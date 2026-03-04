Some moments in cricket live forever because they make you laugh. Others stay with you because they make you believe.

On March 4, 1992, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the world got both in the same afternoon. The first is remembered by everyone who owns a television. The second is remembered by everyone who loves this game.

Pakistan were chasing 217. The pressure of a World Cup match against India does strange things to grown men. It made Javed Miandad, one of the finest players of his generation, jump up and down like a man who had lost his keys.

It also made a 18-year-old boy from Mumbai play like he had been doing this his entire life.

One sided rivalry

Let us be honest about something. Before March 4, 1992, India did not beat Pakistan. Not really. They played them thirty times in international cricket from 1986 onwards. They won three of those games. Three. That is not a rivalry. That is a lesson in humility.

Pakistan had the bowlers. They had the swagger. They had Imran Khan and Javed Miandad and a team that knew how to squeeze the life out of Indian batting lineups. India had hope. Hope is not a strategy. It is just what you cling to when the numbers tell you to give up.

So when these two teams walked out at the Sydney Cricket Ground for their first ever World Cup meeting, the history was not on India’s side. The history was laughing at them. What happened next changed more than just the points table. It changed the story itself.

The jump that launched a thousand memes

You know the footage. Miandad, chest out, knees up, hopping behind the stumps while Kiran More watched from his position. It has been played at every India-Pakistan build-up since. What the clips do not always show is what came before.

More had been chirping. That was his job. When More went up for a loud appeal after a ball had clearly missed Miandad’s bat and gone down the leg side, something snapped.

Miandad pulled away from the next delivery. He asked More what he was playing at. More gave him an answer that did not help. David Shepherd, the umpire, stepped in with the calm of a man who had seen worse in pub gardens back home.

Then came the single. Miandad pushed to mid-off, ran, turned, got back easily. More still broke the stumps. That was the final straw. The jumping started.

It was supposed to look like More’s appealing. It looked like something else entirely. Mohammad Azharuddin walked in from cover with steam coming out of his ears. Imran Khan later made it clear he was not impressed.

Pakistan were 85 for two after 25 overs. The required rate was climbing. And their best batsman was spending his energy on amateur theatrics.

Miandad had history with More. That is the part people forget. This was not a random explosion. Sanjay Manjrekar wrote about it later. More had been at him since 1989, chipping away, talking, appealing for everything. Miandad did not forget. On this day, he stopped waiting and started jumping.

ALSO READ When Sachin Tendulkar derailed the Rawalpindi Express: The India vs Pakistan 2003 World Cup classic



Referee who did not understand

The match referee Ted Wykes had a problem. The umpires filed their report. Shepherd and Peter McConnell wrote down what they saw. But they left out the dialogue. They could not include what they did not understand. But left out the dialogue.

They did not understand what Miandad and More said to each other. Urdu and Hindi do not translate easily in the middle of a Sydney afternoon.

Wykes looked at the footage, looked at the empty space where the words should be and threw up his hands. “What punishment should I give?” he asked. Fair question. Hard answer.

So both men walked away. More with his wickets and his catches. Miandad with his forty runs from a hundred and ten balls and a video that would follow him forever.

Numbers that hurt

Three wins. That is what India had. Three wins from last thirty games. Pakistan had beaten them in Sharjah, beaten them in Test series, beaten them in ways that made Indian fans flinch when the fixtures came out.

The 1986 Austral-Asia Cup final. The 1987 series. Champions Trophy and Nehru Cup in 1989. Match after match where India found new ways to lose their nerve.

This was the weight Tendulkar walked out with. Not just the weight of a World Cup game. The weight of every failure that came before it. The knowledge that his team did not beat this opponent. Not when it counted.

He was 18. He had played Test cricket for three years, made runs in England and Australia, handled the noise back home. But this was different. This was India versus Pakistan in a tournament that neither country treated lightly. The stands were full of flags and noise and expectation.

The kind of expectation that breaks young men.

