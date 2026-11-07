The summer before Ishant Sharma turned 19, his father carried air conditioners up five floors of Delhi buildings. Vijay Sharma did this on his head, on his shoulder, whatever worked. The work only came between April and July. Four months of income had to stretch across 12 months of rent, food, school fees and cricket kit.

Ishant tells this story in December 2025, sitting on a stage in Gurugram at an Amar Ujala event called Samwad. He was 37. He has played more Test matches than any Indian fast bowler except Kapil Dev. He has earned, by conservative estimate, more than ₹40 crore from cricket alone. And he is telling a room full of young people that their fathers carried ACs so they could play.

“Lots of people play cricket,” he says in Hindi. “Only 15 get selected. So studying alongside cricket is essential. I have seen many who played good cricket end up giving cricket tuition at ₹200 an hour.”

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This is not the language of a sports entrepreneur. This is the language of a man who watched his father’s back bend under an air conditioner and understood, early, that sport is a lottery and the house always wins.

The ₹42,000 speakers

When the money first arrived, Ishant did what any 19-year-old with a bank account and no financial advisor would do. He went to a mall and bought speakers. The bill came to ₹42,000. He paid ₹30,000 himself and left the remaining ₹12,000 for his father to settle on delivery.

His father did not shout. He turned to his wife and said, quietly, “I was thinking of buying a scooter, and he has spent ₹42,000 on speakers.”

The story matters because it captures the exact moment when a household’s financial gravity shifted. Vijay Sharma, who carried ACs for a living, was now the guarantor of his son’s impulse purchase. The scooter never came. The speakers did.

There is another story Ishant tells, smaller but sharper. Whenever he returned from a tour abroad, he would ask his father what to bring back. His father never asked for a watch or a phone. He asked for a raincoat.

Nine Overs in Perth

The reason a teenager could spend ₹42,000 on speakers traces back to nine overs bowled in Perth on 19 January 2008.

Ishant was 19. It was his fourth Test. Australia were batting. Ricky Ponting was on strike, one of the greatest batsmen alive, and India needed something to happen. Virender Sehwag, standing at slip, walked up to captain Anil Kumble and said in Hindi: “Ponting is on strike and the boy is in rhythm. Give him one more over.”

Kumble gave him the over. Ponting edged behind. India won by 72 runs.

ESPNcricinfo called that spell “the stuff of cricket lore.” The Perth spell did not just make Ishant a cricketer. It made him a marketable product.

Within three months, Kolkata Knight Riders bought him in the inaugural IPL auction for US$950,000, roughly ₹3.80 crore. He was the most expensive bowler at that auction.

In April 2008, Meridian Mobile signed him as brand ambassador for Fly phones alongside Malaika Arora Khan. Rajeev Khanna, the company’s India CEO, framed it neatly: “Both Ishant and Fly are the new go-getters and aggressive with a fire to compete.”

He was 19. His father still carried ACs. And the Indian cricket economy, still in its IPL infancy, was about to hand a teenager more money than his family had seen in generations.

The inverted payday

Here is the number that explains everything about Ishant Sharma’s financial life: ₹3.80 crore.

That was his IPL salary in 2008, 2009 and 2010, playing for KKR. He was 19, 20 and 21. Those three seasons alone account for roughly a third of his entire lifetime IPL earnings, which add up to about ₹34.40 crore across 2008 to 2026.

The trajectory since then looks like a slow leak. Deccan Chargers paid him ₹2.07 crore in 2011 and 2012. Sunrisers Hyderabad kept him at ₹2.07 crore in 2013, then raised it to ₹2.60 crore for 2014 and 2015. Rising Pune Supergiant gave him ₹3.80 crore in 2016. Then the market turned.

In the 2017 auction, Ishant set a base price of ₹2 crore. He was the only Indian player at that level. Nobody bid. He went unsold in both rounds. ESPNcricinfo listed him among the auction’s “biggest losers.” Kings XI Punjab signed him as a replacement in April that year, reportedly for ₹2 crore, but the damage was done. He went unsold again in 2018.

