Rahul Dravid reaches every meeting 10 minutes early. Picture a Bangalore office building with young founders in hoodies going on about unicorns upstairs, traffic honking outside, and this man sitting in the lobby next to a tired coffee machine with his phone in his pocket. He probably notices the magazines someone arranged a bit too neatly. That is just how he is.

I keep coming back to this picture because my own habits with money look nothing like it. I get impatient. I want my investments to grow before the next appraisal, I want the side project to start paying by March, and when a relative mentions a scheme with good returns, part of me leans in even while the other part knows better.

Dravid faced 31,258 balls in Test cricket. That is nearly 700 hours at the crease, more than 29 days if you stack them back to back. He is also the man who gave Rs 4 crore to a company promising 40 percent returns every year, and lost it.

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Same person, both facts true. And reportedly he is worth around Rs 320 crore today, so that Rs 4 crore was a costly lesson and not the end of the story. I think you need all of it to understand how he looks at money, so here are 8 lessons, some easy and some a bit uncomfortable.

Rahul Dravid (Express Archive Photo by Tanushree Punwani)

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1. The boring years pay the most

In 1996 the selectors worried that Dravid was too slow for modern cricket. Before the 1999 World Cup people still said he couldn’t play ODI cricket, and then he finished that tournament as the top scorer with 461 runs. He hadn’t changed anything about his batting. He just stayed in longer while others threw their wickets away trying to score fast.

Money works like this too, and I find it annoying. Nothing exciting happens for years. So we keep touching things, switching funds, checking the app on Friday night, asking a colleague what he bought. Most of that fiddling is boredom, if I am honest, and boredom gets expensive. Nobody films ball number 14,000, but that is where a career gets made.

2. When an offer pays 5 times the market, ask who is paying

In 2018, Dravid went to a police station in Bangalore and filed a complaint against a company called Vikram Investment. He had put in Rs 4 crore. The company promised 40 percent a year when the market was giving around 8, and then the promoters disappeared overnight. He has said himself that he got greedy and forgot his own rules.

This bothers me because he is The Wall. If any person could resist a shiny promise, you would bet on him. But 40 against 8 tells you the returns can’t be coming from real business. They come from the next investor who joins.

So now I ask a boring question about any scheme that reaches me, whether it comes from a relative, a forward or a friend with an Excel sheet. Where exactly does the profit come from? If the answer takes more than 2 sentences, I walk away.

3. Tell people about your loss

The newspapers wrote about it and Dravid didn’t hide. He spoke openly, called it his most expensive education, and said the lesson was simple. If growth looks too fast, it is probably hollow, because real things take time.

Compare that with how our families talk about money. The good news travels fast, like the plot that doubled or the share Uncle sold at the top. But the scheme that went bad 3 years ago? Nobody brings it up, not even at Diwali, even though most of the family knows. Then a cousin walks into the same trap because nobody wants to be the person who says “I lost money there”.

If you have a bad money decision in your past, tell 1 person this week. It costs a little pride. It could save them much more.

4. Read the papers before you trust the pitch

After 2018, shiny presentations stopped working on Dravid. He began reading balance sheets the way he used to read a bowler’s hands, frame by frame, number by number.

Rahul Dravid speaks after announcing his decision to retire from International cricket, at a press conference in Bangalore, India, Friday, March 9, 2012. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Part of this probably came from home. His mother Pushpa taught at UVCE and drew building plans for government offices, so he grew up knowing that a nice-looking front means nothing if the foundation is cracked. Later he met many founders in Bangalore who wanted to paint the walls before the concrete had even set.

I have worked in product quality, so I will say this from experience. Every demo works, that is what demos are for. You learn the truth in the 3rd week of real use, when the awkward cases start appearing. A balance sheet is that 3rd week for a company. It is boring to read, and most of the truth sits in the pages nobody opens.

5. Saying no is also a money decision

When he was still playing, brands lined up and Dravid refused most of them. He said yes to a few. Philips, because their radios lasted decades. Reebok, because the shoes felt honest to him. Quick money was never the point.

His father Sharad had the same attitude about jam. He worked at Kissan, brought samples home every evening and checked each batch for consistency, because if your name goes on the jar then the jar must be perfect. Rahul was 5 then, playing on the floor while his father marked ledgers at the dining table.

