Punjab Kings have never won the IPL. Read that again. In a league that measures legacy in silverware, this franchise has spent eighteen years walking back to the pavilion empty-handed. Yet the same team is now valued at over nine hundred million dollars.

That figure is real. It is also ridiculous. It tells you that sport has changed. Winning matches is one business model. Building a brand is another. The owners figured out early that the second model pays even when the first one fails.

The quiet fortune

In 2008, the consortium paid seventy-six million dollars. Mohit Burman brought pharma money. Ness Wadia brought textile legacy. Karan Paul brought infrastructure sense. Preity Zinta brought the cameras. They were not the richest or the flashiest owners. But they were patient.

The central revenue pool changed everything. When the BCCI sold broadcast rights for over six billion dollars, every franchise got a guaranteed check. Punjab collected their share whether they finished first or last. In 2025, the company reported revenue of four hundred and seventy-one crore.

They paid dividends year after year. In 2021, they even bought back shares worth thirteen crore. While Mumbai and Chennai reinvested every rupee into winning, Punjab sent profits home. Critics called it short-term thinking. The promoters called it cash flow.

Burman runs the franchise like a family portfolio. Almost no debt. An interest coverage ratio near three hundred and seventy-seven. Tangible net worth stays low because the money goes back to the owners.

This is not a cricket team dreaming of glory. It is a dividend machine that happens to play cricket. Between 2024 and 2025, brand value jumped thirty-nine percent. The highest in the league. All this without a trophy in the cabinet.

The owner who cooked

Preity Zinta could have been a poster on the wall. Most celebrity owners are. They appear for the anthem, clap for the cameras, and vanish. She never vanished.

She sat through humiliating losses. She argued with officials. She cried openly. And in 2024, she stood in a hotel kitchen and made 120 aloo parathas because the team did not like what the hotel served.

The players had teased her. Win this one properly, they said, and you cook for us. They won. She spent hours rolling dough and frying parathas for the entire squad. No manager planned this. No brand agency scripted it. It was simply a woman who treated her team like family. The story travelled farther than any press release.

Then came the hug. April 2026. Arshdeep Singh had finished a spell that broke the opposition. Preity ran from her seat and hugged him at the boundary. Arshdeep broke into a laugh so genuine it stopped everyone around him. Shami stood nearby, grinning.

In an age where franchises are managed from glass offices by analysts, this looked almost strange. But sponsors noticed. They paid premium rates to associate with a team that had a heartbeat. People do not fall in love with balance sheets. They fall in love with moments.

She fought too. In 2025, a troll linked Glenn Maxwell‘s poor form to his marital status and threw a cheap shot at her. She responded without filters. Would you ask a male owner this, she wrote.

She had built her place over eighteen years. She was not handing it to a stranger with a Twitter account. That anger was real. In a sport still run by men in suits, she refused to be the silent partner.

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The captain and the coach who changed the math

For seventeen years, Punjab changed captains the way other teams changed jerseys. Then late in 2024, they appointed Ricky Ponting as head coach and Shreyas Iyer as captain. Ponting spoke about making players feel valued rather than managed. It sounded simple. After years of chaos, simple sounded revolutionary.

By April 2026, they had won 6 of their first 7 games. For the first time in nineteen seasons, the cricket looked as organized as the accounts. Young players played without fear. Prabhsimran Singh batted like he had nothing to lose.

Shashank Singh finished games that Punjab usually threw away. The owners started calling Iyer Sarpanch Saab. The village head. A joke that became real because he led like one. Grounded. Decisive. Connected to the dirt beneath the pitch.

The irony is impossible to miss. For a decade, business schools could have studied Punjab as a model for building value without winning. Now suddenly the team on the field looked worthy of the valuation off it.

Nine hundred million dollars and top of the table. You had to ask what took so long. Maybe the parathas mattered. Maybe the hug did. Or maybe after eighteen years of counting profits, the owners finally spent long enough counting wickets.

Three homes and a business plan

Punjab never settled for one ground. They began at the I.S. Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Then they took games to Dharamsala, where the Himalayas loom over the boundary. When PBKS played there in April 2026, hotel bookings in that town exploded by six hundred percent.

A cricket franchise was driving the economy of a hill station. Then they shifted base to Mullanpur, a new stadium seating thirty-three thousand, built for corporate hospitality and bigger crowds. The old ground had memories. The new one had revenue.

Every venue choice had two columns. What it meant for the fans. What it meant for the books. Dharamsala gave them postcard visuals that travelled on television screens across the world.

Mullanpur gave them gate receipts and modern boxes for sponsors. The supporter in Mohali felt the distance. The accountant in the head office did not.

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Winning somewhere else

In 2020, the same owners bought a franchise in the Caribbean Premier League. They called them St Lucia Kings. And they won. They turned a profit immediately. So the owners knew exactly what a winning team looked like.

They simply could not build it in India. Until now. The Caribbean operation gave them scouting access and a brand that worked across time zones. It gave them proof that the Kings model could succeed if the right people were in charge.

The sponsorship portfolio tells the rest of the story. They moved away from old airlines and phone companies. They brought in Dream11, Jio, and CP Plus. Digital natives. Young consumers.

When the government banned real money gaming ads in 2025, several franchises lost their main sponsors overnight. Punjab pivoted within months. They signed a security technology firm and charged a higher rate. They read the market better than they read batting orders.

So what does Punjab Kings teach us? That in the modern game, trophies are a bonus. Survival is the real trophy. They built an empire on emotion, on quarterly dividends, on lawsuits, on home cooking, on a woman demanding respect she had earned, on a fast bowler laughing in his owner’s arms.

They are the most human story in the most commercial league on the planet. And perhaps that is why, after all this time, they are finally winning. Not because the valuation changed. Because the people running the show finally did.