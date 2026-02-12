There is a photograph from 2002 that cricket lovers in India know by heart. Sourav Ganguly, shirt unbuttoned, waving his India jersey from the Lord’s balcony after the NatWest Trophy final. It was an act of defiance, of joy, of claiming space that Indian cricketers had been taught to shrink from.

Twenty-three years later, that same instinct for claiming space drives a business portfolio spanning steel manufacturing, tech startups, television hosting, and multiple brand endorsements.

The Behala house that taught him balance sheets before batting

They called him the Prince of Calcutta when he was young, a nickname born from the sprawling mansion in Behala where he grew up. But Ganguly was never just a prince waiting for a throne. He was a businessman learning his trade long before he knew he was learning it.

His father Chandidas Ganguly ran NK Gossain Printers, a large and successful printing business based in Kolkata. The house was full of ledger books and balance sheets, of conversations about margins and manpower, of the cricket association meetings where his father served as joint secretary and vice president.

This was not a childhood of idle luxury. It was an apprenticeship in power.

The left-handed adaptation: Early lessons in resourcefulness

Sourav Ganguly (second from left) with his elder brother Snehasish and his parents (Photo Source: Instagram)

When young Sourav decided he wanted to bat, there was no money wasted on new equipment. His brother Snehasish was a left-hander who played for Bengal. Sourav simply picked up his brother’s bat and taught himself to bat left-handed.

This is the detail that reveals everything about how Ganguly’s mind works. He does not wait for ideal conditions. He adapts his body to the available tools, then makes the adaptation look like genius.

That left-handed stance became one of the most aesthetically pleasing sights in cricket. But more importantly, it taught him that constraints are just problems waiting to be reframed.

From endorsement face to equity partner

This is exactly how he would later approach his steel plant when the Salboni location fell through, simply moving the entire operation twenty-six kilometres to Garbeta. The Garbeta plant, announced in 2023 with an investment of two thousand five hundred crores₹2,500 crores, will produce eight lakh tonnes of steel annually.

It is not a vanity project. It is heavy industry, expected to create several thousand direct and indirect jobs in a state that badly needs industrial employment.

The steel venture represents Ganguly’s evolution from brand ambassador to equity stakeholder. He had endorsed Captain Steel for fifteen years. Now he is a substantial partner in their greenfield project. This is the difference between lending your face and lending your capital.

One makes you famous. The other makes you rich.

The 1992 failure that created a businessman

At 19, Ganguly made his ODI debut against the West Indies in Australia. He scored three runs. Then came the stories. They said he refused to carry drinks. They said he thought himself too good for the duties of a twelfth man. The word “arrogant” attached itself to him like a shadow.

Ganguly disputes the specifics of these stories. But he never disputes the lesson they taught him. Perception is currency. Brand image is not vanity. It is the foundation upon which all else is built.

The four-year exile from the national team served as a period of intense technical and mental refinement. His return in June 1996 for the Test series against England at Lord’s is now legendary. He scored 131 on debut, silencing his critics and establishing his technical mastery on the “God of the Off Side”.

Ganguly scored 131 on Test debut in 1996. (Photo Source: Facebook@Cricket Association of Bengal)

When he returned to the national team four years later, he understood that leadership requires not just talent but the management of how that talent is seen.

This is the lesson he brings to every endorsement deal he signs today. He has so many brands in his portfolio.

Major brands like Puma and DTDC are reported to pay him premium annual endorsement fees. Tata Tetley, JSW Cement, Ajanta Shoes, My11Circle, Fortune Oil, Lux Cozi, Bandhan Bank, Senco Gold, Lloyd, Vicco, DreamSetGo, actyv.ai. The list goes on.

But Ganguly is selective. He looks for credibility in the organization and the product. This is not a man who will sell anything to anyone. He understands that his brand value, built over decades of on-field performance, is a finite resource to be deployed carefully.

Every bad endorsement is a withdrawal from that account. Every good one is compound interest.

Crucible of Captaincy: Learning to manage crisis

The year 2000 was when Ganguly the businessman was truly forged. Indian cricket was in ruins. The match-fixing scandal had destroyed public trust. Senior players were implicated. The dressing room was a place of suspicion and fear. When Ganguly was made captain, he was given a broken institution and told to fix it.

