In the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh was coughing blood. He could not breathe properly and felt sick after every spell. He still scored 362 runs, took 15 wickets and was named Player of the Tournament.

Nobody knew that a tumour the size of a golf ball was sitting between his lungs.

I used to think comeback stories were about toughness. Someone gets hit, gets up, and we clap. I have read dozens of them and forgotten most by the next morning.

This one stayed with me. It starts with a father who told his son he would break his legs if he did not play cricket, and a cement pitch where a boy faced senior bowlers with no protective gear.

Advertisement

It ends in boardrooms, with term sheets, burn rates and a foundation that has screened four lakh people. In between sits a question I could not stop asking. What does a person do with pain once the crowd goes home?

I found eight answers. Some made me uncomfortable, because they challenged habits I had been calling virtues. Read them slowly, and pick the one that stings.

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Express archive photo

1. Hold your passions loosely

At fourteen, Yuvraj won a national roller skating championship. His father, Yograj Singh, threw the medals in the bin and said skating was for soft people. The boy cried. He also learned something that stuck.

I have always believed that you protect what you love. I told myself that was loyalty. This story made me uncomfortable, because I saw how often my loyalty was just fear of starting again. Yuvraj learned early that you let go of one thing when something bigger needs building. Years later, he would have to walk away from cricket itself.

Think about what you are clinging to at work. A role, a client, a way of doing things that once earned you praise. Letting go is a skill, and it is far easier to practise on small things than on big ones.

2. Train for the pressure before it arrives

Yograj ripped up the garden and put in a cement pitch with floodlights. Senior bowlers came and bowled rockets at the boy, with no protective gear. The neighbours complained. Yuvraj’s brain rewired. Fear became background noise and pain became data.

I used to think that kind of childhood was simply cruel, and parts of it clearly were. But I realised something else. Most of us meet pressure for the first time when it counts, in the big presentation or the tough negotiation. By then we have no practice at it.

You cannot learn this in an MBA class. You learn it when a 90 mph ball cracks your ribs and you are told to face the next one. So find your small cement pitch. Volunteer for the uncomfortable meeting this week.

3. Learn the soft skills from the person nobody credits

At home, the pressure got worse. Yograj’s dreams were heavy, and his mother Shabnam struggled with the madness. At seventeen, Yuvraj moved in with her. She became his manager and his financial advisor. Through her, he learned how to read people, how to listen and how to know when someone is lying.

I had never connected these skills with a cricketer. I assumed they came from degrees and experience. But he picked them up in a hard home, from a mother who had to hold everything together.

Look around your own life. Who taught you to read a room? Probably not a trainer. Respect that teacher, because those lessons will outlast your technical skills.

4. Clean up the mess your seniors leave

In the 2002 NatWest final at Lord’s, England posted 326. India collapsed to 146/5. Sports bars switched off their TVs. Then Yuvraj and Mohammad Kaif ran like thieves. They stole singles, turned twos into threes and won the match.

I used to want the big role, the one where seniors hand you a clean game. I now see that the real chance comes when senior people fail. That is when juniors get to show what they are made of.

Yuvraj remembered this later when he backed twenty-something founders taking on established companies. If you are early in your career, do not wait for a perfect brief. The collapse in your team is your opening.

Yuvraj Singh. Express archive photo

5. Control your anger and let it do the work

Before the first ball of that 2007 T20 World Cup over, Andrew Flintoff sledged Yuvraj and got personal. Most batters would have swung wildly. Yuvraj did the opposite. Stuart Broad bowled the over, and each of the six sixes landed in a different spot.

I always assumed anger was a weakness at work. I hide mine and then it leaks out at the wrong moment. Watching this, I realised that anger is fuel, but only if you point it somewhere.

Next time someone provokes you in a meeting, pause. Ask where the anger can go that actually helps you. A calm reply that lands in the right spot beats a loud one every time.

6. Let your worst experience become your filter

At the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj was coughing blood, could not breathe and felt sick after every spell. After the final, he collapsed. The diagnosis was Mediastinal Seminoma, rare and aggressive.

He had chemo in Boston, then Indianapolis, and read Lance Armstrong’s book. He found hope and also anger. Local healthcare had failed him. The scans were wrong and the diagnosis came late. He thought about the millions who cannot afford Boston hospitals. That thought became his business plan.

In 2015, he put around ₹40-50 crore of his own money into YouWeCan Ventures. People called it a hobby. He showed them term sheets, asked about burn rates and did real due diligence. His rule was that every investment must connect to his story.

I used to chase opportunities because they looked big. He chose them because he could explain why they mattered. If you cannot say that about your next project, maybe you should not take it.

7. Build what your own life taught you is ,issing

Healthians does home diagnostic tests with digital reports and standard prices. Yuvraj invested because he remembered waiting weeks for scan results. When he met the founder, he did not talk valuations first. He told his cancer story and said, “Make sure no Indian has to go through what I did.” Everything else was number.

Wellversed uses tech to manage chronic conditions through food. Yuvraj got it at once, because post-chemo, nutrition became survival. They expanded to tier-2 cities because diabetes does not care about pin codes. Twiddles came after he became a father. It makes nut spreads with no palm oil and over fifty percent actual nuts, because his son eats this stuff.

I realised I had been building for markets and not for people. He built for the version of himself who needed help, or for his own kid. That is a sharper brief than any market report.

Yuvraj Singh during a net session at PCA Stadium in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar on Wednesday, September 30 2015. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

8. Fund the mission so it survives

Donations are fickle, so in 2016 Yuvraj launched YWC Fashion, an athleisure brand. A part of every sale funds the YouWeCan Foundation. The foundation has screened four lakh people, taught 1.25 million kids about tobacco, set up 1,020 ICU beds during COVID and given 650 scholarships to survivors.

I used to think a business and a cause should stay separate. I was wrong. A cause without steady income depends on goodwill, and goodwill runs out. The clothes are fine, but they are really a way to keep the work going.

Reports say he is worth ₹291 crore. Could be more, could be less. The money is a side effect. The point is the patient who got screened because enough t-shirts sold.

What to try tomorrow morning

The cement pitch is still there in Chandigarh, probably cracked by now. The tumour is gone. The sixes are on YouTube forever. Three things that once defined him, and none of them is what he is doing today.

That is what I keep coming back to. When you have a near death experience, he says, you stop fearing losses. His risk appetite changed. He now backs odd things, like Nothing, the phone company, and Combat Robotics, because he is comfortable with failure. At his Centre of Excellence, he tells young cricketers that cricket is not everything. It is the lesson he learned hardest.

Most of us are carrying our own cement pitch. A bad boss, a failed venture, a year we would rather forget. I used to keep mine in a drawer and call it the past. Now I think it is the most expensive thing I own, and I have been letting it sit unused.

So tomorrow, before you open your inbox, take ten minutes. Write down the hardest thing that happened to you in the last five years. Next to it, write one problem you now see more clearly because of it. Then write one small thing you could do about that problem this week. Not a plan. Just one phone call, one conversation, one first step.

That problem is your filter. Use it to decide what to say yes to, and what to quietly let go.

Because the pain is already paid for. The only choice left is whether it buys you anything.