For fifteen years if you wanted to mock someone for loving something that never loved them back, you pointed at an RCB fan. The team had everything. Money. Stars. Virat Kohli from the start. And zero trophies. They became a meme. “Ee Sala Cup Namde” turned into a punchline about delusion.

Then something flipped. 2024. The women’s team won the WPL. 2025. The men’s team finally lifted the IPL trophy. 2026. The women did it again. Three trophies in three years.

RCB became the first franchise in history to hold both the IPL and WPL titles at the same time. The saddest story in cricket became the most complete.

This is not a story about cricket. It is about what happens when a city falls in love with failure.

When Winning Doesn’t Matter and Losing Becomes Legend

They were the biggest joke in Indian sport. Then they weren’t

In cricket, trophies are supposed to be everything. They are the proof, the validation, the story you tell your grandchildren. But somewhere between 2008 and 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru rewrote that rulebook. They lost three finals. They finished last multiple times.

They lost more than they won. They became a meme for “next year” promises. And yet, they turned into one of the most valuable sports franchises on earth.

The King Who Never Needed a Crown

Vijay Mallya bought the Bangalore franchise for 111.6 million dollars in 2008. He was not thinking about cricket. He was thinking about Royal Challenge whisky and how to sell it to young Indians without breaking advertising laws.

The IPL was perfect. A cricket team wearing your colours, playing in your city, surrounded by your logos. Legal, loud, and everywhere.

Mallya threw parties. The team became the “King of Good Times.” Players danced at after-match events. The camera caught them laughing, drinking, living. This was not sport as sacrifice. This was sport as lifestyle. And Bangalore, with its IT money and young crowd, loved it.

But here is the thing about building a brand on parties. When the music stops, people leave. Mallya’s empire collapsed. Diageo took over. The parties stopped. The team kept losing. Any normal business would have died.

RCB did not die. It grew.

The Man Who Stayed When Everyone Left

Virat Kohli joined RCB as a teenager in 2008. He was thin, angry, and hungry. By 2011, he was the future of Indian cricket. By 2015, he was the biggest name in the Indian sport.

Every other franchise would have bought him. Every agent would have pushed for a move. Mumbai had more trophies. Chennai had more stability. Kolkata had more passion.

Kohli stayed.

He stayed when the team finished last. He stayed when they lost three finals. He stayed when critics called him selfish, when fans turned toxic, when the meme of “Ee Sala Cup Namde” became a joke instead of a promise. Year after year, he walked out to bat in red and gold. Year after year, he failed to lift the trophy.

And that failure became the story.

In 2024, RCB started the season with one win in eight matches. They were dead. Finished. The mathematical chance of making playoffs was one percent.

Kohli gave a speech in the dressing room. Nobody knows exactly what he said. But the team won six games in a row. They qualified. They lost in the eliminator, but it did not matter. The comeback was enough.

This “1% chance” comeback, inspired by a quote from Virat Kohli, became a metaphor for life lessons among the fan base; teaching them that “you don’t walk away just because something’s difficult”/

Fans still talk about that season more than any title win by other teams. Because it was not about cricket. It was about life. About not giving up when giving up makes sense. About working hard when nobody is watching. About hope as a choice, not a feeling.

12th Man Army: Customers or Believers?

RCB calls its fans the “12th Man Army.” Every team has fans. But RCB fans are different. They do not support the team because it wins. They support it because it loses with style.

In 2025, the franchise released a video. It showed four stories. A student named Likitha Suggala carried her RCB jersey to her graduation ceremony.

When people asked why she did not carry her parents’ photo, she said the team was her family. It got her through exams, through loneliness, through the pressure of being a young woman in a competitive city.

A man named Harish took his jersey to the Mahakumbh, a religious festival where millions bathe in holy rivers. He dipped the cloth in the water. To him, this was not superstition. It was devotion. The team later put his photo on their team bus. He cried on camera.

In Seattle, a woman painted her entire car red and gold. In Bangalore, a delivery driver turned his bike into a mobile temple for Kohli and Faf du Plessis. These are not marketing stories. These are people who found meaning in a sports team that gave them none of the usual rewards.

Other teams sell hope of victory. RCB sold the beauty of trying.

The Night the Cup Came Home

May 2025. RCB finally won the IPL. Seventeen years of waiting ended in one night of chaos. The city exploded. Bangalore Metro recorded its highest ridership ever. Over ten lakh people travelled that day. The streets were red. The noise did not stop until morning.

Then June 4 happened.

The team organized a victory parade near Vidhana Soudha, the state parliament building. Too many people came. The crowd became a crush. Eleven people died.

One of them was Sahana, twenty-four years old, from a small town called Kolar. Her family could not even get a freezer box for her body in time. The celebration became a tragedy.

A survivor, a twenty-one-year-old woman the media called “S,” told reporters she was trampled. People jumped over her. She screamed. Nobody heard. Later, she watched fireworks on television and felt nothing. Disconnected. Empty.

