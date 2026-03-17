Imagine being the best in the world at nineteen, only for your home state to not even exist on the cricket map. For 14 years, Bihar was a ghost, and Anukul Roy was its phantom. After spending 2,500 days on the IPL bench watching Rohit Sharma from the sidelines, the “Jadeja of Jharkhand” has finally snapped.

Retained by KKR for less than the price of a luxury SUV, Roy has spent seven seasons “learning to disappear” on the bench. But after a 2025 season that saw him drag Jharkhand to history, the math has finally changed.

The kit bag on the 5:30 am bus

Seventy kilometres. That’s the number. Bhirha to Samastipur. Samastipur to Bhirha. Every day for years, Sudhakar Roy and his son caught the first bus out. Sudhakar was an advocate. Had his own practice. But he left it because the boy had something and Bihar had nothing.

No Ranji Trophy team. No turf wickets. No selectors who knew your name. For 14 years Bihar was erased from Indian cricket. Imagine that. You are born in 1998. Your state does not officially play cricket. What do you do?

You get on the bus.

Anukul Roy was fourteen when he finally stopped commuting. Moved to Jamshedpur. Just across the border. Same language, different world. The Jharkhand State Cricket Association had what Bihar lacked. Structure. Matches. A pathway that led somewhere.

But here’s the thing about crossing borders for cricket in India. You are never quite from there. Roy played for Jharkhand age groups. Took wickets. Made runs. The boys from Ranchi and Jamshedpur knew each other from Under-12. They had history. Roy had talent. Talent is lonely when you do not share the memories.

He solved it by becoming impossible to drop.

2018 Under-19 World Cup: Dravid’s Project

New Zealand. February. Rahul Dravid was running that Indian Under-19 side like a laboratory. He had Prithvi Shaw opening. Shubman Gill at three. Kamlesh Nagarkoti bowling rockets. And he had Roy. Left arm spin. High action. Bowls it fast enough that it skids rather than turns.

Roy took fourteen wickets in that tournament. Tied for top. But numbers lie. What mattered was when he bowled them. Middle overs. When batsmen want to breathe. Roy choked them. Dot ball after dot ball.

Against Australia in the final, he got Param Uppal and Jonathan Merlo. Both set. Both looking to launch. Both out to a nineteen-year-old who had spent his childhood on buses.

Roy finished the tournament with 14 wickets at unbelievable average of 9.07 and economy of 14.14 in 6 games.

India won. Shaw lifted the trophy. Gill got Player of the Tournament. Roy got an IPL contract with Mumbai Indians. One match in four years.

Mumbai Indians bench: Learning to disappear

Hardik Pandya. Krunal Pandya. Two all-rounders. One franchise. What room does that leave?

Roy played his first IPL match in 2019. Bowled a bit. Did not get a chance to bat. Went back to the dugout. Stayed there for four seasons. You want to know what that does to a player? Watch the nets. Roy would bowl at Rohit Sharma in the afternoon. Watch Sharma hit sixes in the evening. Then do it again the next day.

He went back to Jharkhand every winter. Ranji Trophy. Thirty wickets in 2018-19. Leading wicket-taker for his state. Nobody in Mumbai noticed. Or if they noticed, they did not care. The IPL has slots. Roy did not fit the slot.

In 2022 he moved to KKR. Kolkata. New franchise. Same problem. They used him as a substitute fielder. As an Impact Player when the game was dead. 11 matches across 4 seasons. Twenty-five balls faced with the bat. Total.

Think about twenty-five balls. You cannot find your feet in twenty-five balls. You cannot prove anything. You can only wait.

The 2025 SMAT: He finally snapped

Jharkhand had never won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Never. In 2025 they decided to change that, and Anukul Roy decided he would drag them there himself.

Three hundred and three runs. Eighteen wickets. Player of the Tournament. But you know what? Forget the numbers. Watch the Karnataka match. Jharkhand collapsing. Top order gone. Roy walks in at six. The required rate is climbing. He makes 95 not out. Off 58 balls.

Not slogging. Calculating. Finding gaps. Finishing the chase with his bat raised and nobody out there to see it except his teammates and some cameras.

Then the final. Haryana. Roy comes in late. Jharkhand are going well but lost 2 wickets in quick time. He hits 40 not out in 20 balls. Adds 75 with Robin Minz in 32 balls. Jharkhand make 262 for 3. Highest total ever in a T20 final anywhere.

