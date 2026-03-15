In the narrow lanes of Chandigarh, where the concrete was still wet from Partition’s aftermath, a twelve-year-old boy stood outside the circle. The others were picking teams. He watched them point at each other, the usual faces, the ones who looked right and spoke right. Nobody pointed at him.

Kapil Dev Nikhanj was too thin. His clothes were wrong. His face, by his own later admission, was “not the kind that wins friends quick.” When the teams were finally sorted, he was the leftover. The one nobody wanted.

This is where most stories end. The boy goes home. He finds something else to do. He accepts the verdict of the street.

But Kapil Dev went home and told his mother he needed more chapatis. He was going to be a fast bowler. She looked at him, this boy who had nothing going for him except refusal, and she cooked the extra chapatis. Every day. For years.

The selectors in the 1970s said India doesn’t produce fast bowlers. They said it like it was a fact of nature, like saying India doesn’t produce penguins. Kapil heard them. He ate his chapatis. He ran his miles. He bowled until his fingers bled and his back screamed.

When he finally broke into the Haryana side in 1975, he took 121 wickets in his first season. Not because he was talented. Because he was angry. Because he remembered every single time someone had made him feel small.

That anger never really left him. It just found better targets.

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The 1983 Summer that rewrote cricket history

Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 World Cup at Lord’s. (Photo: X/@Cricket World Cup, enhanced by AI)

The 1983 World Cup started as a joke. Kris Srikkanth, who would become India’s top scorer in the final, thought the whole thing was a vacation plan. The team had booked return tickets with a stopover in America. They were going to lose early, see the sights, come home. That was the script everyone knew.

Kapil Dev had not read the script.

At Tunbridge Wells, against Zimbabwe, India were 17 for 5. The dressing room had that particular silence that comes when a team knows it is finished. Kapil walked in. He was the captain. He was also the only one who still believed.

He told himself, and later told others, that some days are just given to you. Some days everything clicks. You don’t question it. You don’t wait for permission. You just stay there and keep hitting.

He made 175 not out. The BBC didn’t show it because of a so called strike. Most of India never saw it live. But the team saw it. The team felt it. They understood, maybe for the first time, that they were not bound by their own expectations of failure.

In the final at Lord’s, against the West Indies, India made 183. The great Clive Lloyd’s side needed 184 to win. The bookmakers stopped taking bets.

It was considered impossible that India could defend this. The West Indies had won the last two World Cups. They had a batting order that read like a hall of fame.

Kapil Dev took the catch that dismissed Viv Richards. He ran backwards, looking over his shoulder, the ball falling from the sky like a gift he had to earn. He held it. India won by 43 runs. The players cried. The nation woke up to a new possibility.

Srikkanth later joked that Kapil owed him interest on the ten thousand rupees he spent changing those America tickets. But the real debt was larger. An entire generation of Indian cricketers grew up believing they could win anywhere, against anyone, because of that one June afternoon.

The Melbourne Morning when a man bowled with painkillers

Kapil Dev lifted by fans after the 1981 miracle. (Photo: Facebook)

In 1981, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Kapil Dev ruptured his thigh muscle on the first day of the Test. He could not walk properly for three days. On the final day, Australia needed 143 runs to win. They had eight wickets in hand. The match was over in everything but formalities.

Sunil Gavaskar, the senior batsman and tactical mind, suggested Kapil rest. Save himself for the next match. There was no point aggravating the injury for a lost cause.

Kapil said no. He said he was getting his rhythm back. This made no medical sense. It made no tactical sense. The game was slipping away.

He bowled 16.4 overs and picked up 5 wickets for 28. India won by 59 runs. After the match, he could barely stand. But he had refused to accept the logic of the situation. This was not courage in the usual sense. It was something more practical. He simply did not know how to stop.

This trait, this inability to accept when a thing is finished, would follow him into business. Into investments that took years to turn profitable. Into ventures that experts said were wrong. He kept bowling, in a sense, long after others would have walked off.

The captain who couldn’t speak English

When Kapil Dev was being considered for the India captaincy, some selectors opposed him. Their reason was simple and brutal: he did not speak English well enough. In the world of Indian cricket in the 1970s, this mattered. Board officials spoke English. Foreign press spoke English. Sponsors spoke English.

Kapil’s response was not diplomatic. He said talent should not be measured by language. He said this in his imperfect English, which somehow made the point sharper. Then he went and learned English. Not because he agreed with them, but because he refused to give them that weapon against him.

This is the part of his story that gets lost in the highlights. The effort. The sitting with books after training. The asking teammates to correct his pronunciation. The jokes he made at his own expense in team meetings, disarming the issue before others could use it.

By the time he retired, he spoke well enough to do commentary. Not the polished commentary of the private school products, but something more valuable. Something that sounded like the truth.

Building something real

Kapil Dev watched his predecessors struggle after cricket. The great names of the 1960s and 70s ended up dependent on selector jobs, on board handouts, on the mercy of the system they had once dominated. He decided early that this would not be his story.

In 1995, one year after he stopped playing, he started Dev Musco Lighting. He partnered with an American company that knew stadium lighting. He knew stadiums. It was not glamorous work. It was technical. It was slow. It involved government contracts and bureaucratic delays and cost overruns.

The company lit up grounds across India. The Goa Cricket Academy. The Mohali stadium. The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. When the Goa government questioned costs in 2014, he faced it head on. No evasion. No political protection. Just documentation and patience.

This was his style. Plan A. Focus on the work. Let the results speak.

He built hotels. Kaptain’s Retreat in Chandigarh started as Kapil Hotel, a simple place to secure his retirement. It worked. He expanded. Kapil Dev’ss Eleven in Patna. More outlets. Sports memorabilia on the walls. Continental food that was decent and unpretentious.

