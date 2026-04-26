His father wanted to name him Rohan. Dr K.N. Lokesh, a civil engineering professor at NITK Surathkal, was a die-hard Sunil Gavaskar fan. Gavaskar’s son was Rohan. That was the name. But somewhere between the hospital corridor and the registration desk, Dr Lokesh’s memory played a trick.

He thought Gavaskar’s son was called Rahul. By the time the mistake was caught, the birth certificate was already inked. Kannaur Lokesh Rahul. A name born out of a father’s faulty recall would one day become one of the most bankable brands in Indian cricket.

You cannot make this up. It is too perfect. A man whose entire career has been about filling gaps, covering for others, and making do with whatever slot the team throws at him, started life itself as a correction that never got corrected.

Young KL Rahul with his coach. Photo Courtesy: X

The Campus Where Discipline Was Non-Negotiable

Growing up on the NITK campus in Surathkal, Mangalore, Rahul lived in a world where marks mattered as much as runs. His mother Rajeshwari taught history at Mangalore University. His father ran the civil engineering department.

Cricket was allowed, but only if the report card stayed clean. Rahul would finish tuition, rush to the Mangalore Sports Club nets, get throw-downs from his father at home, and leave red ball marks on their walls. Thousands of them. The deal was simple. You play, but you do not drop the ball on academics.

At ten, Samuel Jayaraj, his first coach, saw a boy who arrived an hour early. Disciplined. Obedient. Intelligent. The kind of kid who did not need shouting at. The wickets in Mangalore were bouncy. They taught you to play straight, to use your feet, to trust your technique.

Those surfaces prepared him for Australia and England before he even knew those tours existed. By twelve, he was traveling eighteen kilometers from Surathkal to Bangalore for Under-13 games in a family Maruti 800. Not for fun. For something bigger.

When he turned eighteen, he moved to Bangalore for Jain University. The sports director there told him something no Indian college administrator usually says. Go play cricket. Do not worry about attendance. Finish your B.Com, but prioritize the game.

That institutional trust gave Rahul the room to break into the Karnataka Ranji side without the guilt of skipping lectures. He kept his promise to his father. He graduated. He also became a cricketer.

The Season That Changed Everything

The 2014-15 Ranji Trophy was not just a good season. It was the season. Rahul stacked up 1,033 runs at nearly 69 Average. Karnataka won the title. He became the first player from the state to hit a triple century, a monster 337 against Uttar Pradesh. But numbers do not tell you what that innings actually was.

KL Rahul celebrating after hitting his maiden Ranji Trophy triple ton. Photo Courtesy: X

It was a young man learning to carry the team on his own. A “lone hand” mindset, they called it. In club cricket, he had already figured out that sometimes you are the only one who can save the day. That 337 was practice for what would come later.

His Test debut arrived on Boxing Day 2014 at Melbourne. Three and one. Dismissed cheaply twice. A week later, at Sydney, he made a hundred.

From three runs to a century in seven days. That swing, that ability to pivot from failure to dominance in the space of a single Test match, would become the pattern of his life. Not just cricket. Everything.

The Man Who Played Every Role Except His Own

Rahul’s international career is a story of versatility that borders on cruelty. He has opened in Tests, batted middle order in ODIs, kept wickets, captained franchises, and never really settled into one skin.

KL Rahul batting during 2023 ODI World Cup. Photo Courtesy: X

He is the only male Indian to score a century on ODI debut. The fastest to hundreds in all three formats. He has 8 Test centuries outside Asia. But ask him what his actual role is, and he might need a minute.

The 2023 World Cup was peak Rahul. India needed a number five. He became the tournament’s highest-scoring number five. He also kept wickets. Took fifteen catches. Scored 452 runs. Hit the fastest World Cup hundred by an Indian, off 62 balls against Netherlands.

All this after a thigh surgery in May that year that left him unable to walk for three weeks. The surgeon said five months minimum. Rahul made it back for the Asia Cup in September. Then the World Cup in October.

He later admitted something raw. The injury taught him to respect his body after a “big repair.” But it also taught him something darker. At thirty, he started seeing “the end of the tunnel.” An athlete’s career is short. Brutally short.

