Kolkata, 2016. The last over of the World T20 final. England had 18 runs to defend and won their 2nd T20 World Cup title. Ben Stokes had the ball. Carlos Brathwaite walked in. What followed was not cricket. It was demolition. Four balls. Four sixes. Game over. England’s dreams scattered across Eden Gardens.

Six years later, the same man stood at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Same tournament. Different final. This time he held a bat. Pakistan had 137 on the board. England were 45 for 3. The match was slipping. The old wounds were opening. But Stokes did not do surrender.

Night that broke everything

3rd April, 2016. You do not forget dates like this. Stokes ran in for the final over with West Indies needing 19. Brathwaite, a man playing his 8th T20 international, took him apart. Four ball: Four Sixes. The fourth landed somewhere in the stands and stayed there. So did Stokes’ career, or so people thought.

He lay on the Eden Gardens turf that night. Flat on his back. Staring at the sky. Twenty-four years old. Broken. The pictures went everywhere. The memes followed. The name Carlos Brathwaite became a punchline for Stokes, a reminder of failure that would not fade.

But here was the thing about Stokes. He remembered. Every frame. Every swing. Every sick feeling in his stomach. He did not delete it. He did not hide. He let it sit there like a stone in his shoe. Something to push against.

The wilderness years

Between 2016 and 2022, Stokes lived several lifetimes. There was the Bristol night in 2017, the court case, the suspension, the tabloid fury. There was the Ashes tour where he could not play. There was the broken finger, the knee surgery, the mental health break that took him away from the game entirely in 2021.

He could have walked away. Many did. The mind got heavy. The body followed. Stokes went to New Zealand instead. Spent time with his family. Did not touch a bat for months. When he came back, he came back different. Quieter. Harder somehow. More certain of what mattered.

Then 2019 happened. The World Cup final at Lord’s. The tied match. The super over. Runs that made him a national hero. Four weeks later, Headingley. The Ashes Test. 135 not out. One of the greatest innings in English Test history. The summer of Stokes. The redemption arc everyone wanted.

But Kolkata still sat there. Unanswered. The T20 format had moved on. Stokes had not played a T20 international for 18 months before that 2022 World Cup. His numbers were poor. The selectors picked him anyway. They knew something statistics could not capture.

Tournament on the edge

England landed in Australia. They lost to Ireland in the group stage. Rain washed out the Australia match. Suddenly they needed to win everything or go home. This was not a team cruising to glory. This was a team hanging on by fingernails.

Stokes walked in against Sri Lanka with England 34 for 2 chasing 142. He made 42 not out. Slow, ugly, necessary. The kind of innings that won nothing on highlights packages but kept tournaments alive. Without it, there was no final. No Melbourne. No second chance.

Then the semi-final against India. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales destroyed them. Stokes did not bat. Watched from the other end as England made a mockery of India’s total. Some thought he was done for the tournament. A passenger. A name from the past dragged along for leadership.

The Final: Naseem and the knife

Pakistan batted first at the MCG. Sam Curran took 3 for 12. Adil Rashid strangled the middle overs. Pakistan crawled to 137 for 8. It looked tricky. The Melbourne pitch was slow. The ball was gripping. Pakistan had three fast bowlers who had spent the tournament terrifying batsmen.

Shaheen Afridi removed Alex Hales in 1st Over. The danger man gone. Phil Salt came in, hit two boundaries, then picked out midwicket off Haris Rauf. 32 for 2. Buttler counter-attacked. A scoop for six off Naseem Shah. Two boundaries through the covers. Then Rauf had him edging behind .

45 for 3. Six overs gone. The match was alive in the worst way for England.

Stokes walked in. The crowd was roaring. Mostly Pakistan supporters. The noise was physical. A wall of sound. He had faced 8 balls in the 2016 final. Made 13. Watched the end from the non-striker’s end. Now he was the end.

Naseem Shah bowled the 12th over. What he did to Stokes was not cricket. It was surgery. First ball, beaten on the outside edge. Second ball, beaten on the outside edge. Third ball, beaten on the outside edge. Stokes played and missed, played and missed, played and missed. Three times.

The third was an away-swing that missed his outside edge by a whisker. Stokes looked down at the pitch as if it had betrayed him. The asking rate was climbing.

Haris Rauf returned in the 15th over. Stokes had 24 off 34 balls. He was digging himself into a hole and the hole was getting deeper. Then Rauf overpitched. Stokes drove, hard, through the covers. Four. The first release of pressure in an hour. The score became 97 for 4. Still 41 needed from 30 balls. The match was not won. But it was not lost.

Injury and the opening

Shaheen Afridi had been Pakistan’s best bowler all tournament. He had taken the first wicket. He had another over left. In the 13th over, he ran in to catch Harry Brook shot a long-off. Afridi slid to stop the ball, twisted, felt something go in his right knee. He went down. The stadium hushed.

He tried to continue. Walked to the boundary. Received treatment. Walked back. Ran in once, pulled out. Ran in again, bowled a delivery at 71 miles per hour. Less than his usual 90. He turned to the dressing room. His night was over.

Iftikhar Ahmed, a part-time offspinner, completed the over. The first, he miscued high to long-off. Babar Azam waited underneath it. The ball died in the air, landed two yards short. Stokes threw his head back.

Disbelief. Relief. The what-if of it.

The next ball, he slapped through the covers. Four. The ball after that, he launched back over the long-off. Six. Twenty-eight needed from 24 balls. The game had turned. Not with violence. With survival. With waiting for the crack to appear and then putting his fist through it.

Moeen Ali took three boundaries off Mohammad Wasim in the next over. The required rate dropped below a run a ball. Stokes took one more boundary in the 19th over. The winning run came off his bat, a muscled shot through midwicket.

He did not run hard. He did not need to. He walked. Dropped his bat at the crease. Roared. Not the roar of 2019, all chaos and relief. This was different. This was weight leaving the body. Six years of it.

Numbers that lied

Stokes made 52 not out off 49 balls. In T20 cricket, that was not a good strike rate. In a World Cup final, chasing a low total on a difficult pitch, with your team collapsing around you, it was everything. He hit five fours and one six.

This was not how T20 cricket was supposed to work. The format demanded violence. Boundary hitting. Strike rates above 150. Stokes played at 106. He waited. He trusted that the situation would turn, that pressure would create mistakes, that he could outlast what he could not dominate.

Sometimes cricket was not about imposing your game on the match. Sometimes it was about letting the match tell you who you needed to be. Stokes had that gift. The ability to become what the moment required. It was rare. It was not teachable.

Ghosts finally laid

Carlos Brathwaite’s name would always be linked to his. That would not change. Four sixes in four balls was permanent. But permanence worked both ways. The 2022 final was permanent too. The unbeaten fifty. The winning runs. The bat dropped on the MCG turf. The roar.

When he hit that winning run, the England bench emptied onto the field. They mobbed him. Buttler hugged him longest. They had been there in 2016 too. They knew, They understood what this meant beyond just a trophy.

Stokes walked off the MCG with his bat in his hand. Did not look back. The Melbourne night was warm. The floodlights were bright. Six years of weight had lifted.

Somewhere in Kolkata, a video of four sixes still existed. It always would. But now there was another video. Of 52 not out. Of a bat dropped in triumph. Of a story finally finished, in the only way Stokes knew how.

By being there at the end.