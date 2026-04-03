Shah Rukh Khan walked into the IPL auction room in 2008 with money and no plan. He bought the Kolkata franchise because it felt right. His father had played hockey. He liked sports movies. The price was $75 million, which seemed like a lot then and looks like theft now.

The team was terrible from the start. They lost to everyone. They fought in the dressing room. They changed captains like socks. Sourav Ganguly was there but he was old and ‘slow’ and the team around him made no sense. Khan sat in the stands looking confused. This was supposed to be fun.

It was not fun.

Seventeen years later the same franchise runs cricket teams in four countries. It is worth more than a billion dollars. It has won three titles. And it has done something harder than winning. It has made people stay.

This is how that happened. It involves a father who hit his son for playing cricket, a bowler nobody else wanted, and an actor who cannot stop interfering.

Dropping the Prince

Sourav Ganguly was Kolkata. He had captained India to a World Cup final. He had taken his shirt off at Lord’s and swung it around his head. When the IPL started, he was the only reason anyone in Bengal cared about this new tournament.

In 2011, KKR told him to leave.

The decision was cold. Ganguly was thirty eight. His reflexes had gone. And the team needed to stop being a tribute act and start winning matches. The city hated this. Fans burned jerseys. Politicians made statements. Nobody cared.

The franchise spent $2.4 million on Gautam Gambhir instead. This was stupid money in 2011. Gambhir was from Delhi. He frowned constantly. He had no interest in being loved.

In his first match as captain he batted at number six. Not because he had to. Because he wanted younger players to get a chance. This is not how IPL captains think. IPL captains think about their averages and their brand deals.

Gambhir thought about winning.

He took them to the playoffs that first year. Then he won the title in 2012. Then he won again in 2014. He set attacking fields to MS Dhoni and watched the great finisher scratch around like a club batsman. He made decisions that looked wrong until they looked right.

When he left in 2017 the losing had stopped. The chaos had stopped. Something harder had replaced them. He came back as a mentor in 2024. They won again immediately. Some people fit places. Gambhir fits Kolkata.

Keeping the Broken Ones

Sunil Narine has had his bowling action reported five times. Five. Any other team would have dropped him after two. Too much trouble. Find someone else.

KKR hired a man named Carl Crowe to rebuild his action from nothing. They turned him into an opening batsman when he could not bowl. They threatened to leave the IPL entirely when the board considered banning him.

Andre Russell missed a drugs test in 2017. He could not play for a year. The team kept paying him. They sent their physio to live with him in Jamaica. They managed his food and his head and his loneliness.

Russell said later that once you do well for a team you become family. This sounds simple. It is not simple. Most IPL teams treat players like phones. Use them hard, replace when slow, upgrade every season.

KKR kept two injury-prone troublemakers for more than a decade. Narine is still there. Russell has a coaching job waiting when his legs give out. They stayed because they were allowed to break down and rebuild.

Narine has won more matches for this franchise than any overseas player. Russell hits sixes at a rate that makes no sense. The loyalty was expensive. It was also profitable.

The Boy From Aligarh

Rinku Singh‘s father drove a tempo for a gas company. Twelve thousand rupees a month. Five kids. Two rooms. He did not want his son playing cricket. Cricket was for rich boys with spare time.

When Rinku tried to play anyway, his father hit him. Not because he was cruel. Because he was scared. He knew what poverty looked like. He did not want his son to see it too.

The hitting stopped when Rinku won a motorbike. Man of the match in some local game. Prize was a two-wheeler. His father looked at the bike and saw that maybe this could work. Not cricket. Economics.

Rinku reached the IPL the hard way. Small tournaments in Uttar Pradesh. A contract with Punjab that went nowhere. Then KKR picked him cheap and kept him cheap and watched him fail.

He tore his knee badly. Career over, everyone said. But Abhishek Nayar, an assistant coach, brought him to Mumbai. Rinku lived in Nayar’s house for months. He fixed his knee and his head. He learned to finish innings instead of just starting them.

