The first time Prince Yadav held a proper cricket ball, he was already a man. Not a boy. Eighteen years old and still playing with a tennis ball in the fields near Dariyapur Khurd, a village so small that even GPS gets confused.

The only reason anyone outside Najafgarh knew the place was because Virender Sehwag grew up nearby. That was it. One famous neighbour, and a whole lot of paddy fields.

Then Prince showed up at a leather-ball tournament because the village elders asked him to. Just like that. No academy. No fancy kit. No childhood dreams of playing for India. He tied sandbags to his back and ran through the fields because that was what strength training looked like in a village with no gym.

Coach Amit Vashistha saw him bowl once and knew. The arm speed was wrong. Too fast for someone who had never been coached. The ball came out with this weird back-spin that you cannot teach. You either have it or you do not.

Prince had it. He just did not know what it meant yet.

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The father who wanted a constable

Ram Niwas did not care about cricket. He cared about salaries that arrived on the first of every month. Government jobs. Pension papers. The Delhi Police constable exam was happening and his son was 18 and had too much time on his hands. So Ram Niwas made him apply.

Prince cleared the physical test easy. Too easy. The boy could sprint with sandbags, remember? The written exam though, he failed. Badly. His father was angry for months. Then years later, after Prince started playing for Delhi and people began recognising the village name, Ram Niwas understood something.

The failure was not accidental. His son had looked at a multiple-choice paper about general knowledge and decided he would rather be bowled for zero than score a fake hundred.

Ram Niwas tells this story now with a kind of pride that makes him laugh at himself. The village used to be known because former President Pratibha Patil visited once.

Now it is known because a boy from here can make the stumps fly at 145 kmph. That is the better kind of fame. The kind that does not need security clearance.

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The ban that saved him

They stopped him for two years. Age fraud, they said. Papers did not match. In normal times, this would have killed a career. But the ban landed during COVID, when nobody was playing anyway. Prince did not sulk.

He bought gym equipment with whatever money he had and turned his house into a training centre. Coach Vashistha still argues the ban was the best thing that happened. The boy needed to grow into his body. He was bowling fast with arms that had not filled out yet. Imagine what happens when they do.

He came back heavier. Stronger. The Delhi Premier League saw him take 13 wickets in 10 games. Then the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he was Delhi’s leading wicket-taker. Then the Vijay Hazare Trophy, 18 wickets, four three-wicket hauls.

The numbers do not tell you about the late starts. They do not tell you that most of these batters had been facing leather balls since they were ten. Prince was catching up on fifteen years in two seasons.

Lucknow Super Giants made him a net bowler in 2023. Just a net bowler. But Justin Langer and Bharat Arun saw something. They paid 30 lakh for him in the 2025 auction. Pocket change in IPL terms. The price of a backup overseas player who sits on the bench for seven games.

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The first season of getting hit

2025 was honest. That is the nice way to say it. Six games, three wickets, economy touching ten. He bowled Travis Head first ball in one match and became an overnight sensation for exactly 48 hours. But he also went for 47 against Delhi in his debut and remembered what this league does to rookies.

The thing about Prince though, he does not flinch easy. You grow up bowling with a tennis ball to guys who have been drinking lassi and hitting sixes since childhood, you learn that getting hit is just part of the day.

The leather ball is heavier. It hurts more when it hits you. But the getting hit part? That is the same.

LSG kept him for 2026. Same price. No raise. They did not need to give him one. He was still a project. But they gave him something better. They gave him Mohammed Shami.

What Shami whispered

You cannot fake experience. Shami has bowled in World Cup finals and Tests and IPL death overs for a decade. When he talks, the young pacers stop chewing their food. Langer noticed this. He said they hang on every word. Prince especially.

The change was not technical. It was temperamental. In 2025, Prince would get hit for a boundary and try to bowl faster. Now he bowls smarter. He knows Shami is at the other end, doing the same thing he has always done.

Hitting the seam, building pressure, waiting. Prince does not have to do everything himself anymore. He can be the aggressive one because Shami is the patient one.

Against Delhi this year, he got Nissanka and Axar in the same over. Axar’s stumps went cartwheeling. The kind of dismissal that makes you rewind and watch again. Then Tristan Stubbs came in and hit a boundary and Prince walked down the pitch and stared at him.

No words. Just a look that said, I am still here. Stubbs won that match eventually. But people remembered the stare. On Twitter, on Reddit, everywhere. The Najafgarh boy was not backing down from a South African international.

The Chinnaswamy comeback

Bangalore is where fast bowlers go to die. Small ground, flat pitch, drunk crowd. Virat Kohli took 17 runs off one of Prince’s overs and most young bowlers would have started bowling length balls on leg stump and hoping for the best.

Prince came back and got Phil Salt. Then Rajat Patidar. Then Jitesh Sharma. Three for 32 at the Chinnaswamy. Figures that look like misprints. The ability to take a beating and then give one back, that is not in the stats sheet. That is something you learn from getting beaten up enough times.

In Mullanpur, Punjab Kings scored 254. Everyone else in the LSG attack went for runs like they were giving them away free. Prince finished with two for 25 in four overs. On a red-soil wicket built for hitting. While Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly were treating the other end like a video game.

The speed that is not just speed

People talk about Mayank Yadav hitting 155 kmph. Prince averages around 132 but can touch 145 when he wants. The difference is availability. Mayank’s body breaks down. Prince’s does not. He is built different, literally.

Those sandbag runs in paddy fields created a base that modern gym training sometimes misses. Core strength from actual work, not from cable machines.

He swings the white ball. Not many Indian pacers do that naturally. His coach wants to see him in Test whites, arguing that swing with a red ball is a different kind of weapon.

The selectors have noticed. He was supposed to play a T20 World Cup warm-up for India A. Knee injury stopped him. Next time, he might not miss out.

The 30-lakh man

In a league where franchises pay 20 crore for all-rounders who average 25 with the bat, Prince Yadav costs less than a mid-level corporate manager’s annual salary. His bowling average dropped from 75 to 17.18 in one season.

He is 24 years old. He has already failed a police exam, survived a two-year ban, and learned to bowl with a proper cricket ball a decade later than everyone else.

His father now tells people his son is a cricketer. Not a constable. Not a government servant. A fast bowler. In Najafgarh, that is a real job now. The kind that makes villages famous for something other than presidential visits.

The story is not finished. Prince still needs to learn the death overs better. Still needs to prove he can do this for five-ten years, not one season. But the base is there. The arm speed, the swing, the temper that does not break when Stubbs hits a boundary. The things you cannot buy in an auction.

Lucknow kept him cheap. They might not get to do that again.