Delhi Capitals brought him back in 2019 for ₹1.10 crore. By 2023, his price had fallen to ₹50 lakh. Gujarat Titans paid ₹75 lakh for him in the November 2024 mega auction and retained him for 2026.

Think about what this means. A man who played 105 Tests, who took 311 wickets at an average of 32.40, who bowled his country’s most famous spell of the 2000s, spent the final years of his career earning a fifth of what he made as a teenager.

The Indian cricket economy pays for potential, not for proof. Ishant Sharma is the clearest living example of that.

The body stops

The 2022 season was the reckoning. Ishant was dropped from the Test side in March. He went unsold at the IPL mega auction in February. The BCCI removed him from its central contracts list entirely, as ESPNcricinfo confirmed. Aakash Chopra questioned publicly why a player not in the team was still being discussed in contract grades at all.

Three income streams, gone in one year.

On top of this, his body was failing. During a commentary stint in 2023, someone asked him about a return to the Indian team. His answer, in Hindi, was blunt: “Nahi meri body ab sath nahi deti hai.” (My body doesn’t support me anymore) – should mention the translated text in bracket. Hindi quote in Italian style

He has not formally retired. As of September 2026, Khel Now confirmed he remains unretired and is on the Gujarat Titans roster for 2026. His last international appearance was the 2021 home Test series against New Zealand.

His most recent matches for Delhi were a T20 against Karnataka in December 2025 and a first-class game against Vidarbha in January 2026. He is still playing. He is just playing for less money, in fewer matches, with a body that has told him the truth.

What he did not build

This is where the story takes an unusual turn. Most long serving Indian internationals of his generation have, by 38, assembled a portfolio. An academy. A restaurant. A stake in a startup. A foundation. Something.

Ishant Sharma has almost nothing.

The verified record shows two endorsements in 18 years of international cricket. Fly phones in 2008, when he was 19 and the world was opening its wallet. Arista Vault, a smart luggage brand, in March 2023, when he was 34 and the world was closing it. Neither deal disclosed a fee. Neither involved equity.

There is no verified startup investment. No sports academy bearing his name. No registered charity. No disclosed real estate. No team ownership. Many websites list companies under “Ishaan Sharma” and “Ishan Sharma.” None of them are him.

The empire that isn’t there

Search his name on the internet and you will find net worth figures anywhere from ₹40 crore to ₹126 crore. None of these websites say where the number comes from. One of them calls him one of the most successful cricket captains of all time. He never captained India.

Search company records and you will find an Ishant Sharma listed as director of a Delhi construction firm since 2006. The cricketer was 17 then and could not have been a director. It is almost certainly another man with the same name. It still shows up as “his business” on some sites, which is how a cricketer’s business empire gets made up online.

So what does the real record show? Two endorsement deals and one new brand.

The documented income tells a more honest story. About ₹34.4 crore gross from IPL contracts across 19 seasons.

BCCI retainers that peaked at ₹5 crore a year in Grade A for 2020 to 2021, dropped to ₹3 crore in Grade B for 2021 to 2022, then stopped.

Match fees across 199 international matches. All of this before tax, before agent fees, before the ₹42,000 speakers.

The first bottle

Then, around July 2026, Indian Retailer reported something new. Ishant and Yuzvendra Chahal had launched a hydration drink brand called AQUON, sold online directly to customers.

It makes sense for him. A fast bowler who spent 2 decades sweating through Indian summers is a believable face for an electrolyte drink. The idea came through cricket friends, which is how most athlete businesses in India begin. Chahal said the founders had been thinking about building a business for a long time.

Look closer, though, and it gets less clear.

The company behind AQUON, Kiyas Lab Pvt Ltd, was set up in Delhi on 16 December 2025. Its registered directors are Kanchan Khurana and Karan Khurana. Neither cricketer is a director. Production is done by a contract manufacturer in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

How much of the company Ishant owns, if anything, has not been made public. The company has not yet filed a full year of accounts.