In 2023 he hit five sixes in one over to win a match. The video went everywhere. His father was filmed riding a Kawasaki Ninja to his delivery job. The bike was a gift from Rinku. The job stayed. “If I leave this,” the old man said, “what will I do?”

This is the story the IPL sells. Small town boy makes it big. What gets left out is the coach who opened his home. The franchise that paid for surgery. The years of waiting before the five sixes.

SRK at Midnight

Shah Rukh Khan does not own this team like other celebrities own teams. He does not appear for finals and wave. He shows up at practice. He knows the net bowlers. He calls coaches at midnight to talk about field settings.

Karan Johar has known SRK for decades. He says Khan strategizes and obsesses and engages. That is why this team makes more money than his movies.

The advantage is not money. Everyone has money now. The advantage is an owner who treats winning like it matters personally. SRK has admitted to praying during matches. He sits through losing streaks without shouting because he knows the players feel worse.

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta handle the money. Khan handles the feeling. Together they have built something stable in a league designed to be unstable.

Los Angeles and Other Ideas

In 2024 KKR announced they were building a cricket stadium near Los Angeles. Ten thousand seats. Thirty million dollars. Partnership with Microsoft executives who think cricket can work in America.

This sounds stupid. Cricket has failed in America for two hundred years. But the math is simple. The 2028 Olympics are in Los Angeles. Cricket wants in. If it gets in, KKR will own the building.

They already have teams in Trinidad and Abu Dhabi. They share players across leagues. Narine plays year round for the same company in different time zones. Sponsors get continuous exposure. Costs get spread around.

Other teams are copying this now. KKR started it in 2015 when they bought into the Caribbean league. They saw where things were going while others were arguing about net run rates.

ALSO READ How RCB Built a Billion-Dollar Church Without a God

The Price of Watching

In 2025 KKR raised ticket prices at Eden Gardens. A thousand-rupee seat became thirty five hundred. The stadium had gaps during weekday games. Fans complained online. The team said costs had risen. Fans said Kolkata is not Bangalore. People here do not have that kind of money.

This is the problem. The team wants to be global. The city wants it to stay local. The loyalty program offers discounts. The app collects data for targeted selling. But both sides know the relationship has changed.

The anthem still works. “Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re.” We will do, we will fight, we will win. Written by people who understood that Kolkata responds to certain things. In 2025 the team registered three actual stars in the sky, one for each title. Silly and effective.

The Other Work

SRK runs a foundation named after his father. It works with acid attack survivors in Kolkata. Anupama, attacked at thirteen by a man who stalked her. Mamta, attacked by her husband. Gulnaaz, attacked for opening a beauty parlor.

The team brings these women to matches. SRK takes photos with them. The foundation pays for surgeries and recovery. It works with burn centers and survivor groups.

Every IPL team has charity programs. Doing this in Kolkata matters more. The city knows about rebuilding after damage. The waste programs at Eden Gardens. The tree planting. The meals during Durga Puja.

The cricket pays for the good work. The good work makes the cricket feel less like business. It works out.

What They Actually Built

KKR is worth $1.3 billion because they understood early that the IPL was not just a tournament. It was a way to build things that last.

They built a global network when others were thinking local. They built player loyalty when others were trading yearly. They built a brand that means something in Bengal beyond winning percentage.

The money helps. The central TV deal gives each team $55 million a year before selling a ticket. But CSK and Mumbai get the same money. They did not build the same thing.

The difference is cold business mixed with warm management. Keeping a broken bowler on salary for years. Waiting for a delivery boy’s son to heal. An owner who calls at midnight.

Cricket has many teams that win trophies. Fewer teams build families. KKR did both. That is why they will outlast this generation of players, this broadcast deal, probably this version of the sport itself.

The son of the delivery man now plays for India. The bowler with the bent arm still opens the batting sometimes. The actor still interferes.

Some stories are too strange to invent. This is one of them.