In 2024 and 2025, he bought land in Karjat, near Mumbai. Forty-one acres for farmhouse development and agriculture. He was sixty-five years old. Most men that age are thinking of slowing down. He was thinking of soil and growth and the next twenty years.

Kapil Dev’s Venture Capital Play: Harmonizer, Samco, and GOQii

Kapil Dev’s venture capital portfolio looks random until you understand the pattern.

Harmonizer Solutions, working on power sector technology with fourteen patents.

Samco Securities, disrupting stock trading with something called the Indian Traders League.

GOQii, making fitness trackers.

Gigzoe and WizCounsel, connecting freelancers to legal work.

He does not invest in products. He invests in people. In technocrats who remind him of young cricketers with something to prove. In Indian brainpower that needs a chance. In ideas that are slow to mature but solid in foundation.

His investment in Samco came because he saw a parallel with the IPL. The Indian Traders League, he thought, could do for stock market participation what T20 did for cricket viewership. Open it up. Make it accessible. Change the demographics.

He partnered with Pumpkart in 2018, as a brand endorser. The B2B marketplace for agricultural pumps. This was personal. This was his father’s world. The timber merchant who rebuilt in Chandigarh would have understood this business.

The commentator who cannot lie

Kapil Dev donned the hat of a broadcaster after his cricket career. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev’s second career in television has been less smooth than his first in cricket. He says what he thinks. This sounds simple but is actually rare in modern broadcasting. The channels want analysis that fits narratives. They want controversy that is manufactured, not real.

More recently, his comments on mental health and pressure brought the social media armies down on him. He did not delete the interview. He did not issue a clarification that contradicted what he had said. He explained himself again, in slightly different words, and let people disagree.

His broadcasting style lacks the sharp insights of Ricky Ponting or the smooth authority of Ian Chappell. But it has something else. It has the voice of a man who has actually been there, in the middle, when everything was on the line. That voice cannot be taught.

Selling shaving cream and dreams

Kapil Dev with Sachin Tendulkar in the iconic boost ad. (AI-enhanced image)

In the 1980s, Kapil Dev became the face of Palmolive Shaving Cream. The Boost energy drink campaign followed. “Boost is the secret of my energy.” Children of that era can still say the line without thinking. It was not sophisticated marketing. It was direct. It was him.

He understood something about celebrity that Indian sport had not figured out before. The public did not want distance. They wanted access. They wanted to believe that the man on television using this product was the same man who had lifted the World Cup. Not an actor playing a role.

His current endorsements, as of 2025, include Thriwe, Novo Nordisk and AIPL. Wellness. Motivation. Professional excellence. The themes have not changed. The products have just grown up with his audience.

Golf and the Next Generation

As President of the Professional Golf Tour of India, Kapil Dev has been pushing a surprising message. Golf can be cheaper than cricket. This sounds wrong to anyone who knows Indian sport. Cricket is the people’s game. Golf is for the rich.

His argument is about facilities. If municipalities build public golf courses, if schools include golf in their sports programs, the cost comes down. The equipment lasts longer. The injury rate is lower. The discipline required translates to other areas of life.

He has increased prize money on the PGTI. He has expanded the tournament schedule. He is doing for golf what nobody did for cricket in his youth. Building infrastructure. Creating pathways. Making it possible for a boy from nowhere to become something.

AI and the Old Lessons

Kapil Dev at Arche Global’s inauguration

In June 2025, Kapil Dev inaugurated an AI center in Bengaluru. Arche Global’s innovation hub. He stood in front of coders and engineers half his age and talked about resilience. About conviction. About the winning mindset.

He said the principles do not change. Whether you are holding a cricket ball or writing algorithms. Whether you are facing Malcolm Marshall or disrupting an industry. The basics remain. Show up. Work hard. Do not quit. Believe in yourself when nobody else does.

The young people in that room probably knew his statistics. The 434 Test wickets. The 175 not out. The catch at Lord’s. But they needed to hear something else. They needed to hear that the man who did those things was not born special. He was born hungry. He stayed hungry. That was the whole trick.

The Timber merchant’s son

Kapil Dev’s father sold timber in Montgomery, in what became Pakistan. The family left everything in 1947. They came to Chandigarh, where the government was building a new city for displaced people. Modern. Planned. Full of possibility.

Ram Lal Nikhanj started again. He taught his children to work. To not complain. To build something from whatever was available. His wife, Raj Kumari, pushed her son to the ground every evening. Made sure he ate enough. Believed in him when belief was irrational.

As per estimates, Kapil Dev’s net worth is around ₹270 crore. He has built hotels and lighting companies and golf tournaments and AI centers. But everything he has built goes back to that starting point. The refusal to accept that you have lost just because you have lost everything.

The understanding that rhythm comes from repetition, not talent. The knowledge that the only way out is through.

He is sixty-seven now. He still looks like he could bowl a few overs if needed. He still talks like he is arguing with selectors who doubted his English. He still believes that pressure is an American word and that pleasure is the real secret.

The Haryana Hurricane. They called him that because of how he bowled. Fast. Unpredictable. Destructive. But hurricanes also reshape the landscape. They clear the old growth. They make space for new things to grow.

India’s cricket was never the same after 1983. India’s business culture learned something from watching athletes become entrepreneurs. India’s young people saw that you could come from nowhere and become everything.

He is still bowling, in his way. Still refusing to leave the field. Still telling the boy who wasn’t picked that the game is not over until you say it is.

Editorial Note: This is an independent profile. Mr. Kapil Dev and their representatives were contacted but did not respond prior to the time of publication. In the absence of direct comment, this article was reported using publicly available records and regulatory filings, where applicable. This content was produced in accordance with FinancialExpress.com’s editorial guidelines.