Indian cricket does not sleep. New Zealand cricket barely wakes up. On Sunday, one of them will break.

The stage is set at the world’s largest cricket stadium, but the battle isn’t just about runs and wickets; it’s about exorcising ghosts. India enters as the relentless powerhouse, a team that has turned winning into a professional habit. Despite their global dominance, India has never beaten the Black Caps in T20 World Cup history, trailing 0-3 in their tournament head-to-head.

Standing across from them is a New Zealand side that has made a science out of being the underdog, quietly surviving on grit and tactical genius. On Sunday, under the Ahmedabad lights, one nation’s long-standing curse will finally be broken.

The Factory Floor

India makes cricketers the way Mumbai makes vada pav. Fast. Quality. Everywhere. The BCCI has so many players coming through that they could field multiple good teams and still have boys sitting on plastic chairs outside the stadium, waiting for a chance.

New Zealand does not have this. They have Lincoln. They have a tent 45 metres long and 12 metres wide, built to stop frost from killing their ground. They have lamps that people use for indoor plants, keeping the grass alive through winter. This is not a factory. This is a garden.

But gardens grow strange things. Finn Allen plays in BBL in Australia now. Tim Seifert too. Lockie Ferguson went to Dubai for the ILT20. Jimmy Neesham hops between countries like a man chasing summer. Devon Conway came back from South Africa just in time for this tournament.

They go where the work is. They learn. They bring it home.

Eighteen years after Brendon McCullum smashed the first IPL night to pieces in Bangalore, New Zealand is finally talking about its own league. The NZ20. McCullum, Fleming, Vettori, all coming back as advisors. The old boys building something new.

The Habit of Losing Finals

New Zealand knows this road. They have walked it so many times that the heartbreak feels like family.

Martin Crowe in 1992, too clever for his own good, beaten by a young Inzamam. Fleming’s teams through the late nineties and 2000s, always the smaller guy in the fight, always going down swinging.

McCullum changed how they thought in the 2010s, made them dangerous, took them to 2015 World Cup Final. Williamson brought the calm, the slow hands, the nearly. 2015 against Australia. 2021 against Australia. Both gone.

Then last year, the Champions Trophy final against this same Indian team, lost again.

They win hearts every time. They have won one trophy. The 2000 Champions Trophy, when Chris Cairns played an innings that still makes no sense. That is it. One title in all these years.

India does not have this problem. India has the opposite problem. They are expected to win everything, every time, and when they do not, the country stops speaking to them. But when they win, it is just another day at the office.

The Curse Breakers

India has won fourteen of their last fifteen T20 World Cup matches. They beat the batting-first curse against England at Wankhede, something no team had done in a knockout since 2014.

They broke another curse in the 2024 final, winning while batting first for the first time since 2014, from thirty runs needed off thirty balls. Dead and buried, then suddenly alive.

They have boys who stand up when the stars fall down. Suryakumar Yadav pulled them out of 77 for 6 against the USA. Ishan Kishan hit out against Pakistan while everyone else forgot how to bat.

Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya keep turning up when the moment asks. Sanju Samson has become a film hero in the last two games, arriving late, winning big.

Here is the real worry for New Zealand. Two of India’s best players have not even started yet. Abhishek Sharma, the man who owns T20 batting right now. Varun Chakravarthy, the spinner who makes batsmen guess wrong. Both are number one in their worlds. Both have been quiet.

New Zealand should be worried about this. Very worried. Because when they wake up, games finish early.

That Advertisement

You have seen it. History repeat karenge. History defeat karenge. It plays before every match, between every over, until you stop hearing it. But it is not wrong.

No host nation has won a T20 World Cup. No champion has defended their title. India killed one ghost in the seminal already. They can kill the others on Sunday.

New Zealand has different ghosts. Never won a World Cup, fifty-over or twenty. They have been close enough to smell it, far enough to break their hearts. Santner’s team can change this. Whether they do or not, only Sunday night will say.

Why They Keep Meeting

India and New Zealand find each other like this. Knockouts. Finals. The moments that hurt. It is almost a joke now. The loud neighbour and the quiet one. The machine and the garden. The billion voices and the sheep.

Maybe that is why. India needs New Zealand to remember that cricket can be played without the whole world watching. New Zealand needs India to remember that cricket can matter to the whole world.

On Sunday, one curse dies. The other grows heavier. That is the game. That is why we watch.