RCB had built a fan base so passionate that it killed people. This is the dark side of love. When emotion becomes mass, it becomes dangerous. The franchise faced hard questions about crowd management, about responsibility, about whether a sports team should mean so much.

They had no good answers. They still don’t.

The Business of Broken Hearts

Here is where the story gets strange. While RCB was losing finals and breaking hearts, it was also becoming incredibly rich.

In 2023, they signed Qatar Airways as a sponsor. The deal was worth around 75 crore rupees, or 9.1 million dollars. It was one of the biggest sponsorships in league history. This for a team that had never won anything.

By 2025, their total revenue hit 597.5 crore rupees. That is approximately 72 million dollars. The highest in the IPL. More than Mumbai, who had five titles. More than Chennai, who had the most loyal regional base.

How?

Look at the numbers. 421.8 crore came from the central pool + winning amount, the money BCCI distributes equally to all teams from media rights. Every team gets this. But RCB made 123.7 crore from sponsorships alone. That is where the difference lives.

Brands pay extra to reach RCB fans. Not because there are more of them. Because they care more. Engagement rate on social media is 16.2 percent. The highest in the league. When RCB posts, people comment, share, fight, love. That attention is worth money.

The stadium in Bangalore is small. Only 35,000 seats. But it is in the city center, surrounded by bars and offices and people with money to spend. Ticket prices go up to ₹42,000 for premium seats. They sell out. Matchday revenue hit ₹32 crore in 2025.

Then there is merchandise. The Puma deal turned the jersey into fashion. People wear it to college, to parties, to weddings. The RCB Bar and Cafe in Bangalore serves food and drinks year-round, not just during the two-month IPL season. A fitness app called “Hustle by RCB” sells nutrition plans.

The team loses games. The brand wins everything.

The Green Lie That Became Truth

In 2011, RCB started wearing green jerseys for one home match each season. They called it “Go Green.” Recycled fabric. Carbon neutral claims. Lake cleaning projects. Solar panels at the stadium.

Critics called it greenwashing. Maybe it was. But here is what happened. The team kept doing it. Fourteen years later, they still wear green once a year. They still publish carbon audits. They still fund school buildings with sustainable design.

Mahindra, the car company, partnered with them to promote electric vehicles. The partnership made sense because RCB had built credibility in this space. Whether they deserved it or not.

This is how modern branding works. You pick a story. You tell it long enough. It becomes true.

Two Billion Dollar Question

November 2025. United Spirits announced they were selling RCB. The team was too valuable to keep. They wanted cash instead.

By March 2026, the bidding crossed 2 billion dollars. EQT Group, a Swedish private equity firm, offered between 2.0 and 2.1 billion. Avram Glazer, part of the family that owns Manchester United, bid 1.8 billion. Adar Poonawalla, who makes vaccines, showed interest. So did Ranjan Pai, who runs education businesses.

Two billion dollars for a cricket team that plays fourteen league matches a year. For comparison, that is almost the same as the valuation of Juventus, one of Italy’s biggest football clubs, and Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

The buyers are not stupid. They know RCB has never won consistently. They also know it does not matter. The IPL media rights are locked until 2027. Every team gets paid regardless of performance. The fan base is locked in. The digital reach grows every year. This is not a sports investment. It is a media annuity.

Plus, there is the women’s team. RCB’s women’s franchise won the WPL in 2024 and again in 2026. That adds value. That adds content. That adds more matches per year to sell.

When AB de Villiers retired in 2021, the grief was real for all RCB fans. Not for a player. For a friend who had shared so many years of hope and disappointment.

That emotional debt is what sponsors buy into. That is what costs 2 billion dollars.

What Comes Next

The new owners, whoever they are, will face the same puzzle. How do you maintain the value of losing? How do you sell hope when you have already won?

The 2025 title changed something. “Ee Sala Cup Namde” is no longer a joke. It is history. The underdog story is finished. RCB is now a champion. Champions are respected. They are not loved the same way.

Maybe that is why the valuation peaked now. The brand reached its perfect form. A lifetime of struggle, one moment of glory, endless potential for storytelling.

The new owners get the trophy and the narrative. They get the green initiatives and the Qatar Airways deal. They get the 12th Man Army and the two billion dollar price tag.

They also get the memory of June 4, 2025. Of eleven dead bodies at a victory parade. Of a young woman who screamed and was not heard. Of a franchise that learned that love, in large enough doses, becomes lethal.

The Last Over

RCB is not a cricket team. It is a case study in modern fandom. It was an experiment in whether you could build value without success. That loyalty can be manufactured but also real. That a city can define itself through failure and still celebrate success when it finally arrives.

The players will change. Kohli will retire. The new owners will come and go. The 2 billion dollar valuation will look small in ten years, or absurdly large, depending on where the IPL goes.

But the red and gold will stay. The 12th Man Army will find new members. Somebody else will carry a jersey to graduation, or dip it in a holy river, or paint their car in a foreign country. They will do this not because RCB wins, but because RCB tried. Because trying, in the end, is more relatable than winning ever could be.

That is the business model. That is the faith. That is Royal Challengers Bengaluru.