Meerut in the late nineties was a city of contradictions. Factories making cricket bats on one street. Police stations on the next.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar grew up in the middle of this, the son of Kiran Pal Singh, a sub-inspector in the UP Police. His father believed in order. In files. In the security of a government job. Cricket was fine for Sunday evenings. Not for a career.

But Rekha Adhana, his elder sister by seven years, noticed something. She watched her brother in those local matches at Meerut University Ground.

Skinny kid. Jeans too loose. Slippers instead of spikes. But when he bowled, the ball did things it was not supposed to do. It curved. It dipped. It made batsmen look foolish.

Rekha did not wait for permission. She took him to Vipin Vats’ academy when Bhuvi was thirteen. His father thought it was a phase. His mother worried about studies. Rekha just filled out the form and paid the fees from her own pocket money. Somebody had to believe in him first. That somebody was his sister.

At the academy, Vats asked the new boy what he wanted to do. Bhuvneshwar did not say “bat.” He did not say “all-rounder.” He said “I want to bowl.”

Then he ran in, cool as you like, and the ball swung so late that Vats had to rub his eyes. The kid had no muscles. No pace. But he had timing. The timing of the wrist. The timing of the mind.

Years later, when Bhuvneshwar bought his first BMW, he did not post about it. He drove to Rekha’s house first. She still lives in Meerut. Still asks him if he ate properly. Still reminds him that he was the scrawny boy in slippers who nobody thought would make it.

That is the thing about Indian families. The person who believes in you first never stops worrying about you last.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar with his sister. Photo: X

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The Duck That Made a King

January 2009. Ranji Trophy final. Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh. Sachin Tendulkar walking in. One of the greatest batter the game has seen. 18-year-old Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the ball in his hand.

What was he thinking? We will never know. Bhuvi does not talk much. Never has.

The 15th delivery. That was the count. Full and straight, the seam cutting through warm air before darting back in. Inside edge. Thigh pad. Hanging in the air. Shivakant Shukla charging forward from short midwicket, throwing himself horizontal, fingers closing around leather.

First duck in first-class cricket for the man who had everything else.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar after taking Sachin Tendulkar’s wicket in Ranji Trophy. Photo: X

The stadium went quiet. Then loud. Then quiet again. Even at 18, he bowled like a man who had seen it all before. Like he knew that Tendulkar was human too. Like he knew that every batter, no matter how great, has a flaw waiting to be found.

That wicket did not just make headlines. It made a mindset. Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the boy who could dismiss gods. The boy who did not need pace because he had precision. The boy who understood that in cricket, as in life, the smallest movement at the right time creates the biggest impact.

Vipin Vats said later that he knew that morning. The way Bhuvi warmed up. The way he looked at the pitch. The way he did not seem nervous. Some boys are born for big moments. Others shrink. Bhuvneshwar just became more himself.

The Boy Who Bowled His First Wicket in Every Format

Here is a stat that sounds made up but is not. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the only bowler in cricket history whose first wicket in Test cricket, ODI cricket, and T20I cricket was bowled. Not caught. Not lbw. Bowled. Clean. Through the gate. Stumps flying.

In his debut Test against Australia in 2013, he bowled Ed Cowan. In his debut ODI against Pakistan in 2012, he bowled Mohammad Hafeez with his first ball. In his debut T20I, also against Pakistan, he bowled Nasir Jamshed in his first over.

Most bowlers need luck for their first wicket. A catch in the slips. A dodgy lbw decision. Bhuvi did not need luck. He needed the ball to land where he wanted. That is all he has ever needed.

This is not a coincidence. This is a pattern. A man who believes in hitting the target so precisely that the batter cannot save himself. No third man. No fine leg. Just the ball, the bat, and the stumps. The simplest equation in cricket. The hardest to master.

When he got Hafeez first ball in that ODI in Chennai, the Pakistan dressing room must have wondered who this kid was. When he got Cowan in that Test, the Australians must have thought it was a fluke. When he got Jamshed in that T20I, the world should have known it was a signature.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar during his ODI debut against Pakistan. Photo: X

The Purple Cap Years and the Silence After

2016 and 2017. Back-to-back Purple Caps. Nobody had done it before. Nobody has done it since. Twenty-three wickets in 2016 as Sunrisers Hyderabad won their first title. Twenty-six wickets in 2017, defending the cap like it was his birthright.

Those were the years when Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the smartest T20 bowler on the planet. Not the fastest. Not the most feared. But the smartest. He could bowl the powerplay. He could bowl the death. He could bowl when the pitch was flat and the batter was set and the crowd was drunk on sixes.

Then came the injuries. The back. The thigh. The hip. The years between 2018 and 2023 were not kind. He lost pace. He lost rhythm. He lost his place in the Indian team. The swing that once made batsmen look silly became predictable. The knuckleball that once fooled everyone became ordinary.

People wrote him off. Social media called him finished. Said he was too slow for modern T20. Said he should retire. Said his time had passed.

