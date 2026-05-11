There is a scene in nearly every Indian family drama. The younger son walks in slow motion. The camera loves him. The elder son stands in the background holding the door.

For years, that was the Pandya household. Hardik had the hair, the headlines, the hero entry music. Krunal had the kit bag. And somehow, that kit bag turned out to be heavier than anyone imagined.

The hunger was real

You cannot talk about Krunal Pandya without talking about hunger. Real hunger. Not the metaphorical kind cricket journalists love. At sixteen, Krunal and Hardik ate Maggi once a day. That was it.

Their father Himanshu had shut his car finance shop in Surat and moved the family to Vadodara so his boys could train at Kiran More Academy. Money ran out fast.

Himanshu travelled twenty five kilometers every morning to drop Krunal at practice. One cycle. One kit bag. No English willow bats. The brothers shared everything. Once Hardik’s only bat broke during a Ranji match against Mumbai. Krunal had to borrow from a teammate.

Imagine that. A future India player asking around for a spare bat because seven thousand rupees was too much.

Then came the letter. Speed Post. Government job. Fifteen to twenty thousand a month. Stable money. His father said take it. The family was tired. Krunal was twenty two and just got dropped from Baroda Under-23 game.

He tore the letter. Threw it away. Chose the Syed Mushtaq Ali trials instead. That is not a supporting character move. That is a man who thinks he is the lead.

Numbers that refuse to lie

People call him a defensive bowler. As if that is an insult. Since 2016, only four spinners in IPL history have a better economy rate than Krunal’s 7.56. And in this Impact Player era where batters swing from ball one, only three of them are still relevant.

Two are all time greats. Sunil Narine and Rashid Khan. The third is Axar Patel, the current Indian team regular. Here is the thing though. Krunal has better average and strike rate than Axar.

But wait. It gets better. None of these four have scored more runs than Krunal since his debut. Not Narine who opens. Not Axar who bats at five these days. Krunal has 1897 runs at 22.85. The so called defensive bowler has outscored every other spinner while keeping the runs down. That is not a bits and pieces player. That is a proper all-rounder hiding in plain sight.

The Mumbai void

In 2022, Krunal left Mumbai Indians. They said he was getting old. They said his batting had faded. Since that exit, his IPL economy is 7.81. Only Narine has taken more wickets than him with a better economy rate in this period.

Meanwhile Mumbai’s best spinner in these four years has been Piyush Chawla at 8.4. Almost a full run worse.

Look at what happened to Mumbai after he left. Bottom of the table twice. Eliminated this year. Never reached a final.

On the other side, Krunal’s teams have made the playoffs every single year since 2021. Lucknow first. Then RCB. Trophy in 2025. Top of the table in 2026 right now. This is not coincidence. This is what happens when you remove the glue and wonder why the furniture is shaking.

Two Finals. Two trophies. Two POTMs.

Hardik Pandya gets called clutch. Fair enough. He has won matches. But Krunal is the only player in IPL history with two Player of the Match awards in finals. 2017 with Mumbai. 2025 with RCB.

Let that sit. The elder brother, the one who supposedly just does the dirty work, has delivered on the biggest stage twice. Nobody else. Not Rohit. Not Dhoni. Not Kohli. Just Krunal Pandya.

In the 2025 final against Punjab, he took 2 for 17. Defending 190. Got Prabhsimran. Got Inglis. RCB fans who once abused him for taking AB de Villiers wicket were now calling him legend. That is the thing about sports. It does not care about your Instagram followers. It cares about who shows up.

The Bollywood script flipped

Indian cinema loves the younger brother. He is the rebel. The dreamer. The one who gets the girl and the climax. The elder brother pays the bills and disappears by interval.

For years, Hardik was that younger brother. The swagger. The World Cup wins. The controversy. Krunal was the sensible one. The boring one.

But look at 2026. Hardik is struggling to captain Mumbai Indians. Fans are angry. The team is broken. Krunal is leading RCB’s spin attack at Chinnaswamy, the worst ground for bowlers in India. He is bowling bouncers as a spinner. He is changing his action to get extra bounce.

Dinesh Karthik calls him a trend setter. Social media say Krunal is what Hardik thinks he is. Harsh? Maybe. But when you are top of the table and your brother’s team is already eliminated, the truth has a way of sounding like an insult.

The Raipur masterclass

May 10, 2026. Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium. RCB were 39 for 3 chasing 167. Top order gone. Krunal walked in at number 5. Smashed 73 off 46. Then a bouncer hit him in the 17th over. Leg cramp. Could not run. Stayed anyway.

Hit two sixes off Allah Ghazanfar in the eighteenth. Got out on the last ball of that over. Brought the target to Bhuvneshwar’s range. Lion hearted. That is the word RCB fans use. Lion hearted.

What the script actually says

Krunal Pandya is not the other Pandya anymore. He is the only Pandya who matters in May 2026. Eleven seasons. 1897 runs. An economy of 7.56. Two final POTMs. One trophy that Bengaluru waited seventeen years for.

All from a boy who once ate Maggi for dinner and cycled twenty five kilometers to prove he could be something.

Bollywood got it wrong this time. The elder brother was the main character all along. He just needed a different city to prove it.