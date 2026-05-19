Selectors have sent a clear message to the establishment by packing the latest squad with zero-compromise hitters. From Barabanki to Rohtak, these fearless prospects are proving that the future of the game belongs to the lawbreakers.

May 14. BCCI announced the India A squad. Most people scrolled past it. They should not have. This squad is not a side project. It is a threat to the old way of doing things.

Tilak Varma leads the team. Riyan Parag is his deputy. They go to Sri Lanka in June for a tri-series against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A. Then two first-class games in Galle. On paper it looks routine. Under the surface it is a mutiny.

The selectors led by Ajit Agarkar are picking boys who do not know how to anchor. Boys who only know how to hit. The average age is 23. The strike rates are north of 170. This is the new India.

The farm that is gone

Sanjeev Sooryavanshi is a farmer in Tajpur, Bihar. His son Vaibhav was four years old. Hitting balls in the backyard with a small bat. Sanjeev looked at his land in Motipur. He looked at the boy. He sold the land. All of it.

You do not do that easily in a Bihar village. That is your root. Your food. Your pride. But he looked at Vaibhav and he chose the boy. The land could be sold. The boy’s time could not.

They drove 100 kilometres to Patna. Alternate days. Bad roads. Heat. Father and son. No complaints. Just driving. For practice at Manish Ojha’s academy. Sanjeev funded the equipment. The travel. The dreams. With a sold farm.

Now the boy is 15. Youngest Ranji debutant since 1986. Youngest IPL centurion ever. Fastest youth Test hundred by an Indian. Fastest 150 in List A history. In IPL 2026 he struck at 236. Hit 40+ sixes. Led the tournament in six-hitting.

People whispered. Is he really 15? Sanjeev showed the bone density test. BCCI did it when Vaibhav was eight. The age is real. The farm is gone. That is the truth.

At Rajasthan Royals trials, batting coach Vikram Rathour gave him a scenario. 17 runs in one over needed. Vaibhav hit three sixes. Clean. Former India coach Ravi Shastri said fast-track him. Sanjeev already did his part.

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One hour of phone

Priyansh Arya is from Delhi. His parents are government school teachers. Pawan Kumar and Radha. They see boys ruined by money every day. When Punjab Kings paid 3.8 crore in 2025, they did not buy a car. They did not throw a party. They sent him to Sanjay Bharadwaj.

Near Bhopal. Bilkisganj. It is a gurukul. One hour of phone per day. That is it. 9:30 PM curfew. On the ground by 6 AM. No excuses. Bharadwaj coached Gautam Gambhir once. Gambhir is India head coach now. Bharadwaj still wakes boys at dawn.

He once hit six sixes in an over. DPL. Left-arm spinner. That is why Punjab paid the money. In IPL 2026 he opened with a strike rate of 212. He hit 32 sixes. He does not anchor. He destroys.

The anchor is finished

For years India loved the anchor. The patient man. Builds innings. Averages 35 plus. Strike rate around 130. Saves collapses. Negotiates the new ball. Preserves wickets. That was the theory.

Modern cricket says no. Every ball has a price. Eating deliveries without scoring is not saving. It is stealing from the team.

Virat Kohli still averages 65 in ODIs this past year. He is great. But he wants clarity from selectors about his place till the 2027 World Cup. No series-by-series trials. The problem is old hands block new legs. That is the math. You cannot fit Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in a team that waits.

Look at these boys. Vaibhav strikes at 236. Priyansh at 212. Prabhsimran Singh at 167. Tilak Varma at 162. Riyan Parag at 152. These are not anchor numbers. These are disruptor numbers. Selectors want boys who go from dot to six. No middle.

KL Rahul keeps his ODI spot probably. Ishan Kishan is pushing hard. 420 runs at 186 strike rate in IPL 2026. Sanju Samson was Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup 2026. He might still miss the Afghanistan ODIs. Cruel. But this is the transition.

The strange ones

Nishant Sindhu. Rohtak. Father was a boxer. Nishant chose cricket because he saw MS Dhoni. Not boxing. 82 first-class wickets at 25.7 average. 2030 runs at 37 average. He is 22. Does not fit one box.

Harsh Dubey. Vidarbha. Slow left-arm. 69 wickets in one Ranji season. That is the record. Broke Ashutosh Aman’s 68. Vidarbha won the title. First IPL games for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He dismissed Virat Kohli. Then Mitchell Marsh. Then Andre Russell. Then Rinku Singh. This is not normal.

Suryansh Shedge. Mumbai. Strikes at 180 in T20s. Match-winning 36 off 15 balls in a final against Madhya Pradesh. Vipraj Nigam. Barabanki. Leg spinner. IPL debut last year. Walked into a collapse & smashed 39 off 15. Won the game for Delhi Capitals.

Anshul Kamboj. 25. Haryana. 19 wickets for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026. Third in the Purple Cap race. While he recently endured a brutal outing in Lucknow; conceding 63 runs in 2.4 overs, his overall discipline have made him a highly regarded prospect for cross-format transition..

Kumar Kushagra. 21. Jharkhand. Delhi Capitals paid 7.2 crore once. Now with Gujarat Titans. 422 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. 572 in Ranji. Keeps wickets. Hits hard.

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The mess of picking teams

Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir want a clear path. Domestic cricket to India A to senior team. No jumping the queue. Good idea. Hard to do in practice.

Former players have frequently criticized the selection committee for ignoring consistent first-class performers; such as Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sarfaraz Khan in favor of fast-tracked IPL stars with limited domestic multi-day credentials.

This dynamic created friction, as players felt that red-ball grit under the scorching sun was undervalued compared to the franchise razzmatazz.

Harshit Rana got picked for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy ahead of Aakash Deep and Prasidh Krishna. He did not have much India A time. People asked why. Selectors said nothing.

Sairaj Bahutule is joining the national staff. He is Punjab Kings spin coach now. 343 domestic matches. 630 First-Class wickets. He was India A bowling coach before. He knows these boys. He will be the bridge between the old way and the new.

Where it begins

Dambulla is a small town. The stadium there is ordinary. But in June 2026, it will host something bigger than a tri-series against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A. It will host the future.

Tilak Varma leads this side. He has captained India A before. He led them to a series win in South Africa in 2025. His IPL 2026 was not as spectacular as few others with the bat. 336 runs at 162 strike rate. They trust him to lead anyway.

Riyan Parag is his deputy. He captained Rajasthan Royals this year. Came back from a hamstring injury. Hit a 23-ball fifty against Delhi Capitals on May 17. Averages 41 in List A. Steady hand.

The average age of this squad is 23. They hit sixes for fun. They bowl left-arm spin and leg spin and fast. They do not know how to anchor. They only know how to attack.

Indian cricket is not saying sorry anymore. It picks boys whose fathers sold farms. Boys who lived without phones. Boys who break records that sound fake. The old guard is still there. Kohli. Rohit. Still playing. Still great. But the message from this squad is clear. Your time is borrowed. Our time is coming.

Sanjeev Sooryavanshi sold everything for this. Priyansh Arya’s parents kept him hard for this. The selectors are listening now. Dambulla is where it begins.