His solution was radical. He cleared out the old guard. He brought in youngsters who had no baggage. Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan. He fought selectors for them. He protected them from the system that wanted to wait and watch and delay.

“You never get a champion player by holding him back,” he would say later. This is the same philosophy that drives his angel investments today.

The 2001 series against Australia showed his understanding of psychological warfare. He kept Steve Waugh waiting at the toss in Kolkata, a small delay designed to unsettle. It worked. India won the series.

The 2002 NatWest final, chasing 326 at Lord’s, ended with that shirt-waving moment. These were not just cricket matches. They were masterclasses in crisis management, in building teams under pressure, in creating belief where none existed.

Ganguly waved his T-shirt at Lord’s after India’s NatWest final win against England in 2002. (Photo Source: X)

These skills translate directly to his current role with JSW Sports, where he plays a senior cricket leadership role across their franchises. He oversees Delhi Capitals in the IPL, Pretoria Capitals in the SA20, and the Delhi Capitals women’s team.

He builds squads, plans auctions, tracks performance metrics.

He works closely with Parth Jindal, the JSW scion. This requires both deep cricket knowledge and commercial foresight. The franchise model is not about sport alone. It is about building a brand, managing a portfolio of talent, creating value for stakeholders.

Restaurant that taught him humility

In 2004, at the peak of his playing career, Ganguly opened Saurav’s – The Food Pavilion on Kolkata’s Park Street.

It was a five-storey restaurant-cum-lounge bar, ambitious and expensive. Seven years later, it shut down. His brother Snehasish admitted the truth. “We were too busy with our respective commitments. We did not want to see a brand attached with Sourav being neglected.”

The closure taught Ganguly something crucial about time management and operational focus. He had tried to be a cricketer and a restaurateur simultaneously. Both suffered. He has since internalized this lesson completely.

His subsequent investments are in technology-driven startups where he can provide strategic guidance while leaving day-to-day operations to dedicated founders. This is why his startup portfolio is carefully curated.

Classplus: Digitising the educational ecosystem

Classplus, the EdTech platform, received his investment in 2021 and again in 2024. The company provides software for coaching institutes to manage operations, distribute content, and conduct assessments.

Ganguly joined Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital in the Series D round. The connection is personal. He understands coaching institutions. He grew up inside St Xavier’s and he knows how much depends on the educators who run these places.

Just my roots: Cultural connection and thermal logistics

JustMyRoots came in 2023. The company delivers home-cooked food between cities, keeping it hot for four to five hours or cold for seventy-two hours through patented thermal technology.

Ganguly invested because he misses home food when he travels. This sounds sentimental, but it is exactly how the best consumer businesses are born. Founders build solutions for their own pain points. Ganguly recognized the pattern because he has lived it.

Flickstree: Navigating the video boom

Flickstree, a video curation platform using artificial intelligence, received his backing in 2017. This was his first startup investment, prompted by the 4G-led explosion in Indian internet traffic. He saw the trend early, just as he saw the ball outside off stump early when batting.

The Television empire: From Dadagiri to Bigg Boss

In 2009, Ganguly began hosting Dadagiri Unlimited on Zee Bangla. It was a quiz show that became a weekend habit for Bengali viewers. For fifteen years, he was the face of that show, earning among the highest fees for a regional television host during its peak seasons.

The show was not just entertainment. It was a masterclass in audience connection, in creating a persona that was authoritative yet accessible.

Understanding when to change channels

In 2025, he made a move that shocked the industry. He left Zee Bangla and signed a four-year deal with Star Jalsha worth one hundred and twenty-five ₹125 crores. He will host Bigg Boss Bangla and a new quiz show. This is a man who understands that media rights and broadcasting are where the real money is in modern entertainment.

The move also shows his willingness to change lanes when the old lane is slowing down. Industry reports suggested the show’s ratings had softened over time compared to its peak years. Ganguly read the field and played accordingly.

This is what he did as captain when he saw a bowling change was needed. This is what he does as a businessman when he sees market saturation.

The football chapter and the conflict of interest

Ganguly grew up loving football. In 2014, when the Indian Super League launched, he became co-owner of Atletico de Kolkata, later renamed ATK Mohun Bagan. He partnered with Sanjiv Goenka, Harshavardhan Neotia and Utsav Parekh. The team won the ISL championship twice.