While others his age were just getting started in their professions, Rahul was already thinking about the finish line. That anxiety changed him. It made him move fast. Faster than most cricketers do.

From ₹10 Lakh to ₹17 Crore: The IPL Ladder

KL Rahul in his LSG IPL jersey. Photo Courtesy: X

Rahul’s IPL journey reads like a valuation chart that only goes up. Royal Challengers Bangalore signed him for ₹10 lakh in 2013. A domestic player nobody knew. By 2022, Lucknow Super Giants paid ₹17 crore to make him their captain.

That is a 170-times jump in nine years. He led them to playoffs in consecutive seasons. In 2025, Delhi Capitals bought him for ₹14 crore. His total IPL earnings have crossed ₹113 crore.

As a captain, he is described as nurturing. He builds culture at new franchises. But he has also been accused of overthinking in chases. Of striking too slow when the rate climbs. Experts link this to his perfectionism.

The same perfectionism that makes his cover drive a textbook photograph also makes him chew over decisions longer than the format allows. It is a flaw and a gift. You cannot separate them.

The Shift From Face to Owner

Sometime between 2018 and 2022, Rahul stopped being just a pretty face on billboards. He started asking a different question. Why rent my image when I can own the building?

In April 2018, he co-founded Gully, a streetwear brand. The idea came from New York, from watching street culture, from the Indian concept of gully cricket. He designs inputs personally. Joggers, hoodies, oversized fits.

The brand targets eighteen to twenty-five-year-olds and sells on Myntra, Koovs, Jabong. It wants to be a ₹100-crore label.

In 2021, he launched 1der with PUMA. An athleisure line priced between ₹799 and ₹4,999. He was “intimately involved” in design. Even reinterpreted the PUMA cat logo to add his own edge.

It is available on Flipkart and PUMA platforms. For young professionals and college kids who want to dress like him without selling a kidney.

In April 2022, he put money into XYXX, a men’s innerwear and comfort wear label. He used the product first. Liked the fabric technology. Liked the eco-friendly angle. The brand now has over 19,000 touchpoints. His “discerning Indian man” persona sells underwear. Think about that.

Then came Boldfit in July 2024. This is the big one. A Bengaluru-based D2C fitness startup. Rahul came in as strategic investor and brand ambassador. The company had generated revenue of ₹73 crore in FY23, jumped to ₹140 crore in FY24, and was projecting ₹300 crore for FY25.

In November 2024, Bessemer Venture Partners led a ₹110-crore Series A round. Rahul called it a “strong step forward” for fitness in India. The brand sells on Amazon, quick commerce apps, and its own site. Plans to open a hundred offline stores. It already serves over ten million customers.

Most cricketers endorse whey protein and gym gloves. Rahul owns a piece of the company that makes them.

In September 2025, he became co-owner of Goa Guardians in the Prime Volleyball League. Not cricket. Volleyball. Because he sees something in Indian sports beyond the game he plays. Because he knows what it means to be a young athlete in a country that only has room for one sport.

KL Rahul with one of his co-founders at Boldfit. Photo Courtesy: X

What the Numbers Actually Say

As of early 2026, Rahul’s net worth sits at approximately ₹101 crore, around $12 million USD. Financial Express has not independently verified these numbers. His BCCI Grade A contract pays ₹5 crore annually. Match fees add more. His Delhi Capitals retainer is ₹14 crore. Endorsements across 23 brands bring in over ₹15 crore yearly.

He charges between ₹50 lakh and ₹1 crore per ad shoot. With 15 million Instagram followers, a single sponsored post fetches ₹10 to ₹15 lakh.

He owns homes in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Goa. A ₹20-crore farmhouse in Khandala, bought jointly with his father-in-law, actor Suneil Shetty.

His garage holds a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, an Aston Martin DB11, an Audi R8, a Range Rover Velar, a BMW 5 Series, and a Mercedes AMG C43. He lives well. But more importantly, he invests well.

The Mind Behind the Money

Here is the thing about Rahul that most profiles miss. He approaches business like he approaches a bowler’s first over. He studies. He waits. He does not swing at everything.

Before putting money into Boldfit or XYXX, he followed their growth. He tested the products himself. He looked at the cap table the way he looks at a field placement. Where are the gaps? Where is the opportunity?