Every yes uses up a little of your name. We forget this because the cheque arrives today while the damage arrives later. Even when Dravid moved into startups, he didn’t call himself an investor. He called himself a student and began with advisory work.

Take your last 5 commitments, maybe a deal, a partnership or a favour for a client, and ask how many were real yeses. Be honest. A few were probably just a convenient Tuesday.

6. Put your money where you can see it

Look at what Dravid backs and you will notice that each business has something you can touch.

Plaeto, a footwear brand for childrend, started with research. 500 children were measured across 5 cities and 30 percent were wearing the wrong size, because parents buy big shoes to save money. Dravid remembered his own black plastic shoes from childhood, and the blisters. These shoes grow by 0.5 size, use algae-based foam, and carry about 50 percent less carbon footprint than normal sneakers.

Then there is Good Farmer Food Concepts, which raised $1.5 million in early 2026. Their coffee in Coorg is shade grown and handpicked, with no chemicals, and Dravid liked that he could visit the farm and meet the pickers. Bombay Shaving Company raised Rs 136 crore in a funding round in late 2025, and what he liked there was that they weren’t burning cash just to buy customers.

A shoe, a farm, a supply chain. When a company exists only inside a slide deck, I get nervous. Ask who has actually seen the product being made, and whether each sale leaves some money behind or only a thinner bank balance.

7. Know how long you can last

Eden Gardens, March 2001. Australia had won 16 Tests in a row. They scored 445, India replied with 171, and the follow-on began 274 runs behind. No Indian team had ever won a Test from that position.

Dravid walked in early on the 3rd morning, with VVS Laxman already batting. The opening hour was torture, and he edged the ball 2 times with both shots falling short. Then he settled, and then he stayed. They batted the whole day for 376 runs together.

By tea his shirt was soaked, and in the last session his hands were shaking. After play, both men collapsed in the dressing room and doctors attached drips. Dravid had made 180, and India won the next day.

Notice that they didn’t try to chase 274 in a hurry. They just stayed in until the match changed shape. That is basically how long you can last when nothing is working. When Dravid sits with founders, his opening question is the same. How long can you survive without making a profit? In the article they hesitate, and I think most of us would.

8. Don’t depend on one cheque

Reports put Dravid’s net worth at around Rs 320 crore, about $40 million. Reported, remember, because nobody outside his family knows the real number. Still, it is a long way from the man who lost Rs 4 crore in 2018, and that loss is a little over 1 percent of the figure. How he got there is not much of a mystery.

The money came from several places at once. As India’s head coach he earned about Rs 12 crore a year, and the Rajasthan Royals job brought in around Rs 5 crore for the 2025 season.

Endorsements with Reebok, Pepsi, HDFC Life and PUMA add roughly Rs 3.5 crore a year. Then come the startup bets from lesson 6, and a Rs 10 crore bungalow in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar, built in 2014 and called Samnvay. Architects reportedly hold it up as a “less is more” kind of house. His one indulgence, by the report, is a red Porsche 911.

What I notice is how ordinary the mix is. Salary, brand deals, a house, a few businesses he understands. None of it hangs on a single boss or a single good year, so the 2018 mistake hurt but stayed 1 investment and not his whole income.

Most of us have exactly 1 source of income and a vague plan. Count yours this week. If the answer is 1, that is also a risk, just one we rarely write down.

Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly, after finishing their innings during the match against Sri Lanka at Wankhede stadium, Mumbai. Express archive photo by Mohan BAne 3.12.1997

What to try tomorrow

Before you open any app, take 10 minutes and a pen.

Write down your own number. If your income stopped tomorrow, or your project earned nothing for a year, how many months could you carry on? A real number, not a feeling. If you don’t know it, finding out is your homework for the week.

Then pick something that is asking for your money or your name right now. It could be a scheme from a relative, a favour for a client or a fund your colleague swears by. Write 1 sentence on where its profit comes from. If you can’t do that in a minute, well, you have your answer.

It won’t feel like much. Dravid’s afternoons didn’t either, until the match changed.

He will be early for his meeting, I am sure. 10 minutes, phone away, looking at that coffee machine.

Editorial Note: This piece is based on an original article about Rahul Dravid’s business journey. Read it for the full story behind his investments in startups like Plaeto, Bombay Shaving Company and Good Farmer Food Concepts, and how a batter known as “The Wall” turned the patience of Test cricket into an investing mindset that goes far beyond the crease.