But in 2021, he stepped down. Goenka’s RPSG Group had won the bid for the Lucknow IPL franchise for seven thousand and ninety crores. Ganguly was BCCI President. The conflict of interest rules were clear. He wrote his resignation letter without drama.

This decision reveals something about his approach to governance. Rules matter. Institutions matter more than personal gain. This is the same integrity he demanded from his players when he took over a corrupt system in 2000.

Real estate portfolio: Tangible assets in an intangible world

While startups and media deals generate headlines, Ganguly has built significant wealth in real estate. His ancestral home in Behala is valued at several crores. He owns a two-bedroom apartment in London near Waterloo station.

Recently, reports suggested he purchased a premium residential property on Rawdon Street in Kolkata.

Real estate is his hedge against the volatility of cricket and media. It is the boring, steady accumulator of wealth that balances the excitement of startup investing. This is portfolio theory applied to personal finance.

High-risk ventures like Flickstree sit alongside low-risk assets like London property. The combination creates stability.

The R.I.S.K. Philosophy: A framework for decision making

Ganguly’s investment choices reflect a clear pattern built around R.I.S.K. Resilience, Innovation, Strategy, Knowledge. Each word connects to a chapter of his cricket career.

Ganguly-Chappell saga remains one of the most infamous incidents of Indian cricket.

Resilience comes from the 1992 failure and the 2005 rift with Greg Chappell. He was dropped, humiliated, written off. He returned both times. In business, this means viewing setbacks as temporary. When his restaurant closed, he did not retreat from entrepreneurship. He changed his approach.

Innovation comes from batting left-handed, from the decision to adapt rather than demand new equipment. In business, this means embracing new technology early. His Flickstree investment in 2017 showed this instinct. He saw the video streaming revolution before most traditional businessmen.

Strategy comes from the Steve Waugh toss incident, from understanding that psychology matters as much as skill. In negotiations, in board meetings, in high-stakes auctions for IPL players, this understanding gives him an edge.

Knowledge comes from the commerce degree at St Xavier’s. It gave him the vocabulary to sit across from institutional investors as a peer, not as a jock trying to understand spreadsheets.

The Human connection: Why he backs young people

A recurring theme in Ganguly’s business and cricket life is his support for young talent. As captain, he fought for players whom selectors considered too raw. As an investor, he looks for young founders with potential that others miss.

His Classplus investment is about empowering the coaching ecosystem. His JustMyRoots investment is about connecting urban workers with their roots. These are not purely financial decisions. They reflect a worldview shaped by his own experience of being given a chance when others wanted to wait.

Playing the long game

As per widely reported estimates, Sourav Ganguly’s net worth today is believed to be around Rs 700 crore. But that number matters less than how it was built. There was no sudden jackpot, no one wild bet that changed everything.

The money came slowly. From playing days, then television, then brands, then ownership, then industry. Year after year, decision after decision. Some worked. Some failed. But each one added a layer.

Like his batting, the wealth came through patience, timing, and knowing when to leave the ball. What you see today is not a peak. It is the result of staying at the crease for a very long time.

He believes that teams are built on persistence and on backing youngsters. Whether it is Harbhajan Singh taking a hat-trick at Eden Gardens or a twenty-five-year-old founder building an education app, Ganguly’s contribution is the same. He provides protection from the fear of failure. He creates space for performance.

Legacy in progress

At fifty-three, Ganguly is not winding down. He is expanding. The steel plant is expected to be operational within the next eighteen to twenty months. His television deal runs for four years. His startup portfolio continues to grow. He has moved from being a brand face to being a brand owner, from lending credibility to creating it.

The Prince of Calcutta has become the Maharaja of Enterprise. But the essential person has not changed. He still plays the long game. He still backs his instincts. He still understands that leadership is about creating conditions where others can succeed.

When he waved that shirt at Lord’s in 2002, he was claiming space for Indian cricket. Today, he is claiming space for Indian industry, for Bengal’s manufacturing revival, for the idea that athletes can become builders. The innings continues. The scoreboard keeps moving.

Note: This is an independent profile. This article was reported using publicly available records and regulatory filings, where applicable. This content is not sponsored and was produced in accordance with FinancialExpress.com’s editorial guidelines.