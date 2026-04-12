There is a photograph buried in some Melbourne archive. February 1985. Ravi Shastri, twenty two years old, standing beside a gleaming Audi 100. The keys sit loose in his hand. The World Championship of Cricket trophy glints somewhere behind him.

He is grinning. Not the polished smile of a brand ambassador that we see today in shampoo commercials. This is the raw, slightly stunned grin of a boy from Matunga who just realized that cricket could buy him entry into rooms that had been locked to men like him for generations.

That car was worth more than what most Indian businessmen earned in a year back then. But Shastri was probably not thinking about the money. He was thinking about the signal.

The signal that an Indian cricketer could be a luxury brand before luxury brands knew what to do with Indian cricketers. That photograph was his business plan. He just did not know it yet.

Young Ravi Shastri. Photo: X account of Ravi Shastri

The Fearless Boy of Don Bosco

The story starts in the by lanes of Matunga, where the morning air carries the smell of filter coffee and the evenings echo with the sound of leather hitting willow on the maidans nearby.

Ravi Shastri was born in 1962 to Shankar Shastri, a medical professional, and Lakshmi Shastri, a university professor. The father told his son one thing that stuck. Be fearless. Not be careful. Not be talented. Be fearless.

In Mumbai cricket, fearlessness is currency. You either have it or you go back to your desk job. There is no middle ground.

Don Bosco High School was not a cricket factory. It was just a school with a rough ground and a boy who refused to believe his team could not win. In 1976, Shastri led them to the Giles Shield final. They lost. Most boys would have accepted that Don Bosco was not meant for cricket glory.

Shastri came back the next year. He captained them to their first Giles Shield title in history. This is the pattern. He loses. He learns. He returns. Simple. But simple is the hardest thing.

Most people find reasons to quit. Shastri found runs. Then he found wickets. Then he found his way to R.A. Podar College, which was basically a conveyor belt for Mumbai Ranji cricketers.

There is a story from his under nineteen days. He got caught drinking beer in the team dormitory. This was back when that kind of thing could finish your career before it started. The officials called him in. He did not lie. He said he drank with his father.

He said if he had to drink, he drank with the man he respected most. He was not hiding anything. That was it. No apology. Just the truth. You see this later in his commentary. You see this in his coaching. The no agenda approach. What you see is what you get.

In a world where sports managers teach athletes to speak in circles, Shastri speaks straight. Sometimes too straight. But straight became his brand. Straight got him through Mumbai cricket, which eats soft boys for breakfast.

The Pivot: From Number Ten to Number One

They called him the boy who could bat anywhere. From number ten to number one. In eighteen months after his 1981 debut in Wellington, he went from a left arm spinner who batted at the tail to an opener who faced the new ball against the best fast bowlers in the world.

Think about that shift. It is like being an accountant on Monday and a salesman on Tuesday. But Shastri understood something basic. Survival in cricket, like in business, is about filling the gap. If the team needs an opener, you open. If they need a number three, you move there. You do not sulk. You adapt.

His first Test hundred came in Karachi in 1983. Imran Khan was at his peak. Fast bouncers on a spicy pitch. Shastri stood there. He took the hits on his body. He scored the runs. That innings told everyone that this boy from Matunga was not just a school champion collecting trophies.

He was steel. He was the kind of player who could survive and then thrive in hostile conditions. This quality, this ability to absorb pressure and then redirect it, would later define his business approach. When the market is hostile, when the competition is fierce, you do not run. You stand and you find your scoring shots.

Ravi Shastri with Audi he won as Player of the Tournament in Benson and Hedges Series in 1985 in Australia. Photo Courtesy: X

Six Sixes and the Strategy of Calculated Aggression

January tenth, 1985. Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai versus Baroda in the Ranji Trophy. Shastri was batting on 147. Tilak Raj, a left arm spinner, came on to bowl the nineteenth over. What happened next made history.

Six sixes in one over. Only the second man after Garry Sobers to do it in first class cricket. But here is what people miss about that over. It was not just power. It was pure strategy.

Shastri targeted the arc between long on and mid wicket. He picked the weaker bowler. He knew the field setting. After the fifth six landed in the hockey ground side of Wankhede, he realized he could match Sobers. The sixth ball was flat batted over the sight screen.

Thirty six runs. History. But watch the replay. Watch his feet. Watch his eyes. This was a businessman identifying a market opportunity and going all in. He saw the gap. He filled it. He maximized the returns. That over was his MBA.

Six weeks later, he was driving that Audi in Melbourne. Champion of Champions. The car became a character in his life story. It was the first time middle class India saw one of their own with a foreign luxury automobile. It was aspirational. It was disruptive.

Shastri kept that car for years. He understood what it meant. It was not just metal and rubber. It was proof of concept. Cricket could buy you things that cricket was not supposed to buy you.

Ravi Shastri as a young commentator. Photo:X

The Knee, The Microphone, and The Birth of a Brand

The knee injury came too early. Thirty one years old. Career finished. Most cricketers of his generation faded away into government jobs or small family businesses. Shastri walked into the commentary box.