This is not celebrity whimsy. This is due diligence done by a man who spent his childhood doing throw-downs against a wall until the paint peeled off.

His technical perfectionism on the field, that obsessive focus on trigger movements and footwork, translates directly into how he picks investments. He does not rush. He checks the fabric. He checks the revenue. He checks the team. Then he writes the cheque.

The 2023 injury forced a psychological shift. He could not walk for weeks. He needed a walker. The surgeon said forget the World Cup. Rahul said watch me. He got back. But the scare stayed.

He realized that cricket will end. Maybe at thirty-five. Maybe at thirty-seven. Maybe tomorrow, if another tendon snaps. So he started building the second floor while the first one was still standing.

He works with mental health coaches. He lifts weights. He takes long walks. He blocks out the “outside noise,” as he calls it.

The criticism about his strike rate. The questions about his consistency. The endless shuffling up and down the batting order. He has learned to live with uncertainty by controlling what he can. His routines. His investments. His future.

KL Rahul with his father. Image Courtesy: Facebook

What If He Had Just Been Rohan?

It is impossible not to wonder. If Dr Lokesh had remembered correctly, would Rohan have become this? Would a name that sounded exactly like Gavaskar’s son have added pressure? Would Rahul have felt freer to become himself instead of carrying the weight of a legend’s mistaken legacy?

Maybe the wrong name was the right accident. Rahul was never meant to be a copy. He was meant to be something new.

A cricketer who also builds companies. An opener who also keeps wickets. A number five who also anchors. A brand ambassador who also owns equity. A man who saw the end coming and decided to outrun it.

The Quiet Architect

There is a type of Indian cricketer that crowds love. Loud. Aggressive. In your face. Rahul is not that. He is quiet. Technical. Almost academic in his approach. He speaks in measured sentences. He carries himself like someone who grew up on a university campus where professors outnumbered players.

That quietness is deceptive. Underneath it is a man moving fast. Building Gully while batting at number five. Negotiating Boldfit terms while rehabbing a torn thigh. Buying into volleyball while opening for Delhi Capitals. He is constructing a life that does not end when the last ball is bowled.

Most athletes panic when retirement approaches. They start restaurants that fail. They open academies that nobody attends. They become commentators who say obvious things.

Rahul started early. He diversified before he needed to. He converted commercial proximity into ownership while he was still young enough to play all three formats.

His portfolio tells a story.

Gully for the street kids who dream like he did.

1der for the young professionals who want his style.

XYXX for the man who cares about what he wears underneath.

Boldfit for the fitness culture he actually lives.

Goa Guardians for the sport that is not cricket but deserves a chance.

Each investment is a piece of himself. Not random. Not scattered. Connected.

The Last Over

At thirty-four, Rahul is entering the phase where Indian batsmen start thinking about farewells. The knees get slower. The reflexes dull by milliseconds. The young guns arrive with bigger bats and smaller fear. He knows this. He has known it since he turned thirty and saw that tunnel.

But here is the difference. While most cricketers see the end and freeze, Rahul saw it and started building. He is said to have a net worth of ₹101 crore. A business ecosystem that spans fitness, fashion, sportswear, and volleyball.

A loving family. A farmhouse in Khandala. A garage full of cars that cost more than most houses. And yet, the most valuable thing he owns is time. Time he bought by starting early. Time he earned by refusing to be just a cricketer.

He once said that visualizing goals and working hard enough means the sky is the limit. It sounds simple. Almost too simple.

But coming from a man who could not walk for three weeks and then played a World Cup, who started with ₹10 lakh and now negotiates Series A funding rounds, who got his name wrong and made it mean something right, maybe simple is exactly what works.

The name was a mistake. The career was not. The businesses are not. KL Rahul is building something that will outlast his cover drive. And he is doing it quietly, technically, and without asking for permission. Just like he always has.

Editorial Note: This is an independent profile. Mr. KL Rahuland his representatives were contacted but did not respond prior to the time of publication. In the absence of direct comment, this article was reported using publicly available records and regulatory filings, where applicable. This content was produced in accordance with FinancialExpress.com’s editorial guidelines.