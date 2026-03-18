Some stories in cricket live in the scorebooks. Others live in the bruises, the blood, and the silence between overs. Eknath Solkar belongs to the second kind. He was not a batsman who filled stadiums. He was not a bowler who made the ball talk in headlines.

He was a fielder. And in a game that has always struggled to love its fielders, Solkar made sure you could not look away.

The numbers say he played 27 Tests. They say he averaged 25 with the bat and took wickets at 59 apiece. On paper, he looks like a footnote. But cricket has never been a game of paper. It is played on grass, in heat, against fear.

And Solkar played it without a helmet, without arm-guards, without the small mercies that modern cricketers take for granted.

He stood at forward short leg; a position so close to the bat that you can smell the batsman’s sweat, and he waited. The ball would come. He would catch it. Simple. Except it was never simple.

The mathematics of courage

Here is a statistic that sounds impossible. More than 400 players in Test history have taken 20 or more catches. Only one has a catch-per-innings ratio greater than one. That player is Eknath Solkar. He took 53 catches in 27 Tests. That is 1.96 catches per Test. Nearly two every match.

Let that settle. Kumar Sangakkara, who kept wicket for much of his career, managed 1.35 catches per Test. Moin Khan, the fierce Pakistani wicketkeeper, managed 1.92.

Solkar, who stood in the slips or at short leg with bare hands and extraordinary courage, beat them all. During his career, Indian wicketkeepers took 47 catches. Solkar alone took 53. All other Indian fielders combined took 140. Solkar took 38 percent of that total by himself.

These are not numbers. These are accusations. They accuse us of forgetting. They accuse cricket of valuing the wrong things. While we memorized batting averages and bowling figures, Solkar was catching balls that had no business being caught.

He was creating dismissals out of thin air, as the commentator John Arlott once wrote, “like some Indian magician.”

But magic had nothing to do with it. Magic implies trickery. Solkar’s work was physical. It was painful. It was done without protection at a time when helmets were still years away from common use.

The boy who threw better than the men

Solkar’s father was a gardener at PJ Hindu Gymkhana in Bombay. The family of eight lived in one room. Young Eknath did not dream of cricket stardom. He fetched balls. He threw them back.

Vinoo Mankad, that great all-rounder of another era, noticed something. The boy threw better than the famous cricketers practicing in the nets. The arm was true. The instinct was sharp.

Mankad called him over. What happened next is the kind of story cricket used to produce before it became a television product. The gardener’s son moved from a single room to the Worli sea-facing Sportsfield complex. He became neighbours with Wilson Jones, the billiards world champion.

The trajectory makes no sense unless you understand that some talents refuse to stay hidden. They find the light even when the light is not looking for them.

By 1969, Solkar was in the Indian Test side. The spin quartet of Bedi, Prasanna, Chandrasekhar, and Venkataraghavan needed a fielder at forward short leg. This was not a request. It was a dare. The ball travels at lethal speed off the bat at that distance. The reaction time is less than a second.

The risk of injury is constant. Captain Tiger Pataudi asked around the dressing room. One by one, they declined. Solkar said yes.

He did not say yes because he was fearless. He said yes because someone had to. That is the difference between courage and recklessness. Courage knows the fear and stands there anyway.

The 1971 West Indies Tour: When understatement won a series

India’s 1971 tour of the West Indies is remembered for Sunil Gavaskar’s debut brilliance, for the spinners weaving webs, for a first-ever series win in the Caribbean. But look closer.

In the first Test at Kingston, India were 75 for 5. The West Indies fast bowlers were smelling blood on a pitch that had plenty of it. Solkar came in and made 61. He added 137 with Dilip Sardesai. The match was saved. More importantly, the series was kept alive.

In the next Test at Port of Spain, he made 55. Another partnership with Sardesai, another 114 runs, another day saved. At Bridgetown, the fastest pitch in the Caribbean, India collapsed to 70 for 6. Solkar made 65. He and Sardesai added 186 for the seventh wicket.

These were not cameos. These were rescues performed under the noses of Holder and the great Garry Sobers himself.

There is a story from that tour that tells you everything about Solkar. The ball had gone out of shape. The umpires were searching for a replacement. Sardesai, exhausted, sat on the pitch and asked Solkar to check what ball the umpires selected.

Solkar walked over and asked to see the ball. Garry Sobers, the greatest cricketer in the world, laughed. “What’s the point?” he said. “You will play and miss anyway.”

Solkar looked at him. “You play your game,” he said. “We will play ours.”

