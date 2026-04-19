The auction paddle came down in November 2024. Royal Challengers Bengaluru paid ten and three quarter crore for a man who had spent ten years at Sunrisers Hyderabad. People called it a gamble. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was thirty four then. His pace had dropped.

His last season at SRH had been painful to watch. The fast bowler’s body is not supposed to last this long. Everyone knew that. Except maybe Bhuvneshwar himself.

The gut feeling

Imagine waking up feeling like you swallowed a stone. That was Bhuvneshwar in his early thirties. Bloated, heavy, slow. The bed coffee was the first suspect. Then the tea. Then dairy. Then gluten. Then anything that came from an animal.

His teammates at RCB watched him eat leaves and lentils and quietly wondered if the old man had lost his mind. The DEXA scans told a different story. More muscle, not less. Better agility, not worse. The same ankle that had kept him out for four months was now carrying him through five games in thirteen days.

Sometimes the problem is not in your shoulder or your knee. Sometimes it starts in your stomach.

ALSO READ The boy who carried a billion: Shubman Gill and the Gujarat Titans money game

Three acts, one bowler

Young fast bowlers usually pick one phase and stick to it. Bhuvneshwar decided he would own all three. In the powerplay, he still swings the new ball both ways.

In powerplay, where the ball is supposed to disappear into the stands. He has taken over 80 wickets with economy of 6.5 in the first six overs. More than anyone in IPL history.

But it is the other two phases that tell the new story. In the middle overs, he bowls that hard length. The ball that looks harmless but breaks partnerships because the batter cannot get under it.

Then comes the death. The knuckleball that stops in the pitch. The wide yorker that moves the hitting arc away. The in-swinger that slips under the bat. Against Punjab Kings in the 2025 final, he gave away 38 runs in four overs. Sounds expensive.

But it was his 17th over which killed the game and tilted it towards RCB. He took 2 wickets and gave away just 8 runs in that over. Context matters. Numbers lie. Bhuvneshwar knows this better than most.

ALSO READ Rishabh Pant & The ₹27 Crore Burden: Can LSG’s Captain Reclaim His IPL Magic?

Changing rooms

Ten years is a long time to wear one jersey. At SRH, he was the leader of the bowling attack without ever being the official leader. Then came 2024. Eleven wickets in sixteen games. Average touching forty eight. Social media said he was finished.

Some said his body had given up. Others said T20 cricket had moved past old-fashioned swing. RCB saw something else. They saw a man who understood pressure. The 2025 season started and suddenly Bhuvneshwar was not just bowling. He was teaching.

Yash Dayal would run in from one end. Josh Hazlewood from the other. And in between, this quiet man from Meerut would tell them where to stand, what to expect, which ball to bowl when. RCB won the title that year. Their first in eighteen years.

Coincidence? Maybe. But finals are won by people who have been there before and do not panic.

ALSO READ How Prabhsimran Singh turned midnight nets and family pain into IPL Gold

The 200th and the silence after

April 5, 2026. Chinnaswamy again. Ayush Mhatre pulled a short ball. It went up instead of out. Rajat Patidar caught it at mid-off. Bhuvneshwar Kumar had two hundred IPL wickets. The first fast bowler to get there. Only Chahal ahead of him. The crowd made noise. He just walked back to his mark.

That is the thing about him. When asked later, he said he would think about the number when he retires. Right now, there is another over to bowl.

What if he had listened?

This is the question that haunts cricket. What if Bhuvneshwar had believed the noise in 2024? What if he had accepted that fast bowlers fade at thirty four? What if RCB had not bought him?

The 2025 title does not happen for Bengaluru. Yash Dayal does not have a mentor in the death overs. The knuckleball becomes a forgotten art. But none of that happened.

He changed his food. He changed his training. He stopped lifting heavy weights and started doing calisthenics. He stopped running like a young man and started thinking like an old one. The result is a bowler who is not just surviving but competing the Purple Cap race in 2026 at age of retirement.

Cricket is cruel to fast bowlers. It chews them up and spits them out before they are thirty five. The back goes. The knee goes. The pace drops below 140 and the world says you are done. Bhuvneshwar Kumar heard all of that. He just chose not to believe it.

He is not the fastest anymore. He is not the loudest. But he is still here. And sometimes, still here is the hardest thing to be.