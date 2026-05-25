Ahmedabad, May 21. Chennai Super Kings needed to win to stay alive. Gujarat Titans posted 229. CSK lost four wickets inside the powerplay and were bowled out for 140 in 13.4 overs. Eighty-nine run defeat.

The biggest losing margin in franchise history. Bigger than the 60-run loss to Mumbai in 2013. Bigger than anything this club has experienced in nineteen seasons of IPL cricket.

Three consecutive years without playoffs. Five-time champions. The most valuable franchise in the league at over a thousand crore. Sitting at home while others play for the title.

Something has gone deeply, structurally wrong at Chennai Super Kings. And the honest version of what that is requires looking past the comfortable explanations.

The man who was there without being there

MS Dhoni played zero matches in IPL 2026. Zero. He was in the squad. He was at certain venues. He was in the dugout at times. But a calf strain early in the season became a recurring issue, and even when the calf settled, Dhoni voluntarily stayed away from specific matches to avoid shifting attention onto himself on match days.

Against Lucknow Super Giants in back-to-back games he chose to remain in Chennai rather than travel. He later picked up a sore thumb. The season ended without him facing a single delivery.

And yet he was the most discussed person at that franchise all season.

That is the paradox Chennai have built for themselves. The man at the centre of everything was physically absent from everything.

His mentoring from the dugout, the constant media questions about when he might return, the crowd arriving partly to see if today was the day, all of it kept the squad in a state of anticipation that never resolved.

Batting coach Michael Hussey noted that Dhoni’s net batting remained spectacular. His running between wickets was severely restricted. That gap between spectacular and restricted is where CSK’s transition planning has been stuck for two or three years.

Ravichandran Ashwin said it clearly. This is not Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings anymore and the era has changed. Success will return slowly. He is right about all of it. But knowing something is true and acting on it are different things, and CSK have struggled with the second part.

What the captaincy has cost Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad is a genuinely good cricketer who has been asked to succeed a legend while the legend remains present in the dressing room.

Across his 31 matches as CSK captain his win percentage sits at 42.1 percent. Three seasons. Zero playoff qualifications. Over a thousand runs scored as captain, which tells you he has not stopped working or trying.

But Stephen Fleming acknowledged what the numbers reflect: Gaikwad’s powerplay scoring rate has been too slow too often, which pushes pressure downstream onto a middle order that was never built to absorb it.

Manoj Tiwary has argued publicly that Sanju Samson should take over the captaincy given the numbers. Ashwin has said he can see Samson leading this team at some point.

The franchise has not made the decision either way and that indecision is itself a decision, one that leaves Gaikwad carrying weight he should not be carrying while Samson operates without the authority his performances arguably deserve.

Samson came to CSK after being named Player of the Tournament at the 2026 T20 World Cup. He made 89 off 42 in the semi-final and 89 off 46 in the final. For CSK this season he scored 477 runs in 14 matches including two centuries.

He told Abhinav Mukund on his podcast that he is ready to give everything to this franchise. His commitment is not the question. Whether the franchise knows what to do with him is.

The auction decisions that keep coming back

Subramaniam Badrinath identified the specific moment where CSK’s squad building went sideways.

In the 2025 mega auction, CSK and Delhi Capitals both wanted KL Rahul. CSK pulled out at 13.5 crore. Delhi got him for 14 crore. In the 2026 mini auction, CSK spent 14.2 crore each on Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, both uncapped.

Kartik Sharma scored 295 runs in 11 matches at 136.57 strike rate, which is reasonable. Prashant Veer managed 90 runs across 6 matches and took zero wickets with his left-arm spin. Two players at 14.2 crore each, neither of whom provided what KL Rahul at 14 crore would have provided.

Badrinath’s point is harder to argue against than it looks. Had CSK spent the extra 50 lakh on Rahul, they might not have needed to trade Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals to acquire Samson. They could have kept their squad depth intact and solved the wicketkeeper problem through a different route.

Jadeja’s exit from CSK had a quietly painful element. During his final seasons there, sections of the crowd were cheering when he got out because they wanted Dhoni to come in to bat.

A franchise legend being audibly celebrated for losing his wicket. He found a genuine smile at Rajasthan Royals. That tells you something about what the Dhoni dependency had done to the environment around other players.

The death bowling was a disaster and everyone knows it

Injuries to Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis and Jamie Overton stripped the attack of whatever experience it had entering the season. What remained was young, raw and frequently lost in the death overs.

111 runs conceded in 40 death-over balls across the season. Over 50 percent of deliveries in those phases were either full tosses or overpitched. Against RCB, 78 runs came in the final four overs.

Anshul Kamboj, who had looked promising early, completely lost his rhythm after getting hit hard in the Lucknow match. He finished the season at economy of 10.52.

K Srikkanth said on air that his legs and hands were both gone by the end. Kamboj also bowled a no-ball that overturned Tim David’s dismissal when David was on 29. David went on to make 70. CSK lost the match.

Noor Ahmad was signed as the premium spin option. He conceded over 100 runs in his first 10 overs of the season without a wicket. Against RCB he went for 49 in four overs. His bowling arm kept falling away during his action, which Irfan Pathan pointed out was ruining his run-up alignment entirely.

A spinner who cannot repeat his action is a spinner who cannot build pressure. CSK had no contingency for this because their squad had no depth anywhere near that role.

Ashwin made an observation that cut to the structural heart of the problem. This CSK squad was assembled for true pitches and boundary-hitting. Chepauk demands patience, playing late, using your feet against spin. The pitch and the team were mismatched from day one.

He praised Kartik Sharma specifically for understanding Chepauk instinctively, playing spin late and using his feet the way the ground rewards. But one batter reading a surface correctly does not fix a squad that was built for a different kind of cricket.

What has to change before 2027

The commercial reality sitting under all of this is uncomfortable but real. CSK are valued at over 1,041 crore. Sports business analysts estimate the franchise could lose up to 15 percent of that brand value, roughly 154 crore, the moment Dhoni formally retires.

More than half the fanbase supports this franchise primarily because of one man. Sponsors including Etihad Airways and Gulf Oil invested partly because of his presence. That number explains everything about why the franchise keeps accommodating an indefinite timeline.

But accommodating the timeline has cost them three playoff appearances, two senior players in Jadeja and Curran who deserved better endings here, and a captaincy situation that has been unfair to Gaikwad from the beginning.

The captaincy question needs a clear answer before the next auction. If Gaikwad is the long-term leader, the coaching staff must remove the comparison weight and let him lead without looking over his shoulder.

If it is Samson, then make the decision fully and give him real authority over selection and tactics. Half-decisions have produced three years of half-results.

The death bowling needs a proven international specialist who has actually done it under pressure before, not young domestic options learning the role in IPL knockout situations.

The squad needs players who understand Chepauk. Not players built for flat tracks in other cities who arrive in Chennai and find the surface doing things they have not practiced against.

And at some point, the franchise needs to build an identity that exists independently of any individual. Not because Dhoni does not deserve reverence. He absolutely does.

But because the team that keeps waiting for him to walk out for one last time is not building toward anything. It is standing still in a sport that keeps moving.

Three years without playoffs is the evidence. The franchise is too good and too experienced to need more.