They say he left a corporate role at Tata Steel to do this. He realized he belonged behind the microphone. For three decades now, he has been the voice that defines Indian cricket for millions.

The tracer bullet. That phrase came from watching the Iraq War coverage in 2003. He saw the ammunition flying in straight lines on CNN and thought, that is exactly how a ball races to the boundary. Unerring. Fast. Direct.

People make fun of his cliches. Just what the doctor ordered. Pressure cooker situation. Going down to the wire. But here is the secret. Those cliches are his trademark. They are his jingle. You hear tracer bullet and you picture Shastri.

That is brand building before Instagram taught everyone how to build brands. He turned his voice into an asset. While other former cricketers became coaches or selectors, Shastri became a media empire.

The 23 Yards Gamble: Starting Up at Fifty Eight

The world was locked down in 2020. Shastri was fifty eight years old. Most men at fifty eight are planning retirement. He started a company.

23 Yards. A grooming and hygiene brand for men. The name is everything. A cricket pitch is twenty two yards. Twenty three yards is the extra yard. The yard that makes you a champion. The yard that separates boys from men.

He partnered with Ador Multiproducts. He took forty nine percent stake. He did not just lend his face for a fee. He picked the fragrances himself. He approved the toxin free ingredients. He set the prices between twenty five rupees to five hundred rupees.

Affordable luxury. The Indian men grooming market was exploding. 3,000 crore in 2016 to 10,000 crore by 2020. Shastri saw the gap. He filled it. At an age when most former athletes are cutting ribbons at mall openings, he was in boardrooms discussing supply chains and digital distribution.

Because physical stores were dead during COVID, he went digital first. Amazon. Flipkart. Nykaa. He pivoted. Just like he pivoted from number ten to number one in the batting order three decades earlier. The same skill. See the situation. Adapt. Score.

Ravi Shastri with one of his start-up brand partners. Photo:X

The Empire Beyond the Pitch

23 Yards is just one slice of the pie. There is Greycells Education, where he mentors young Indians in sports management. He designs curricula covering athletes rights and risk management.

There is 27th Sports, where he handles marketing rights for legends cricket.

There is Showdiff International, which he started back in 2003 with twenty five lakh rupees and a partnership with Rediffusion.

FanCode made him brand ambassador in 2022. The digital streaming world, the new economy, the transaction led platforms. He navigates all of it.

His net worth reportedly sits somewhere around ₹85 crore to ₹95 crore now. Financial Express has not independently verified these numbers.

Having said that, these numbers are small compared to the Virat Kohlis and the MS Dhonis. But here is the difference. Shastri built this after retirement.

Active players get endorsement money. Shastri built equity. He owns pieces of businesses. He is not just a hired gun appearing in ads. He is the arsenal.

The Khadoos Thread That Binds It All

People ask what connects the six sixes to the shampoo bottles. What connects the Karachi hundred to the commentary contracts. It is the khadoos mindset. Mumbai cricket produces this type. Stubborn. Relentless. Refusing to accept defeat.

Shastri says that in his playing days, if you thought you had beaten Mumbai, you had to visit five temples to make sure the win actually stuck. That is the energy he brings to business.

When 23 Yards launched during the lockdown, everyone said the timing was wrong. He said the timing was perfect because people were shopping online. When the men grooming market got crowded, he focused on toxin free ingredients and ethical sourcing. He always finds the extra yard. That twenty third yard.

As coach of India from 2017 to 2021, he ran the team like a startup founder building a unicorn. Transparent. No hidden agendas. World class fitness standards. He was the older brother, not the schoolmaster. He told players to back themselves. To enjoy the game.

The results came. Test series wins in Australia. The World Test Championship final. But more than trophies, he built a culture. Fearlessness. Just like his father taught him in the Matunga flat all those years ago.

Ravi Shastri As India Coach. Photo Courtesy: Ravi Shastri’s X account

What the Numbers Cannot Capture

Here is the thing about Ravi Shastri that no statistic can hold. He never stopped being that boy from Don Bosco who wanted to win the Giles Shield. The venues changed. The stakes changed.

The currency changed from runs to revenue. But the approach remained the same. See the ball. Hit the ball. See the market. Enter the market. Take the extra yard.

Some cricketers become memories. Shastri became infrastructure. He is there in the commentary box when you wake up to watch a Test match. He is there in your bathroom cabinet if you use his products. He is there in the sports management textbooks through his education initiatives.

He started as a player who batted everywhere from one to ten. Now he operates everywhere from media to FMCG to education. The pitch is still twenty two yards long. But Shastri plays on twenty three. Always that extra yard.

That is where boys become champions. That is where cricketers become tycoons.

Editorial Note: This is an independent profile. Mr.Ravi Shastri and his representatives were contacted but did not respond prior to the time of publication. In the absence of direct comment, this article was reported using publicly available records and regulatory filings, where applicable. This content was produced in accordance with FinancialExpress.com’s editorial guidelines.