This is not sledging. This is not aggression. This is a man from a one-room house telling the king of cricket that the rules of hierarchy do not apply on the field. Sobers was amused. He was also warned.

The Oval, 1971: The catch that drew blood

The England series of 1971 requires context. England had not lost a Test series in five years. They had won eight out of ten series, drawing the other two. They had lost only one Test in that half-decade.

Before the final Test at The Oval, they were undefeated in 26 consecutive matches. India had played 19 Tests in England and lost 15. Since 1952, they had lost every single one.

Solkar took three wickets in England’s first innings at The Oval. He scored 44 when India were struggling at 125 for 5. But these are footnotes to the catch. The catch is what remains.

Alan Knott was the batsman. He was perhaps the best wicketkeeper-batsman in the world. He nudged a ball off his pads. It flew to short leg.

Solkar was there. He took the catch. The ball was traveling fast. Solkar’s chest took the impact. He was wearing a heart-shaped pendant. It dug into his skin. He bled. He held the catch.

Tony Lewis, the England captain, later said it was tough enough facing the Indian spinners without Solkar “hanging around as if he wanted to pick my back pocket.” Bishan Bedi, whose bowling relied on Solkar’s presence, put it simply: “We would not have been the same bowlers without him.”

India won by four wickets. They won the series. A team that had never won a Test in England had beaten the best side in the world. Solkar finished with 168 runs at 42 and six wickets at 22.83.

He was second in both batting and bowling averages for India. He was a fielder who opened the batting and took crucial wickets. The scorecards do not have a column for what he actually did.

The Ranji Final: Grief deferred

In 1969, six days before the Ranji Trophy final between Bombay and Bengal, Solkar’s father fell down stairs and went into a coma. Solkar did not leave the team. He took three wickets in Bengal’s first innings. The next day, while Bombay were batting, his father died.

Solkar lit the funeral pyre in the morning. He came to the ground in the afternoon. He batted. He made runs. He added 51 for the sixth wicket. Bombay got the lead. They won the trophy.

There is no modern equivalent to this. Players withdraw for mental health reasons now, and rightly so. The comparison is not meant to shame anyone.

It is meant to show what Solkar believed cricket demanded. He did not speak about sacrifice. He did not write autobiographies. He batted. He fielded. He went home to a family that had lost its father.

The last decades: Forgotten and gone too soon

Solkar played his last Test at 28. Man management was not a strength of Indian cricket in those years. He could have played more. He should have played more. Instead, he faded from view.

Later, he developed leucoderma, the skin condition that turns patches of skin white. He suffered the stares and the questions. In June 2005, at 57, he died of a heart attack.

He was not given a memorial at a major stadium. His catches exist only in memory now, because television had not fully arrived during his best years.

The footage that would have made him immortal does not exist. We have statistics that sound made up. We have stories that sound exaggerated. We have the word of Bedi, of Greig, of Boycott, of Lawry.

Geoff Boycott, that most difficult of batsmen, was clueless against Solkar’s medium pace. He also received what might be the greatest sledge in cricket history. Solkar looked at him and said, “I will out you bloody.” The grammar was imperfect. The intent was crystal.

Australian captain Bill Lawry gave Solkar his bat as a gift. Tony Greig called him the best forward short leg he ever saw. These were hard men from hard cricket cultures. They recognized what Indian cricket often forgot to celebrate.

What we owe to him

Cricket is changing. Fielding is valued now. Coaches drill it. Analysts measure it. But we still struggle to tell stories about it. A great catch is a highlight. A great fielder is a curiosity. Solkar exposes this failure.

He was not a good fielder for his era. He was, by the numbers and the testimony of his peers, the most effective catcher in Test history. And he did it while standing closer to the bat than anyone dared, without protection, without complaint, without the hope that anyone would remember.

The gardener’s son who threw better than the famous men. The boy from one room who caught what kings could not imagine. The man who bled for a catch and came back to bat after burning his father’s body.

This is not a story of talent. It is a story of what talent does when it is not enough. When you need courage, stubbornness, and the refusal to be invisible.

Solkar is invisible now. The footage is gone. The memories are fading. But the numbers remain. The 53 catches. The ratio above one. The 38 percent. These are his revenge on our forgetfulness.

They sit in the records like accusations, waiting for someone to notice that the greatest fielder in cricket history was an Indian who lived in one room, who bled at The Oval, who told Garry Sobers to mind his own game.

Someone should have built him a statue. Someone should have named a fielding award after him. Instead, we have this: the story of a man who caught nearly two balls every Test match and made it look like the easiest thing in the world. It was not easy. Nothing about him was easy. That was the point.