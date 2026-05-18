Some stories in cricket begin with a six. Others end with one. Devdutt Padikkal’s story, if we are being honest, began with a stomach infection. The kind that does not make headlines. The kind that keeps you in hospital beds while your teammates are playing Ranji Trophy matches you were supposed to dominate.

In 2022, when Padikkal should have been pressing for a permanent India spot after his T20I debut the previous year, he was instead fighting to keep food down. COVID had wrecked him first. Then a persistent gastrointestinal condition took hold and refused to ease.

By the time the 2024 IPL came around, he was a ghost of the left-hander who had once made batting look like breathing. 38 runs in 7 innings for Lucknow Super Giants. Average of 5.43. Strike rate of 71.70. Numbers so brutal they look like a typo. LSG released him. Nobody argued.

What do you do when the game you love starts looking at you like a stranger? Padikkal went back to Bangalore. Not to cry. To rebuild.

The hospital corridor that connected a boy and his coach

Here is a detail that sounds made up but is not. While Padikkal was battling his gut at Jain Hospital in Bangalore, his childhood coach Irfan Sait was in the same building, consulting the exact same doctor, for the exact same condition. Neither knew about the other until a phone call later.

Think about that. Two people who had spent years together at Karnataka Institute of Cricket, sharing the same dream, now sharing the same illness and the same specialist without knowing it.

When Sait found out, the bond between them changed. It was no longer just coach and student. It became two men who had walked the same painful corridor.

Sait and Mohammed Naseerudden stood by Padikkal through the worst of it. Not as cricket coaches. As people who understood that a batsman cannot score runs if his body is collapsing. Padikkal changed everything. His diet. His training. His daily routine.

He had done something similar once before, after all. At eleven, he had left Hyderabad and moved to Bangalore alone to chase cricket. Back then he was a junior off-spinner. Nobody thought he would become a batsman. He proved them wrong.

Now, at twenty-three, he had to prove himself wrong. The version of Devdutt Padikkal who could not get through a net session without feeling dizzy had to die.

The Captain who learned to see the game from the other Side

In 2025-26, Karnataka handed him the Ranji Trophy captaincy. Mayank Agarwal had moved on. Padikkal took over and led the side to the final. This was not a consolation prize. It changed how he saw cricket.

When you are setting fields and rotating bowlers, you start thinking like the enemy. You see how captains plan to get you out. You understand match-ups not from a batting manual but from the pressure of real decisions. He scored 543 runs in just 6 Ranji matches last season.

Then came the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Padikkal became the first batsman in the tournament’s history to cross 600 runs in three separate seasons. This time he piled up 725 runs at an average touching 90.62 and a strike rate of 120.46.

The numbers were loud. But the real noise was happening inside his head. He was no longer just a stroke-maker. He was a cricketer who understood situations. Who knew when to attack and when to absorb. Who had spent two years in the dark and had come out seeing everything more clearly.

The auction table and the 2 crore whisper

RCB bought him back in the 2025 mega auction for his base price. Two crore. Pocket change in IPL economics. It was almost embarrassing how little they paid for a man who had once been their Emerging Player of the Year.

Padikkal did not complain. He scored 247 runs at a strike rate of 150.61 and helped RCB win their first IPL title ever. The same franchise that had given him his first break had now given him his first trophy. Circle complete? Not even close.

In 2026, retained by RCB, Padikkal has gone berserk in the best possible way. 412 runs in 12 innings. Average of 37.45. Strike rate of 173.1. But these numbers do not capture the violence of his transformation.

He has hit the first ball of his innings for a six three times this season. Only Shahrukh Khan in 2023 and Sunil Narine in 2025 had done that before.

Against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opener, Jaydev Unadkat bowled a delivery that Padikkal deposited over backward square leg for six. First ball. He finished with 61 off 26. Strike rate of 234.62. The elegant boy who used to take 10 balls to settle had disappeared.

What the numbers actually whisper

Data from sports analytics company Cricviz tells a story that raw scores cannot. In 2024, Padikkal’s strike rate in his first ten balls was 74.42. This season it is 170+. That is not improvement. That is a different person wearing the same jersey.

Against good-length deliveries, his strike rate sits above 250. The highest in the league among batsmen who have faced at least 25 such balls. Bowlers live on good-length deliveries. It is their safe space. Padikkal has turned it into a minefield.

If you want to understand the shift in simple terms, look at boundaries. In 2020, roughly 53 percent of his runs came from fours and sixes. The rest came from nudging and running. In 2026, nearly 74 percent of his runs are boundaries.

He has stopped being an accumulator. He has become a destroyer. And he has done it without losing the elegance. That is the tricky part. The cover drives still look like silk. They just arrive faster now.

The Arshdeep problem and how he solved it

Left-arm pace had become his nightmare. Arshdeep Singh had dismissed him four times in forty-three balls across previous seasons. It was becoming a pattern. Left-armers angled it across, Padikkal felt for it, edged it, walked back.

In 2026, he has faced left-arm quicks and scored 59 runs off 38 balls at a strike rate above 155. Five fours. Three sixes. He stopped reaching. Started waiting. Started punishing. Sometimes the solution to a technical problem is not a coach’s drill. It is the confidence that you have survived worse things than a left-armer’s angle.

The man standing at the other end

Virat Kohli has become part of this story whether he meant to or not. When Padikkal bats with Kohli, he averages more than 40 and strikes in excess of 145. When Kohli is not there, the average drops to 20.34 and the strike rate to 123.

The difference is not about technique. It is about psychology. Kohli anchors. Kohli absorbs pressure. Kohli lets the other guy breathe. Against Gujarat Titans, they put on 115 in 9.5 overs. Against SRH, 101 in 7.3 overs. In Raipur on a sticky pitch against KKR, 92 runs that set up Kohli’s own unbeaten 105.

Fans are asking why Jacob Bethell opens instead of Padikkal when Padikkal and Kohli already have an unbeaten 181-run opening stand from 2021 against Rajasthan Royals in their locker.

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What if he had never gotten sick?

Here is the question that haunts every comeback story. What if Padikkal’s body had never betrayed him in 2022? Would he have become a permanent India fixture by now? Would he have never experienced the humiliation of 38 runs in seven IPL games?

Would he have never sat in a hospital corridor wondering if his career was over? The cruel truth is that the illness might have saved him. Not physically. Cricket-wise. The boy who burst onto the scene in 2020 was talented but one-dimensional. Elegant but slow. Pretty but not pragmatic.

The man who returned in 2025 had been forced to understand his own mortality. He had captained Karnataka. He had rebuilt his body from nothing. He had learned that cricket does not care about your cover drive if you cannot survive the first six balls.

The left-hander who now hits first-ball sixes and strikes at 173 is a product of the darkness, not despite it. Irfan Sait would understand. He walked the same corridor. He consulted the same doctor. He knows that some recoveries happen in hospital rooms before they happen on cricket fields.

RCB has their title now. Padikkal has his form. India has a decision to make. And somewhere in Bangalore, a young boy who moved cities at eleven to become an off-spinner is now one of the most consistent batsmen in all formats.

The stomach infections are gone. The weight is back. The runs are flowing. But the best part is not the statistics. It is that Padikkal looks like he is having fun again. After everything, that might be the real comeback.