Bhuvneshwar did not argue. He does not do Twitter rants. He just went back to Meerut. Back to the academy. Back to Vipin Vats. Back to the basics. He added pace. Not much. Two or three kilometers per hour. But enough. He changed his diet. Changed his training. Changed his approach to the death overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar with RCB in IPL 2026. Photo: X

RCB, the 200th Wicket, and the What-If

November 2024. The auction. Royal Challengers Bengaluru paid 10.75 crore for a 34-year-old bowler who had been released by his franchise of eleven years. People called it a gamble.

RCB had never won the IPL. They needed experience. They needed someone who would not panic when the Chinnaswamy was small and the batters were big.

Bhuvi delivered. Seventeen wickets in the 2025 season. RCB won their first title. Not because of one star or Virat Kohli fandom. But because of moments. A dot ball here. A wicket there. A calm head when the crowd was going mad. A slower ball that dipped just when the batter wanted to launch.

Then came 2026. April 5. Chennai Super Kings at Bengaluru. Ayush Mhatre facing up. Bhuvneshwar Kumar running in for his 200th IPL wicket. The ball pitched, nipped back, and Mhatre was gone.

Two hundred wickets in the IPL. Only Yuzvendra Chahal had more. And Chahal is a spinner. Bhuvi is the first pacer. The first man to run in sixteen seasons and still have something left.

As of May 2026, he leads the Purple Cap race again. Seventeen wickets from 10 matches. Economy rate of 7.64. At 36. When Jasprit Bumrah is struggling. When the next generation is still learning how to land a yorker, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is teaching them how to think.

What if he had retired in 2022? What if he had listened to the trolls? Cricket is full of what-ifs. But some men make sure the what-ifs never become reality.

The Business of Being Bhuvi

Here is the part nobody talks about. While he was bowling those death overs, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was building something else. Something that will outlast his knees.

Shivalik Associates Private Limited. A food and beverages company in Meerut. He joined as director in 2018. His wife Nupur Nagar and his mother Indresh Devi are on the board. Family business. Family trust. The same circle that believed in him when he was thirteen.

BK Cricket Academy in Partapur. An LLP registered in 2024. A place where kids from Meerut can learn what he learned. Not just bowling. But patience. Discipline. The long game.

He visits often. Gives tips. Watches the kids run in. Sees himself in the skinny ones. The ones in loose jeans. The ones who look like they will never make it.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also one of the co-founders of Pickle Pros, an initiative started in July 2025 to help pickleball grow across India. Along with fellow cricketers Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, he partnered with LegaXy and the M3M Foundation to build better infrastructure for the sport.

Their aim is to set up 50 modern pickleball courts across cities, small towns, and grassroots areas so the game becomes more accessible to everyone.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar during a pickleball promotional event. Photo: X

He endorses Asics. Playerzpot. Nutramantra. Brands that want reliability. Not glamour. Not controversy. Just a man who shows up every day and does his job.

His net worth is estimated between 70-75 crore. Financial Express has not independently verified these numbers.

He has multiple BMWs, Audi Q3 and Mercede C-class in the garage. A bungalow that is described as elegant and warm. Not flashy. Not Instagram-worthy. Just comfortable. Like the man himself.

This is the other legacy. When Bhuvneshwar Kumar finally stops running in, he will not be a former cricketer looking for commentary gigs. He will be a businessman. A director. A man who built something while everyone was watching him bowl.

The Man Who Bowled the Same Way He Lives

There is a philosophy to Bhuvneshwar Kumar that is hard to explain but easy to see. He does not bowl fast. He does not bowl angry. He bowls like a man who has accepted his limitations and turned them into weapons.

He cannot hit 150 kilometers per hour. So he makes the ball move at 130. He cannot intimidate with bouncers. So he frustrates with accuracy. He cannot blow teams away. So he suffocates them. Dot ball after dot ball. Pressure building like steam in a kettle.

Until the batter does something stupid. Until the batter tries to hit a ball that is not there.

His life is the same. No scandal. No controversy. No angry tweets. Just a man who married his childhood friend Nupur in 2017. Who visits his parents in Meerut between matches. Who drives his BMWs but does not flaunt them. Who built businesses with his family because he trusts them.

The swing king. The death over specialist. The first fast bowler to 200 IPL wickets. The only man to win back-to-back Purple Caps. The boy whose sister saw something nobody else did.

At 36, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is proving that in a world obsessed with speed, with power, with sixes and slogs, the man who knows where to land the ball will always have a place. The man who waits for the moment will always get it. The man who trusts his craft will always be trusted back.

The ball is still swinging. The stumps are still falling. The Purple Cap is still his. And somewhere in Meerut, a sister is still asking if he ate his dinner.

Some things never change. Thank god for that.

Editorial Note: This is an independent profile. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and their representatives were contacted but did not respond prior to the time of publication. In the absence of direct comment, this article was reported using publicly available records and regulatory filings, where applicable. This content was produced in accordance with FinancialExpress.com’s editorial guidelines.