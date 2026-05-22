There is a man in Bengaluru right now, probably in a white room with cold machines, deciding whether Rohit Sharma can bend without breaking. Another man in Mumbai is counting money he might lose if Rohit does not bend at all. These two men have never met, but they are fighting the same war.

The BCCI announced its squads for Afghanistan’s visit and the cricket internet did what it always does. It looked at the names, checked the fantasy league implications, and moved on.

But underneath the names is a story about bodies, broadcast rights, and the impossible math of modern cricket. The kind of math where one plus one equals someone crying in a physiotherapy room.

The body does not care about your schedule

Jasprit Bumrah is not playing. Ravindra Jadeja is not playing. Mohammed Shami is already broken. Harshit Rana is broken too. The Test starts June 6, which is basically the day after IPL ends. Not really. But close enough that it feels that way.

Fast bowlers are not built for this. You run in, you hurl a rock-hard ball at 145 kilometers per hour, your shoulder rotates in ways shoulders should not rotate, your lower back absorbs forces that would make a physics professor weep.

Studies say 24 to 55 percent of adult fast bowlers end up with lumbar stress fractures. That is not a small number. That is a coin flip with your spine.

The acute-chronic workload ratio sounds like something from a hospital chart, but it is actually simple. Bowl too much too suddenly, and your body revolts. The revolt does not happen immediately.

It waits three weeks, like a delayed bomb, and then your back gives out in the middle of a series that actually matters.

So Bumrah rests. Jadeja rests. The selectors are not being generous. They are being terrified. Bumrah’s action is unique, which is a polite way of saying it looks like it should not work and therefore requires constant surveillance.

You do not gamble with Bumrah. You protect him like a national monument, because that is basically what he is.

The conditional men

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya are in the ODI squad, but with an asterisk the size of Wankhede Stadium. Subject to fitness clearance. Four words that mean everything and nothing.

Rohit is 39. He pulled a hamstring in April against RCB, sat out games, came back as Impact Player which is cricket’s way of saying “you can bat but please do not run too much.” Now they want him to field for 50 overs in Chennai. Fifty overs. At 39. With a hamstring that already said no once.

Hardik’s back spasmed after a game in May. Three games he missed. Came back yesterday. Now the selectors want to know if he can bowl ten overs. Ten overs of medium-fast in ODIs is not a joke. It is a physical interrogation.

The BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia admitted something honest. They cannot control players during the IPL. The franchises own them for two months. The national board watches from afar, like a parent seeing their child make bad decisions at college. They get reports. They worry. But they cannot do much until May ends.

So the Center of Excellence in Bengaluru becomes the courtroom. The players arrive broken or half-broken, and a panel decides if they are fit enough to be marketable again.

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The money needs faces

Here is the part nobody wants to talk about loudly. Viacom18 paid nearly 6,000 crore rupees for 88 home matches. That is 67 crore per game. They did not pay for Gurnoor Brar. They paid for Virat Kohli’s cover drive. They paid for Rohit Sharma’s pull shot. They paid for names their advertisers recognize.

The problem is the advertising market is not growing the way everyone hoped. JioStar spends 10,000 crore annually on cricket rights and makes maybe half that back in ads. When the math gets tight, you need stars more than ever.

Afghanistan is a good team, but they are not Australia. They do not bring automatic eyeballs. You need Indian heroes to fill the seats and the screens.

So Rohit stays in the squad, conditionally. Virat will play. The broadcasters get their faces. The physios get their headaches. Everyone pretends this is a compromise when it is really just a different kind of exhaustion.

The quiet removal of Rishabh Pant

Pant is not vice-captain anymore. KL Rahul gets that job for the Test. Pant is not even in the ODI squad. Ishan Kishan comes back instead.

Ajit Agarkar said they want Pant to focus on red-ball cricket. That is the official story. The unofficial story is messier. Team management was not happy with some of his tactical calls in South Africa last year.

His IPL as Lucknow captain was underwhelming. When a young captain stumbles, the selectors do not always wait. They move.

It is a cruel business. Pant has been through hell and back. The car crash, the recovery, the return. And now this. Not dropped exactly. Just moved sideways into a smaller room. Shreyas Iyer becomes ODI vice-captain. Shubman Gill is the new captain for Tests & ODIs. The future arrives suddenly in Indian cricket. It does not knock.

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The tall boy from Punjab and the others

With the seniors resting, four new faces get their first call-ups. Gurnoor Brar is six foot five. He bowls fast and hits hard lengths. The selectors like him because South Africa 2027 will have bounce, and India needs bowlers who can exploit bounce.

Brar was a net bowler for the national team, drafted in to simulate Nahid Rana. Now he is in the real squad. That is how fast things change.

Prince Yadav is a skiddy medium-pacer from Delhi. Harsh Dubey is a left-arm spinner who took 69 wickets in one Ranji season. Manav Suthar is another left-arm spinner, classical, willing to flight the ball.

They are not replacements. They are auditions. The selectors are building a second string because the first string keeps breaking.

There is a thing called fast-bowling contracts that the BCCI started in 2024. Five or six pacers got them. The idea was to monitor their workloads year-round, give them biomechanical assessments, treat them like racehorses.

It was a good idea. Now the experts say expand it to fifteen. Because five is not enough when your main bowlers are always one bad landing away from surgery.

What June really means

This Afghanistan series is not about Afghanistan. It is about 2027. It is about keeping Bumrah fit for a World Cup. It is about finding out if Gill can captain without Rohit’s shadow. It is about whether the broadcasters will forgive the BCCI if the ratings dip.

It is about Pant learning to be a player again instead of a leader. It is about Brar and Yadav and Dubey proving that Indian cricket’s future is not just five famous names.

The New Chandigarh stadium will host its first Test. Dharamshala, Lucknow, Chennai will host ODIs. The crowds will come, or they will not. The ads will sell, or they will not. And in Bengaluru, men in white coats will continue poking and prodding the bodies that make all of this possible.

Cricket is a simple game. Bowl, bat, field. But the machinery around it is vast and hungry. It needs stars to feed the cameras. It needs rest to keep the stars alive. And in June 2026, these two needs are trying to share a room that is too small for both of them.

Someone will compromise. Someone always does. Usually it is the player, limping between formats, smiling for the sponsors, hiding the ice pack. But for now, the BCCI is trying. Resting Bumrah. Resting Jadeja. Making Rohit and Hardik prove they are whole. Calling up kids who have nothing to lose.

The Afghanistan tour will begin. Runs will be scored. Wickets will fall. And somewhere in the stands or in front of a television, a fast bowler will watch and feel relief that it is not him. Not this time.