This is a common setup in Indian celebrity brands. The athlete brings his name, a family runs the company, and a factory somewhere makes the product. Sometimes the athlete holds real equity. Sometimes he is closer to a paid face with a founder’s title. With AQUON, we simply don’t know yet.

He has given more to this brand than to any deal before it, because his name is on it as a founder. Whether he also owns part of it is still not public.

It is his first move from endorser to founder branded entrepreneur. It came at 37, after his India career had ended, after his IPL pay had fallen by 80 percent from its peak, after the income collapse of 2022 made diversification not just logical but necessary. The timing tells its own story.

The man who never watched Perth

Ishant Sharma has said that he never watches the replay of the Perth spell. In 2021, he told ESPNcricinfo: “At 19 you don’t plan. You just bowl.” He called Perth his best not because of Ponting but because of rhythm. The moment that defined him commercially is a moment he does not revisit.

He laughs at himself easily. He once said he was upset at winning Man of the Series in Australia in 2008 because he had never heard of that award. He only knew Man of the Match. He shares credit reflexively.

After the Perth spell, he did not claim the over as his idea. He credited Sehwag for reading the situation and Kumble for trusting it. “These miracles happen on the cricket field at times,” he told BCCI.tv.

Before the December 2022 auction, when he was about to go unsold again, he told Sportskeeda: “Don’t care about whether I am wanted or unwanted anywhere. I have my wife, my parents and my friends. They just see me as Ishant and not as a cricketer.”

The people who shaped him beyond cricket

His wife, Pratima Singh, is a former India basketball international from Varanasi, the youngest of five basketball playing sisters. They met in 2011 at a Delhi basketball league where he was chief guest. They married on 9 December 2016 at a farmhouse in Gurugram.

MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh attended. He was released from the Mumbai Test against England for the wedding. Their daughter was born in November 2023.

His childhood coach, Shravan Kumar, trained him from boyhood and later coached Harshit Rana. After Ishant was banned for one Test in Sri Lanka in 2015 for aggressive behaviour, Kumar told PTI: “He bowled very well but got too aggressive. I will give him my piece of mind when I meet him.”

He also said, in a separate interview: “Fearless does not necessarily mean that you become ill mannered.” This is the voice of a man who knew his student before the money arrived and was still watching after it did.

The advice at the end

At the Amar Ujala Samwad event in December 2025, Ishant Sharma sat in front of an audience of young Indians who want to be him. He could have sold them a dream. He could have told them to believe, to work hard, to chase the IPL contract.

Instead he told them to study. He told them about the ₹200 an hour coaching jobs that wait for cricketers who almost made it. He told them about his father.

Vijay Sharma carried air conditioners up five floors so his son could bowl fast. The son earned ₹3.8 crore a year at 19 and ₹50 lakh at 35. He spent ₹42,000 on speakers when his father wanted a scooter.

He played 105 Tests, took 311 wickets, and finished with exactly the same Test wicket tally as Zaheer Khan, the man whose shoes he borrowed for his debut because his own kitbag went missing.

He never built an empire. He never claimed to. The registry entries that say otherwise belong to someone else. The net worth figures that say otherwise belong to no one.

What remains, verified and documented, is a career that paid its highest price at the beginning and its lowest at the end, and a man who understood, from the day he spent ₹42,000 on speakers, that the money was never really his to keep.

At 37, with a hydration brand that may or may not carry his equity, with a body that no longer supports the thing he was built for, Ishant Sharma is still telling young people to study. It is the most honest financial advice any Indian cricketer has given to anyone.

Editorial Note: This is an independent profile. Ishant Sharma and their representatives were contacted but did not respond prior to the time of publication. In the absence of direct comment, this article was reported using publicly available records and regulatory filings, where applicable. This content was produced in accordance with FinancialExpress.com’s editorial guidelines.