Then Roy bowls. His first over. Two wickets. Including the set batsman. Chase over. Trophy won.

This was not only a good tournament. This was a man announcing that he had finished waiting.

His strike rate was 160. His economy was 7.41 in a tournament that averaged 8.59. He fielded like he was angry at the ball for being in the air. For eleven matches, he was the best player in Indian domestic cricket. The IPL could not ignore this. Even the IPL has limits.

What changed: The honest truth

Players do not suddenly get better at twenty-six. Roy spent the 2025 pre-season at domestic camps. Buchi Babu Trophy. Tamil Nadu. Hot. Dusty. Real cricket. He worked on his stance. Opened his hips. Sounds technical. Means he could hit midwicket sixes without changing who he was.

His T20 strike rate jumped from 137 to 160. In List A cricket, he was striking at 122. This is not small change. This is the difference between a bowler who bats and a batsman who wins matches.

The bowling stayed the same. That was the point. While everyone chases carrom balls and mystery variations, Roy bowls stump to stump. Fast. Flat. Accurate. Batsmen cannot get under him. He bowls the overs that allow the captain to attack from the other end.

This is the Jadeja model. Not the sword celebration. The control. The reliability. The sense that when this man has the ball, the game slows down.

KKR 2026: The math finally works

Kolkata went big in the auction. Cameron Green for 25.20 crore. Matheesha Pathirana for 18 crore. Sunil Narine retained. Rinku Singh retained. These are the names you read about.

They kept Anukul Roy for 40 lakh. This is the name that matters.

Forty lakh is nothing. Less than the catering budget. But they kept him. Because finally, the squad makes sense for what he offers.

KKR can play four foreigners. Green. Pathirana. Narine. That leaves one slot. Rachin Ravindra waits there. Left arm spin. Left hand bat. Good player. But if KKR pick Roy instead, they free up that overseas slot. They can play the extra pacer. The extra batter. The combination that fits the day.

Plus Eden Gardens turns now. The pitches grip. Roy, Narine, Chakravarthy. Twelve overs of spin that could strangle anyone. Narine attacks. Chakravarthy attacks. Roy holds. Roy dries up the runs so the others can gamble.

And the batting. KKR lost middle order depth after both the Iyers gone now. They need someone who can strike at 160 in the death. Roy’s SMAT strike rate was 160. He has already shown he can finish.

The Impact Player rule helps. Roy is perfect for it. Turning track? He bowls his four. Flat pitch? He bats in the last five. Either way, his fielding is constant. He takes catches that have no right to be caught. Throws himself around like he is still proving something.

Maybe he is.

The job, The ceremony, The village

While all this happened, Roy took a government job. Protocol Officer. Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited. This is the story nobody films. Domestic cricket does not pay enough to live on. IPL contracts end. Roy, like hundreds of others, needed security outside the game.

In December 2025, Bihar’s Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit held a ceremony. Recognised Roy’s achievements. This matters.

Bihar could not give him a cricket team, but they still claim him. He is the bridge. The boy who left because he had to. Who made it elsewhere. Who still lists Bhirha, Rosera block, Samastipur district, as home.

Sudhakar still practices law. Still watches every match. The bus rides stopped years ago, but the journey never did.

Twenty-seven and finally ready

Anukul Roy is twenty-seven. In cricket years, young. In waiting years, old. Seven IPL seasons on the edge. In the nets. On the bench. Watching others play the matches that defined their careers.

2026 is different. Not because he is a prospect. Not because he is promising. Because he made too many runs to ignore. Took too many wickets to overlook. Forced his way in through sheer weight of performance.

KKR need what he has. A spinner who bowls four for thirty. A batter who clears ropes in the final five overs. A fielder who saves runs through commitment alone. These are not glamorous skills. They are valuable ones.

Roy’s story is not about beating the odds. It is about outlasting them. The odds said a boy from Bhirha would not make it. He moved to Jharkhand. The odds said he would not get IPL games. He kept scoring in domestic cricket. The odds said he was a bits and pieces player. He became Player of the Tournament.

The 2026 IPL starts soon. Anukul Roy will walk onto a field. Eden Gardens or Wankhede or wherever. He will carry his bat. Mark his run-up. Field at deep midwicket, ready to throw himself at anything.

He has been ready for years. The game is finally ready for him.