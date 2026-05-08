Kavinraja S is twenty years old. He comes from Salem, a town in Tamil Nadu where the air smells of mangoes and the buses are always late. His father wanted to be an athlete once. That dream got buried under rent and ration cards. So the father put it inside his son instead.

On May 4, Kavinraja stood on a platform in Rajahmundry. He had just won gold in Bhubaneswar, clearing 4.90 metres. The bar had gone up. He had gone over it. Now he was watching a Railway Protection Force officer cut the ropes holding his poles to a train window. The train was moving. The poles were sliding. Kavinraja jumped.

Not onto the track. Into the void between platform and steel. He landed running, chasing five meters of fiberglass that cost more than his father made in two years. Two other boys followed him. One pulled the emergency chain. The train stopped. The platform did not.

They kept Kavinraja there for twelve hours.

What the rules say and what the boy knows

Indian Railways has a luggage policy. It is very clear. Your bag cannot be longer than 100 centimeters. A pole vault pole is 500 centimeters. The math is simple. The problem is that the math does not know what a pole vault pole is.

To the railway manual, it is a pipe. To Kavinraja, it is his father’s unlived life. It is the difference between a village boy and a world championship. It is fragile in a way that rules cannot measure.

A scratch on the surface and the thing can snap under pressure. Snap while he is in the air. Snap while he is chasing a dream that is already too heavy.

The officials at Rajahmundry saw pipes. They did not see that one of the boys, Sakthi Mahendran, worked for them. He is a ticket clerk in the Salem Division of the same Indian Railways. He showed his ID. They kept him waiting till 10:30 PM.

This is not a story about one bad day. In January, Dev Meena and Kuldeep stood at Panvel station with ten poles between them. A TTE called it unauthorised luggage. He said the poles weighed 80 kilos. They weighed 20.

The boys paid 1,865 rupees and missed their connecting train. Kuldeep Yadav went on to break the national record in Bhubaneswar. He cleared 5.41 metres. He still could not clear Indian Railways.

The federation that looks away

The Athletics Federation of India sends circulars. Circular No. 38. Circular No. 49. They say athletes must make their own arrangements. They say the federation will not be responsible for loss or damage. They say a lot of things about entry standards and anti-doping and electronic proof of performance.

They do not say how a nineteen-year-old from a village is supposed to book a brake van. They do not say what to do when the brake van is full of cement bags and your pole is made of glass fiber. They do not say why a gold medal in your hand does not count as ID.

The AFI organizes competitions. It does not organise journeys. The gap between the two is where Kavinraja fell.

The cost of the stick

Each pole costs one and a half lakh rupees. Maybe two. Kavinraja owns eight. Do the math. That is more than a house in some parts of Salem. That is more than his father’s dream was allowed to cost.

These poles are not interchangeable. They are matched to your weight, your grip, the speed of your run. You do not buy them in a shop. You order them from Europe or America and wait. You pray customs does not open the package. You pray the shipping cost does not eat your next month’s protein.

When the RPF officer cut those ropes, he was not risking luggage. He was risking a life. Not just the life Kavinraja has, but the one his father never got. The officer did not know this. The rulebook does not have a chapter on fathers.

The train that left

Here is the part that stays with you. After the boys jumped, after the chain was pulled, after the shouting stopped, the train left. It carried their personal bags. It carried two teammates. It carried everything except the three boys standing on a platform in Andhra Pradesh with poles in their hands and no language to explain themselves.

The train went to Tamil Nadu. The boys stayed in Rajahmundry till night came and someone finally believed they were human.

Sakthi Mahendran had to call his colleagues in Salem. A railway employee needed other railway employees to prove he was not a criminal. Think about that. Think about what that does to a boy who just wanted to jump over a bar.

The world elsewhere

In Europe, you can take skis on a train. In Switzerland, they have racks for them. The Italians built special transport for the Winter Olympics. They thought about the pole before the vaulter needed to jump.

Air India will take your sports equipment. They will charge you special baggage fees. They have a category for it. It is expensive, but it exists. Indian Railways has no such thing. It has sleeper coaches and general compartments and a rule that was written before fiberglass was invented.

Kavinraja does not fly. He cannot afford to. He takes the train because that is what Indian athletes do. They take the train because the country runs on trains and the country expects its athletes to run too, but nobody thought about what happens when the athlete needs to carry the thing that makes him fly.

The Record and the reality

This season has been good for Indian pole vault. Kuldeep Kumar broke the national record. Dev Meena held it before him. Reegan G took silver. Kavinraja cleared 5.12 meters at the Federation Cup, which is higher than the Asian and World U20 standards.

These boys are not hobbyists. They are not playing gully cricket on Sunday. They are the best in the country at something the country does not watch. They jump higher than most people dream and they land in railway stations where nobody knows their names.

The government talks about Mission Olympics. It talks about 2036. It builds stadiums in Bhubaneswar that can host world championships. It does not build a protocol for getting the athletes home from those stadiums. The Kalinga Center is air-conditioned. The Shalimar Express is not.

What Kavinraja said

After Rajahmundry, he gave interviews. He said the ordeal was disheartening. He said it discourages kids from taking up pole vault. He did not shout. He did not blame. He just said what was true.

Think about the weight of that sentence. A twenty-year-old boy has to worry not just about his own career, but about whether some other child in Salem will see what happened to him and choose a different sport. One that does not need a five-meter pole. One that fits inside 100 centimetres.

He is not wrong. If you are a parent in a village and you read that a national champion had to jump off a moving train to save his equipment, would you buy your son a pole? Or would you buy him a cricket bat? Cricket fits in a duffel bag. Cricket has a bus with the team logo. Cricket does not need a brake van.

The fix that nobody wants to make

This is not hard to solve. The Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Sports need to talk to each other. They need to create a category called certified sporting implements.

They need to give athletes an AFI card that means something at a ticket counter. They need to tell RPF men that a pole is not a pipe and a boy with a medal is not a trespasser.

They need to put a desk at every major station near a sports venue. A Railway Sports Promotion Board liaison. Someone who knows that the Shalimar Express carries champions, not just passengers.

They need to train TTEs. Not in law, in recognition. The difference between a steel pipe and a vaulting pole is the difference between a clerk and a champion. It is visible if you choose to look.

The federations need to stop pretending the journey does not matter. Transport is not a favour. It is part of the competition. An athlete who spends twelve hours on a platform is not resting. He is losing. Losing sleep, losing focus, losing faith.

The father’s dream

Kavinraja still has his poles. He jumped off that train and he saved them. He will jump again in Chennai, at the Indian Athlete Series. The bar will go up. He will go over it. That is what he does.

But when he comes down, he will still need to get home. The train will still be there. The rules will still be there. The platform will still be long and the night will still come.

His father wanted to be an athlete. The country did not let him. Now the country has a boy who is an athlete, and it still does not know how to let him ride home.

The pole did not bend at Rajahmundry. The boy did not break. But something did. Something in the space between a gold medal and a railway platform. Something in the way we ask our children to fly and then refuse to give them a seat on the train.



Kavinraja S is twenty years old. He has cleared 5.12 metres. He has not yet cleared Indian Railways.