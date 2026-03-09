Cricket rarely serves up moments where everything hangs on a single contest between two men. But in March 1998, on a cracked surface at Chepauk, India and Australia found themselves locked in exactly that kind of duel.

The series opener had become a staring match between Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne. One would blink. The other would write himself into history.

The setup

Australia rolled in thinking they owned the world. And why not? They had just beaten West Indies in their own backyard. England before that.

Shane Warne was bowling like a man who knew exactly how good he was. That flipper, the big turning leg-break, the round-the-wicket angle into the rough, he was destroying people with that stuff.

India? India were still figuring things out. Good at home, sure, but Australia was different. They came hard. They stayed hard.

This was the first Test of the series. Everyone knew what was coming. Tendulkar versus Warne. The two best in their trade, finally in the same ring.

First Innings: Warne draws blood

Sachin walked in at 126 for two. Sidhu and Mongia had put on 122, then Sidhu got run out. Classic India – start well, then wobble.

First ball Tendulkar faced, he absolutely smoked it past Warne. Four runs. The crowd roared. Here we go.

Fifth ball, Warne tossed it up wider. Sachin charged. Big stride forward, bat flailing, looking to dominate. The ball dipped under his swing, turned just enough, took the edge. Mark Taylor at slip – one of the best catchers the game saw – plucked it clean. Four runs. Gone.

That was Warne. He let you feel good for a moment, then he cut your legs off.

India collapsed after that. 130 for three became 257 all out. Dravid batted nearly four hours for his 52 but he was basically alone. Warne picked up four wickets. This new guy Robertson, tall off-spinner making his debut, grabbed four too

Australia batted like they were drunk for a bit. 137 for six and soon 201 for 8. Then Ian Healy, this guy was made of different material, played a bloody marvellous innings. 90 runs of pure scrap. He found this rookie Robertson at the other end, and they put on 96 for the ninth wicket.

Australia got to 328. Australia led by 71. On that pitch, with that attack, it felt like 200.

The four days nobody saw

Here’s what changed everything.

Between innings, Tendulkar went to Ravi Shastri. Not to a coach. Not to a sports psychologist. To Shastri, who understood how Indian batsmen think and how leggies operate.

“Ravi,” he asked, “what do I do when Warne goes round the wicket?”

Shastri didn’t mess about. “Attack him. You wait, you die. You go after him, you have a chance.”

So Tendulkar did something that sounds simple but almost nobody does properly. He practiced. Not just net sessions. Proper, boring, repetitive work.

Four days. He marked a spot outside leg stump, roughed it up like footmarks get roughed up, and had L Sivaramakrishnan bowl round the wicket into that spot again and again and again.

The sweep shot. The pull shot. Hitting against the spin, over midwicket. He did it until his hands knew what to do without his brain getting involved. Muscle memory. That’s the thing. When pressure hits, you don’t think. You react. He wanted his reaction to be violence, not survival.

The knock that changed everything

Third evening. India start again. Sidhu is batting like a man who has decided he won’t be beaten. Gets to 64. Then he falls. Dravid comes in. Tendulkar comes in. 115 for two. The game is hanging right there. One wicket, Australia are ahead. Two wickets, they probably win the series opener.

Warne starts round the wicket second over. Here it comes. The weapon that destroyed England. The angle that made Indian batsmen look like they were batting with broomsticks.

Tendulkar swept him for six.

Not a top-edge. Not a slog. A proper, calculated, go-over-the-top shot. The ball disappeared into the crowd at midwicket. Warne stared. He tried again. Another six. Same area. Then a four. Then another boundary.

You should have heard Chepauk. That noise was different. It wasn’t just cheering. It was relief mixed with disbelief mixed with pure bloody joy.

Warne went back over the wicket. Tendulkar cut him. Drove him. Punched him off the back foot through cover. Dravid at the other end was playing his own game – 56 runs, nearly 150 balls, just staying there while the hurricane raged past him.

When Dravid finally got out, caught behind off Warne, Azharuddin walked in. These two had done something special in Cape Town before this.

They did it again. 127 runs together and they scored them fast. Azhar played shots that made you remember why people called him the most wristy batsman in the world. But everyone knew. This was Sachin’s day.

He finished 155 not out. 191 balls. 14 fours. Four sixes. 4 hours and 46 minutes of making the best bowler in the world look ordinary. When Azhar declared at 418 for 4, Australia needed 348. More than they’d ever chased in India. On a pitch turning square. With over a hundred overs to survive.

The end came quick

Last hour of day four. Srinath gets Slater to play on. Kumble has Blewett caught at silly point – that catching position you only need when the ball is jumping and turning. Taylor pulls, gets a bottom edge onto his pad, lobs up a catch. 3 down for 31. Match gone, really. Just a matter of time.

Final morning. Australia tried to hang on. Then 4 wickets fell for 42 runs and they slumped to 96 for 7. The Australians weren’t happy. TV showed a couple of decisions that looked rough. Steve Waugh stood there shaking his head at the umpire. But that’s cricket. You get some, you don’t get some. India got the wickets.

Healy again. Fought for an hour and a half, unbeaten at the end. But Kumble finished it. Eighth wicket of the match. India won by 179 runs. Tendulkar had scored 155 not out. The numbers told their own story.

What it actually meant

Look, Tendulkar had made runs before. Hundreds of them. But this was different. This was him deciding a Test match against the best team in the world, against the best bowler in the world, after that same bowler had got him first innings. This was preparation meeting opportunity and not wasting it.

The series finished 2-1 to India. First time India had beaten Australia in a Test series since 1969. That Border-Gavaskar Trophy started meaning something real after this. It wasn’t just another series anymore.

Warne and Tendulkar played each other for years after. World Cups, more Test series, all of it. But it never quite hit this level again. Warne won round one in Chennai with that first innings dismissal.

Tendulkar won the war with that second innings destruction. Sometimes one innings is worth more than a whole career of statistics.

People still talk about that afternoon. Where they were when Tendulkar swept Warne for six, then did it again. How the stadium sounded. How it felt like the whole country stopped to watch.

That’s the thing about great cricket. It stays with you. Not the scorecard, though that helps. The feeling. The knowledge that you saw something special, something prepared for and earned and delivered under the heaviest pressure.

Warne respected him after that. You could see it. The great ones know when they’ve been in a proper fight.

Tendulkar was 24 back then. He played another 15 years. Won World Cups, lost World Cups, broke every record going, got injured, came back, got injured again, kept coming back. But that innings in Chennai, that preparation, that refusal to be beaten the same way twice – that showed what he was really made of.

It all started here. On a March afternoon in Chennai, when Shane Warne went round the wicket and Sachin Tendulkar was ready.