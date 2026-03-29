Ahmedabad, March 2011. India are 187 for 5 chasing 261 against Australia in the World Cup quarter-final. The crowd has gone quiet. Yuvraj Singh is at one end, fighting.

At the other end walks Suresh Raina. He has faced 8 balls in the entire tournament. Eight. The camera catches him looking down at his pads, checking his straps, like he’s walking out for a club game in Ghaziabad.

He makes 34 not out in 28 balls. India win. You remember Tendulkar’s 85 in the semi-final. You remember Dhoni’s six. You don’t remember Raina pulling Mitchell Johnson for boundary, or smashing straight six against Brett Lee.

You don’t remember because Raina didn’t want you to remember. He wanted you to remember that India won.

This is the whole story. The man who made difficult things look easy and important things look like nothing at all.

Muradnagar

The town sits on the Delhi-Meerut road, about an hour out of the capital. Concrete buildings, traffic that moves in both directions, and that particular silence you find in places where people have government jobs and keep their heads down. Raina’s father worked at the ordnance factory.

They were Kashmiri Pandits. In 1990, when Raina was four, they left Rainawari in Srinagar with whatever they could carry. The exodus of the Pandits is one of those Indian stories that sits in the background of everything.

You don’t talk about it at dinner parties. You don’t put it in your Twitter bio. You just carry it. The knowledge that home is temporary. That safety is something you build.

Raina grew up in a house where you didn’t waste food and you definitely didn’t cry when the older boys at the sports hostel decided you were the new target. The ordnance factory taught him punctuality. The displacement taught him that you can lose everything and start again. The bullying would teach him something else.

The Train Journey

Suresh Raina had his share of struggle on his way to becoming a world-fearing batter. (Photo: Instagram)

1999. Raina is thirteen. He’s travelling with the Uttar Pradesh under-14 team to a match somewhere in the north Indian badlands that produce most of India’s cricketers. The seniors don’t like him. He is small. He is talented. The coaches pay him attention. These are sufficient crimes.

He is sleeping on the floor because that’s where juniors sleep. Not on the berth. On the floor, on a newspaper spread between the berths. He feels a weight on his chest. Before he can open his eyes, his hands are pinned. A senior boy is on top of him. The boy starts urinating on his face.

Raina struggles. The train is slowing down, grinding to a halt. He manages to free one hand. One punch. And he throws the boy off the train.

The boy survived. Raina didn’t get expelled. He went back to the hostel. He didn’t tell his parents.

This is the moment. Not the cover drive. Not the catching practice. The moment when a child understands that the world will try to break him, and that breaking back is allowed. When Raina talks about this now, he calls it “channelizing anger.” At the time, it was just survival.

Mumbai

At fifteen, Raina moved to Mumbai. Pravin Amre called him to play for Air India. Ten thousand rupees a month. Raina sent eight thousand home. Lived on two thousand in a city where that doesn’t buy anything except existence.

He made STD calls to Muradnagar and timed them to exactly two minutes. Four rupees a minute. Eight rupees for two minutes. After that, the rate changed. He counted.

This is the detail that matters. Not the centuries or the IPL contracts. The boy who counted rupees on phone calls is the man who now evaluates startups based on whether they make money on each sale. The hunger doesn’t leave you. It transforms. You stop wanting things for yourself and start wanting to build things that last.

The finisher

Raina played a crucial role in the 2011 World Cup knockout stage. (Photo:X/@cricketworldcup)

Between 2005 and 2018, Raina played 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is. He made five hundreds in ODIs and one in T20Is. The numbers are fine. They don’t tell you anything.

Watch the tape. Colombo, 2010. Test debut. India are in trouble. Raina makes 120 and saves the match with Tendulkar. Ahmedabad, 2011. The quarter-final you don’t remember. Mohali, 2011. World Cup semi-final, Raina scored 36* to lift India to a respectable score of 260.

These are the innings of a man who understood his role. You are not the star. You are the insurance policy. You come in when the situation is breaking and try to hold it together.

Dhoni got the credit for finishing. Dhoni had the helicopter shot and the long hair and the silence that looked like wisdom. Raina had the busy feet and the swept six over square leg and the smile that looked too eager for serious cricket.

But they were the same animal, bred in the same small-town Indian furnaces. Dhoni was Ranchi. Raina was Muradnagar. Both learned that leadership in India means absorbing pressure so others don’t have to.

Mr. IPL

He was “Chinna Thala.” Little leader. Dhoni was the big leader. Raina made over five thousand runs for Chennai Super Kings. He took more catches than anyone in IPL history during his playing career.

He never complained about batting at three in IPL or six in ODIs, about facing the hard overs, about being the man who had to score at ten an over because the top order had used up the time.

In 2016, when CSK were suspended and he captained Gujarat Lions, he took them to the top of the table in their first season. The team had no history, no identity, no fans.

Raina built something from nothing in two months. This is what he does. This is what he learned on the floor of that train compartment. You take what you’re given. You make it work.

Raina and Dhoni formed a formidable CSK duo. (Photo: BCCI)

Early retirement

In 2019, Raina had knee surgery. The BCCI’s medical infrastructure being what it is, he was out for six weeks. The surgery raised doubts about his availability for the domestic season. He was 32. The body wouldn’t do what the mind remembered. The sharp singles became laboured. The fielding, once his superpower, became merely competent.

