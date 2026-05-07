Nitish Kumar Reddy was doom scrolling on Instagram in February when an algorithm threw up a video of a fast-bowling coach talking about hip-shoulder separation. Most players would have kept scrolling. Reddy messaged the guy.

That guy was Steffan Jones, a former county bowler who had previously worked with Ishant Sharma. Within a week, Reddy was at the Padukone-Dravid Centre in Bangalore, running between cones, straightening a run-up that had been pointing toward fine leg instead of the batsman.

This is not how cricket used to work. You did not fix your bowling action via Instagram. You did not hire your own biomechanics coach because the franchise physio was busy with someone else.

But Reddy is not playing by old rules. He is playing by the rules of a young man who watched his father cry over money and decided that cricket was the only way out.

The Father in the Stands

Mutyala Reddy took voluntary retirement from Hindustan Zinc when his son was twelve. He rejected a transfer to Udaipur because the cricket facilities there were not good enough. He invested his payout in a micro-financing business. The business failed. Relatives mocked him. The family could afford one bat a year.

Nitish saw his father crying one day. He was twelve. He understood exactly what was happening. He gave his first India jersey to his father later and said the happiness on that face was everything.

Fast forward to Boxing Day 2024. Mutyala is in the stands at the MCG. His son walks in at number eight with India six down. The score is 191. Australia are all over them.

Reddy makes 114. The father has his hands in the air and tears on his face. The entire Indian team lines up at the boundary to applaud.

This is the part the trolls do not see when they open social media.

The “Bits and Pieces” Trap

After the Rajkot ODI against New Zealand in January 2026, Reddy got it from all sides. He had scored 20 off 21 and bowled two overs for 13. The internet decided he was a “bits and pieces” cricketer. The phrase is poison. It means you are not good enough at anything. It means you are a compromise.

Hanuma Vihari, his senior from Andhra, lost his patience. “Can you tell me anyone else in the country who is at the level of Nitish who can bat and bowl seam? And he is 22. You call a 22-year-old bits and pieces cricketer? Write him off just like that? He got a hundred in Melbourne, which many can only dream.”

Vihari was right but the internet does not care about right. The internet cares about the last ball you faced.

Ryan ten Doeschate, India’s assistant coach, was more blunt. He said Reddy keeps getting game time and then “ends up not doing a heck of a lot in the games.” He said when you get 15 overs at the wicket, you have to take the chance.

This is what Reddy is navigating. Brutal honesty from coaches. Brutal stupidity from strangers. Both arriving on the same phone.

The 2025 Slump and the 2026 Bounce

Last year was a mess. Reddy played 13 IPL games, scored 182 runs at a strike rate of 119, and bowled only five overs across the entire season. He was coming off injury. He was cautious. He overtrained.

This year the numbers look different. Nine innings, 222 runs at 167 strike rate. 7 wickets already, more than he took in 2023, 2024 and 2025 combined. The change is not just in the scorecard. It is in how he moves.

Jones found that Reddy was running in with his pelvis facing fine leg, spending too long on his back foot, blocking his own energy. They straightened the run-up.

They worked on the last four strides, the power zone, the same zone Jasprit Bumrah uses despite his short run. After one week, Reddy was bowling 10 kph faster. He hit 139 kph in a game.

This is what happens when a player invests in himself instead of waiting for the system to fix him.

The SRH Glue

Sunrisers Hyderabad play a specific kind of cricket in 2026. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma try to hit every ball into the next suburb. Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan finish things. Someone has to hold the middle together when the top order falls or when the pitch slows down. That someone is Reddy.

Irfan Pathan called him the glue. James Franklin, the SRH assistant coach, said Reddy’s sequencing of deliveries has improved, that his wickets of players like Sanju Samson come from planning, not luck. Daniel Vettori calls him an X-factor who wants to be involved in everything.

Against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Reddy made 39 off 24 and took 2 for 17. Player of the Match. He said afterward it was the performance he had been waiting for.

“There have been too many negative thoughts in my mind because the last season didn’t go my way and I couldn’t bowl last season. I’ve worked really hard on my bowling and it’s paying off.”

You can hear the relief in that quote. Not arrogance. Relief.

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What the Numbers Actually Say

Reddy’s 2026 IPL strike rate of 167 is up from 118.95 last year. His bowling economy is 10.39, which looks high until you remember he is bowling at different phases for a team that leaks runs everywhere.

Majority of his wickets this season have come from good length or back of a length. On those balls, his economy is 8.1. When he goes too full or too short, he gets punished. This is the sequencing Franklin talked about. This is a young bowler learning where he lives and where he dies.

In Tests, he averages 37 in Australia. In T20Is, he has a strike rate of 180 in T20Is. The talent is not in question. The question is whether Indian cricket will let him grow into it or break him first.

The What-If That Matters

Here is the scenario. India is building toward the 2027 World Cup. They need a seam-bowling all-rounder who can bat in the middle order. Hardik Pandya is there but his body is held together by tape and hope.

The management is walking on eggshells to avoid another Pandya situation, where a rare asset is lost to Test cricket because of chronic injury.

Reddy is 22. He has already made a Test hundred at the MCG. He has already shown he can clear ropes in T20 cricket. If he stays fit, if he keeps bowling in the mid-130s and pushing toward 140, if he keeps scoring at 160 in the IPL, he is the answer.

But those are big ifs. All-rounders break down. That is what all-rounders do.

The other what-if is darker. What if the trolling gets to him? What if the “bits and pieces” narrative sticks? What if the BCCI decides he is not ready and sends him on another 3,600 km round trip for two overs of domestic cricket, like they did last year? What if the system that found him forgets how rare he is?

The Last Over

Nitish Kumar Reddy is not a finished product. He is a 22-year-old who fixed his own run-up by watching Instagram videos.

Who saw his father weeping over financial ruin and decided to wear an India jersey as redemption. Who scored a hundred at the MCG and then went back to being called overhyped on social media because he made 20 off 21 in an ODI.

The IPL 2026 season is his laboratory. SRH are using him as glue, as fifth bowler, as a gun fielder, as crisis batsman. He is learning not to overtrain. He is learning to recover better. He is learning that the internet will hate him on Monday and love him on Wednesday and he cannot control either.

Vihari asked if anyone else in the country can do what Reddy does at 22. The honest answer is no. There are batters who bat better. There are bowlers who bowl faster. But the combination, at this age, in this country, with this body, with this backstory? No.

That is why the trolls want to break him. That is why the coaches want to save him. That is why the father in the MCG stands cried. Because they all know.

A boy from Visakhapatnam who taught himself to bowl faster by straightening his hips is not just playing cricket. He is proving that the people who laughed at him were wrong. And that is a heavier weight than any scorecard can carry.