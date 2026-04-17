Some cricketers arrive fully formed. Others are built in the dark, piece by piece, failure by failure. Prabhsimran Singh belongs to the second group. You might remember the auction first. Everyone does.

An 18-year-old kid from Patiala, zero first-class matches to his name, fetching 4.8 crore rupees. The room laughed. The scouts whispered. The franchise took a punt that looked, at the time, like pure madness.

Seven years later, that same boy is clearing ropes for fun and batting like his family depends on it. Because they do.

The Midnight net and the making of a hitter

Patiala is not Mumbai. It is not Bangalore. It is a cricket town that produces proper players, hard players, men who stand still and hit through the line without fuss. Prabhsimran grew up inside this world, but he had something extra.

An uncle who built a net in the backyard. A cousin, Anmolpreet, who was already making waves. While other kids slept, the two of them batted until two in the morning under yellow tube lights, then woke up for academy at nine.

The school understood. They let him attend three days a week. This sounds small now, but it was everything then. It gave him time to master the stand-and-deliver shots that would later define him. Virender Sehwag was his god. Adam Gilchrist too. He wanted to be the kind of opener who did not wait for the third over to start hitting.

But here is the thing about being precocious in Indian cricket. Everyone knows your name early. Everyone has a price tag ready.

When Kings XI Punjab threw that 4.8 crore at him in 2019, they were not buying a player. They were buying an idea. The idea that an 18-year-old could skip the queue and handle the pressure of being an overnight crorepati.

He could not. Not yet.

The Running years

Between 2019 and 2022, Prabhsimran played six matches. Six. The franchise kept him around, kept paying him, kept believing the upside was real.

But belief without opportunity rots a player from the inside. You sit in hotels. You carry drinks. You watch Shikhar Dhawan and Chris Gayle do what you dreamed of doing. You start to wonder if the auction was a curse.

He ran to stay sane. Seven kilometers. Then eight. Every single day. The physical pain of the run was better than the mental pain of the bench. This is the part nobody talks about when they talk about the IPL. The money is good, yes, but the waiting kills you slowly.

Punjab Kings’ wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Sachin Tendulkar told him something during this period that stuck. He said many boys would kill to sit where you are sitting. Be content with that. It sounds like advice for a monk, not a cricketer. But Prabhsimran needed it.

He was 20 years old and already labeled a flop by the internet. The contentment Tendulkar spoke of was not about accepting failure. It was about surviving the long game.

The Safety net and the Delhi Explosion

The Impact Player rule arrived in 2023. Cricket traditionalists hated it. They called it a distortion of the sport. For Prabhsimran, it was oxygen. Suddenly he could bat without the fear of wrecking the innings.

He could swing from ball one knowing someone else could fix the mess if he failed. This is how you unlock a player like him. You remove the consequence of failure.

May 13, 2023. Arun Jaitley Stadium. Delhi Capitals had them in a corner. Prabhsimran walked in and played the innings of his life. But look closer at the numbers. First 30 balls, he scored 27. Slower than a snail. The next 35 balls, he made 76.

He respected the situation first, then destroyed it. This was the technical shift everyone had waited for. The boy who only knew how to blast had learned to build.

The century knocked Delhi out of the playoffs. It also knocked the doubt out of his own head. At 22 years and 276 days, he joined a list of Punjab centurions that reads like a who-is-who of IPL batting.

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The Dialysis sessions

But none of this, not the running, not the nets, not the centuries, explains why he bats the way he bats now. To understand that, you need to know about Sardar Surjit Singh.

Prabhsimran’s father has kidney failure. Three times a week, he sits for dialysis. The process drains him. The house in Patiala feels heavy.

The only time the old man smiles, according to the family, is when his son opens the batting for Punjab Kings. Before every match, they carry him to the living room. They position him in front of the television. And for three hours, the sickness disappears.

Think about that weight. Every boundary is not just runs. It is medicine. Every six is a few minutes of joy for a man whose body is failing him. When Prabhsimran says he plays for his father, he means it literally.

The IPL is not entertainment in that house. It is survival. It is the only ray of happiness in a week of hospital visits and medical bills.

This is why he attacks like his life depends on it. Because someone else’s does.

2025 Gamble and the Arya Partnership

Come the mega auction of 2025, Punjab Kings made a call that surprised everyone. They kept only two players. Just two. Shashank Singh, who had exploded out of nowhere, and Prabhsimran.

Four crore rupees to retain a wicketkeeper-batter who had spent four years doing mostly nothing. It was either loyalty or lunacy.

He paid it back with interest. 549 runs in 2025. Strike rate touching 160. Four fifties. He became the seventh Punjab player to cross 1000 runs for the franchise, standing alongside names like Rahul and Gayle. The desert years were forgotten.

Shreyas Iyer, the new captain, gave Prabhsimran something precious. Clarity. He told him he was a senior player now. He told him he would not be dropped for one bad game. He gave him the freedom to fail.

The result has been explosive. Strike rates pushing 173 this season. An unbeaten 80 against Mumbai Indians off 39 balls. A 25-ball 51 against Hyderabad. He is not just an opener anymore. He is a weapon deployed to break the game open in the first six overs so the middle order can play chess while others play firefighting.

Living the dream

Look at him now. The midnight nets in Patiala paid off. The 7-kilometre runs paid off. The Tendulkar advice paid off. Even the crores that seemed like a burden at 18 became the foundation of something real at 25.

He keeps wickets like he wants to be Dhoni. He bats like he wants to be Sehwag. But he lives like a son who knows that every time he walks out to open for Punjab Kings, a sick man in Patiala sits up a little straighter and smiles for the first time in days.

That is the real price tag. Not the 4.8 crore. Not the 4 crore retention. The knowledge that cricket, for once, is bigger than the game itself. That a six over midwicket can be an act of love. That a quickfire fifty can buy a family three hours of peace.

Prabhsimran Singh is not just Punjab’s opener. He is their heartbeat now. And as long as his father is watching, he will keep swinging.