In 2020, he retired on August 15. Same day as Dhoni. The symbolism was obvious. The finisher follows the captain. The little leader follows the big one into the sunset.

Maaté

The baby care brand started with a complaint. Priyanka Raina, Suresh’s wife, couldn’t find products she trusted for their daughter Gracia. Everything had chemicals. Everything had promises that didn’t match the ingredients list.

This is how a lot of businesses start. Not with a spreadsheet. With a new parent standing in a supermarket aisle feeling angry and helpless. Raina didn’t know the baby care market. He knew cricket and he knew pressure.

But he knew something else too. He knew what it meant to protect something vulnerable. The same instinct that made him throw himself around in the covers for CSK made him obsessive about what went into Maaté’s products.

Green gram. Fenugreek. Neem. The old Indian remedies his grandmother might have used, packaged for parents who wanted authenticity without the inconvenience of making it themselves.

The business is small. It is not a unicorn. But it is real. It makes things. It employs people. It solves a problem Raina actually had.

Raina Indian Restaurant

Raina opened an Indian restaurant in Amsterdam (Photo: X/@ImRaina)



In June 2023, Raina opened an Indian restaurant in Amsterdam. He lived there with Priyanka during the early years of their marriage. He knows the streets.

He knows what Europeans think Indian food is. The cream-heavy, spice-muted versions served in places with sitar music and bad lighting. He wanted to show them something else.

The menu has Chandni Chowk snacks. Dahi bhalla. Pani puri. The food of his Delhi childhood, served in the city where he learned to be a husband. The walls have cricket memorabilia. The restaurant is not about his glory. It is about his journey.

The Brand Ambassador

Raina has been face of many brands. WTF Sports. BharatPe. MoonAir. Ceat The names don’t matter. What matters is the pattern. He is not investing in technology. He is investing in communities. In the things Indians actually do. Eat snacks. Play poker. Pay each other without cash.

In 2022, Suresh Raina backed Sahicoin, a platform started by IIT Kanpur alumni Amit Nayak, Ankush Rajput, and Melbin Thomas. The idea was simple. Help the next wave of crypto users make sense of a space that often feels confusing.

Sahicoin connects experts and beginners in one place, where people can follow updates, understand trends, and get useful signals before making decisions.

Over time, Suresh Raina became a familiar face for brands like PepsiCo, Boost, Adidas, Maggi, Timex, and Intex Technologies. He lives in a house worth around ₹18 crore in Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad, and has also invested in properties in different parts of India.

Even after stepping away from international cricket and the IPL, he didn’t leave the game, moving into commentary and staying connected to it.

By 2025, his net worth is estimated to be close to ₹200 crore, but that’s not the main takeaway. What really stands out is his journey, from a small-town boy to becoming “Mr. IPL” among some of the biggest names in the world.

The Foundation

The Gracia Raina Foundation works on maternal health. (Photo: X/@grfCare, edited by Gemini)



The Gracia Raina Foundation works on maternal health and adolescent girls. Raina says he wants to provide the “quality training and facilities” he lacked. This is the honest version of athlete philanthropy. Not “giving back to the community” but “filling the holes in my own past.”

He didn’t have proper coaching until he was fifteen. He didn’t have safe transport or medical support or any of the infrastructure that middle-class Indian parents now demand for their sporting children.

The foundation builds cricket academies in government schools. Upgrades sports facilities. Tries to create the system that might have caught him earlier, might have saved him from the train floor.

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What Gary Kirsten said

Gary Kirsten told Raina something once. “However big a player you are, it is more important to be a good person.” Raina has this written down somewhere. He mentions it in interviews.

But the real story is messier. Being a good person in Indian cricket, in Indian business, in Indian life, is not a moral choice. It is a survival strategy. Raina learned young that the bully wins only if you let him define the fight.

That the system takes only what you give it. That the way to endure is to keep moving, keep smiling, keep doing the work that nobody else wants to do.

He is 39 now. He has a baby care company, a restaurant, so many investments, and a foundation. He has a wife who built the company with him and a daughter who inspired it. He has the same face he had at twenty-four, the one that looks too eager, too happy, too uncomplicated for the life he has lived.

But look closer. The smile is real. It is just that it means something different than you think. It is the smile of a boy who threw a bully off a train and survived.

Of a man who made 34 not out when nobody was watching and knew exactly what he had done. Of someone who understood early that the game is not about the highlights. It is about staying in the shadows long enough to make sure the team wins.

Raina is not a great cricketer by the numbers. He is not a great businessman by the valuation. He is something harder to define and more valuable to remember.

He is proof that you can start with nothing, lose everything, rebuild, and still smile like you mean it. That the scars don’t have to show. That the work can be enough.

In Muradnagar, they know him. In Amsterdam, they are learning. Everywhere else, they remember the helicopter shot that Dhoni hit, the century that Tendulkar made, the catch that Kohli took. Raina is fine with this. He has always been fine with this. The finisher doesn’t need credit. The finisher needs the win.

He got his. Now he is building others.

Editorial Note: This is an independent profile. Suresh Rainaand their representatives were contacted but did not respond prior to the time of publication. In the absence of direct comment, this article was reported using publicly available records and regulatory filings, where applicable. This content was produced in accordance with FinancialExpress.com’s editorial guidelines.