The innings nobody talks about enough

India were struggling. Srikkanth had gone cheaply to the moving ball. Jadeja was fighting but not flowing. The total was sliding towards something Pakistan would chase down with time to spare.

Then Tendulkar found Kapil Dev. Eight overs. Sixty runs. Kapil hit what he wanted to hit. He ran like he was twenty-five again, not thirty-three with knees that had seen too many miles.

But the innings that made it possible was the one at the other end. Tendulkar’s 54 not out from 62 balls does not look spectacular on paper. It was not full of boundaries and flourish. It was full of sense.

He ran hard. He placed the ball into gaps that closed as soon as he found them. He refused to throw his wicket away when caution would have been easier. When Kapil fell, Tendulkar kept going. He made sure India had something. Something more than hope. Something like 216 runs.

Pakistan needed 217. On paper, they should have got them. They had the batsmen. They had the experience. They had Miandad, who was still jumping in his mind, still carrying the anger from those appeals.

The ball that changed the story

Pakistan’s chase started badly. Inzamam and Zahid Fazal were gone quickly. Kapil and Prabhakar were making the ball talk in ways that Pakistani batsmen did not enjoy. But Aamer Sohail was still there. He had scored 62 runs. He looked calm. He looked like he knew how to finish this.

Tendulkar bowled medium pace. Nothing special on most days. On this day, he got one to nip back. Sohail’s inside edge caught at midwicket by Srikkanth. The crowd noise changed. The match changed.

This is the part that gets lost behind the jumping. Tendulkar won this match twice. Once with the bat, once with the ball. He was just 18 years old. He had already played more responsible cricket than Miandad managed in that entire afternoon.

Prabhakar came back and got Malik. Srinath bowled Miandad with a yorker that ended the contest. Pakistan lost their last eight wickets for 68 runs. The streak that would define this rivalry had begun. India would not lose to Pakistan in a World Cup match again.

Not in 1992. Not in 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015, 2019, 2023. The list grew. The story remained the same.

What Imran said and what he meant

After the match, Imran Khan did not name names. He said some of his batsmen had taken too long. He was talking about Miandad. Everyone knew he was talking about Miandad. A hundred and ten balls for forty runs in a chase of 217 is not batting. It is delay. It is waiting for something that never comes.

Miandad had faced Javagal Srinath, Manoj Prabhakar, Kapil Dev and Tendulkar. He had seen them all off without scoring at a rate that helped his team. Then he jumped. Then he kept jumping in the minds of everyone who watched.

Tendulkar took the Man of the Match award and walked off quietly. He did not jump. He did not need to.

The numbers that tell the truth

Miandad faced 110 balls for his 40. His strike rate was 36.36. In a chase of 217, that is not batting. That is surviving while the match slips away. Tendulkar’s 54 came at 87.09. He found the gaps when there were none. He kept the board moving when others were stuck.

More finished with two catches, a stumping and a run-out that removed Imran Khan. He had the better of the cricket even if he lost the pantomime. And Tendulkar, the boy who would become the greatest, showed that pressure is just another word for opportunity if you know how to use it.

Pakistan have never beaten India in a World Cup match. This was where that streak began. Not with a jump, but with a performance so complete that it left no room for argument.

The memory we should keep

The footage of Miandad will play forever. It is funny. It is also sad. A great player reduced to a punchline because he could not handle the moment. The pressure of a World Cup match against India broke something in him that day. It made him small when he needed to be big.

At the other end, a boy became something else. He became the reason India stopped being afraid. The three wins from thirty games became four. The World Cup became a place where Pakistan did not beat India. The story turned.

Cricket gives you these moments. Not the ones you plan for. The ones that happen because one person keeps his head when another loses it. Tendulkar gave India more than runs that day. He gave them a way to believe that the history did not have to repeat.

That 18-year boy was old enough to change everything.

The jumping is what people remember. It should not be. They should remember the innings that made it irrelevant. The boy who fixed what thirty matches could not.