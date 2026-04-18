Nine hundred million dollars. That is roughly seven and a half thousand crore rupees. Enough to buy a small island. Or one cricket team in Ahmedabad and the boy who opens the batting for them.

In March 2025, when the Torrent Group took control of the Gujarat Titans, they paid roughly ten times the franchise revenue for a majority stake. The numbers made sense on Excel sheets. Gujarat is India’s fourth richest state. The stadium holds one lakh thirty-two thousand people.

The IPL media deal is worth over six billion dollars. But spreadsheets do not explain why a pharma conglomerate from the same city would bet the house on a young captain who had just finished eighth in his first year as skipper.

That is the part of the story that happens away from the balance sheet. That is where the cricket lives.

The room where it changed

Hardik Pandya left a big shadow. He was loud. He was Mumbai. He won them the trophy in 2022 and nearly did it again in 2023. Then he went back to the Mumbai Indians. The Titans were suddenly like a family whose eldest son had moved out. They needed someone to sit at the head of the table.

They chose a boy.

Shubman Gill was twenty-five. He had played four seasons. He had scored runs, yes. Eight hundred and ninety in 2023 alone. But captaincy is not about runs. It is about looking eight other grown men in the eye and telling them what to do when the stadium is full and the match is slipping away.

The 2024 season was tough. The team finished eighth. Gill averaged 39 but looked like a boy wearing his father’s coat. Experts said he was too rigid. Too planned. He bowled Rashid Khan when the gut said otherwise. He set fields like he was solving a math problem. The team lost 7 of 14 games.

In the stands, people missed Hardik’s chaos. In the dressing room, Gill was learning that leadership is lonely. You can score four hundred and twenty-six runs and still go home feeling like you failed. That is the human part nobody puts in annual reports.

Then 2025 happened. Six hundred and fifty runs. Average of fifty. Strike rate touching 156. Third place. Playoffs. The same boy but different shoulders. He started trusting his gut. He started laughing with the umpires. He looked less like a student and more like a landlord.

What changed? Maybe nothing. Maybe everything. Sometimes a young man just needs one bad year to figure out who he is.

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Why his batting matters to the bottom Line

Here is the thing about T20 cricket that finance people miss. It is not cricket anymore. It is content. And content needs a hero in the first six overs.

Gill gives you that. In 2025, he and Sai Sudharsan were putting up fifties in the powerplay like it was a morning routine. That is gold for broadcasters.

The peak concurrency numbers, those fancy terms for how many people are watching at one time, hit 2.57 crore during his big innings. Advertisers pay premium for those slots. The Titans get a share.

But there is more. Gill plays spin better than most openers. Against Varun Chakravarthy, who is basically a nightmare dressed in purple, Gill strikes at 166.

This matters because the middle overs are where T20 games are lost. If your opener can kill the spinner, you do not need a big middle order. You can save money on squad costs. You can invest elsewhere.

CVC Capital, who started this whole thing in 2021, understood this. They did not buy a cricket team. They bought a content studio with a guaranteed audience. When they sold to Torrent for that nine hundred-million-dollar valuation, they made three and a half times their money in four years.

That return happened because Gill turned from a boy with talent into a captain with a plan. The runs were the product. The captaincy was the brand.

The Ahmedabad moat

Narendra Modi Stadium is not a ground. It is a statement. One lakh thirty-two thousand seats. The biggest cricket stadium on earth. When it is full, it looks like a city inside a city.

Gill owns this place. Over one thousand two hundred runs here. Average above fifty. Strike rate over 160. Three hundreds. He is the first man to cross a thousand IPL runs at Ahmedabad.

Think about that from a business view. If you own a theatre, you want a lead actor who sells tickets every single night. Gill does that. The Gujarat crowd comes to see him. They do not care about the away games. They want to see their boy hit a cover drive in front of the home stand.

Torrent Group is based in Ahmedabad. They make medicines and power lines. Now they own the biggest sports brand in Gujarat. Having a local hero who is also the captain means their marketing team does not have to work very hard. Put Gill on a billboard. Done. Put him in a jersey outside the stadium. Done.

This is what investors call a moat. It is not just the stadium. It is the man inside it.

Some people on the internet call him a flat-track bully. They say he only scores in Ahmedabad. But they forget the hundred in Bengaluru in 2023. They forget that home advantage is not a crime. It is a business strategy. You build where you live.

The Money men and the long game

CVC Capital paid five thousand six hundred and twenty-five crore in 2021. Everyone said they overpaid. The pandemic was still around. Teams were bleeding money. But CVC had done this before with Formula One and MotoGP. They knew that in India, cricket is not sport. It is infrastructure.

They were right. The media rights doubled. Central revenue became a river of cash. Each team gets an equal share of that six billion dollar broadcast deal. That is seventy-five percent of the Titans’ income guaranteed before they sell a single ticket.

The other twenty-five comes from local sponsorships and gate sales. That is where Gill becomes an actual financial instrument. His brand value is now one hundred and thirty crore rupees. Sixteen million dollars.

He has twenty endorsements. His Instagram has seventeen million people. Each post is worth seventy-five thousand dollars in media value.

When Torrent bought in, they were not looking at 2025. They were looking at 2027. That is when the next media rights cycle begins. If the IPL continues to grow at fifteen percent a year, that six billion could become eight. Or ten. The central pool gets bigger. The local pool gets deeper.

But there is a catch. The mega auction is coming. The Titans might lose players. They might have to rebuild. If Gill stays, the brand stays. If he goes, you have a stadium and no story. That is why retention rules exist. That is why the Titans will empty their purse to keep him, Sudharsan, and Rashid.

The investment thesis is simple. Buy the team. Back the boy. Fill the stadium. Collect the broadcast cheque. Hope he wins you one more trophy before 2030.

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What if he fails?

This is the question nobody in Ahmedabad wants to ask. But it is the question every investor must ask.

What if Gill does not win them another title? What if the 2024 season comes back? What if the Indian selectors keep leaving him out of T20 World Cups and his confidence cracks?

Here is the uncomfortable truth. He does not need to win every year. He just needs to look like he might.

That is how sports investing works in America. You do not need championships to make money. You need hope. You need a full house. You need a young face on the poster that makes people believe next year will be better.

Gill gives them that. At twenty-six, he is the youngest to four thousand IPL runs. He is one of the youngest Test captain for India. He has time. Ten years of it. Maybe more.

If he wins a title in the next three years, the valuation crosses a billion dollars. If he does not, but keeps scoring hundreds at home, the valuation probably still crosses a billion. That is the magic of the IPL. Winning helps. But being there every year, being visible, being loved, that is the real business.

And the human part? The boy from Fazilka in Punjab, who moved to Chandigarh as a kid to play cricket, who once stood at slip and looked too pretty to be tough, is now carrying a franchise worth more than some Fortune 500 companies.

That is not just sport. That is India. We love making gods out of boys. And sometimes, the boys become men before we even notice.

The other day, Gill walked out to open at Narendra Modi Stadium. The camera panned to his face. He looked up at the stands. One lakh people roaring. A billion-dollar valuation sitting on his shoulders. He took guard. He tapped his bat. He looked calm.

That is the image Torrent Group bought. Not the spreadsheet. Not the stadium. That calm on a young man’s face when everything is at stake.

Whether he wins or loses, they have already got their money’s worth.