Sometimes the moment is too big for thoughts.

The eighteen crore question

Chennai Super Kings paid eighteen crore for this man. They sent Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran the other way to Rajasthan. On paper, it looked like CSK had overpaid for a moody batsman who might or might not turn up.

By match seven of IPL 2026, the spreadsheet boys were having a field day. Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad were technically underwater, whatever that means in franchise accounting terms.

Then came the Delhi hundred. One point six one crore of match profit in a single night. That is the thing about elite aggressors. They fail often. They look terrible in between. But when they come off, they win you the match, the points table, and sometimes the trophy.

CSK did not buy consistency. They bought a man who could change a season in ninety minutes.

Stephen Fleming, the CSK coach, likes structure. He likes plans and matchups and percentages. Samson likes to hit the second ball for six if it is there. For a few weeks, those two ideas fought each other.

Then Fleming did what good coaches do. He stopped fighting and built the structure around the chaos. He let Samson be Samson. The results followed.

What the numbers cannot say

By April 2026, Samson had eight T20 hundreds for India, joint second with Rohit Sharma, one behind Virat Kohli and Abhishek Sharma. Five IPL centuries, joint fourth all time with KL Rahul. Four thousand nine hundred and ninety seven IPL runs at an average of nearly 32 & strike rate above 140.



But here is a number that does not exist in any table. Zero. As in, zero more days of waiting. Zero more nights wondering if this innings is his last. Zero more explanations to give.

Rahul Dravid first saw this boy in 2013 at Rajasthan Royals. He gave him the Best Young Player award and probably saw something the rest of us took thirteen years to understand. That Samson was not a talent to be rushed. He was a talent to be trusted.

Dravid knew that some players are not late bloomers. They are just slow burners.

In 2026, the burn became a fire. Not the wild, uncontrolled fire of his early twenties. A steady, warm fire that cooks the meal and keeps the house standing. He still hits sixes. He still plays the Rajinikanth celebration. But now he also takes the single to deep cover. Now he reads the swing. Now he carries his bat through.

Sanju Samson did not change who he was. He simply became who he was supposed to be. The boy from Vizhinjam who waited longer than he should have, and the man in the yellow jersey who finally stopped running.