His father locked him in a room once.

Not because he was bad. Because he was good at the ‘wrong’ thing. Ghulam Nabi Dar taught English at a government school in Sheeri, seven kilometres from Baramulla town. He knew the valley’s math. Three kids. One salary. You didn’t play cricket for a living. You became a doctor. You became financially safe.

Auqib was zone topper in eighth standard. The marks confirmed the plan. The boy would wear the white coat, not cricket whites.

But the boy had other ideas.

The unlikely beginning

You need to understand the ground first. Not the ground where Auqib Nabi learned to bowl. The actual ground. Baramulla in the late nineties and early 2000s. Cricket happened in lanes with tape balls. It happened on stones.

Professional sport was something on television, not something you did. The valley had other concerns. Tournaments got cancelled. Facilities closed. The future was uncertain in ways that made cricket seem trivial.

So when I say he learned to bowl by copying Dale Steyn off a grainy television in a shop window, I mean he literally stood there watching the wrist angle, the gather, the explosion through the crease. No coach. No net. Just the stubbornness of someone who didn’t know his dream was supposed to be impossible.

The spikes matter

Everyone tells this story now like folklore. Auqib turns up at his first proper trial in Jammu. Real turf pitch. Real cricket. He is wearing sports shoes that cost five hundred rupees. The kind you buy for running on roads. Someone explains that you need spikes to grip the surface. He borrows a pair from a senior player. Just to compete.

He kept those borrowed shoes for years. Still has them apparently. In a cupboard in Sheeri. The first pair he bought with his own match fee came later. He didn’t throw the borrowed ones away.

That tells you something.

The long road to Srinagar

The father came around. Slowly. Reluctantly. Took loans to cover travel and equipment. The sixty kilometre journey from Sheeri to Srinagar became routine. Local bus drivers knew the boy. Let him ride free. The Baramulla Cricket Club scraped together funds. A community backing a long shot because someone had to.

Ghulam Nabi Dar now watches video clips of his son’s wickets between classes. The English teacher who wanted a doctor now has a cricketer. Life’s little jokes.

Here is the part nobody expected.

Auqib Nabi started as a leg-spinner. Tennis ball cricket on concrete hardly rewards spin. You break your nose once on a bad bounce and things change. He started running in faster. Hitting the pitch harder. The conversion to pace happened without a decision being made. It just happened.

The problem with being a fast bowler in North Kashmir was simple. There were no fast bowling coaches. There was nobody to tell you your wrist position was wrong or your run-up too short. There was just the ball and the hours and the television showing Steyn again.

So he went to Bangalore.

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The Bangalore Interlude

Chintamani Club. Second division KSCA. Language he didn’t speak. Food he didn’t eat. Cricket on another level.

First match he bats nine and makes a hundred. Takes five wickets in the same game. The numbers were a message he belonged. He just needed to keep proving it.

Bangalore gave him what Kashmir couldn’t. Turf wickets. Bowling machines. Coaches who had played first-class cricket. But it also confirmed what he already had. That zip off the pitch. The late movement. The ability to hurry batsmen without express pace.

Irfan Pathan saw it in 2018. Pathan had faced the best in the world. He knew what international-quality movement looked like. Told JKCA management to persist with this boy. Don’t change the action, he said. Polish it. The uniqueness is the weapon.

The Physics of Persistence

P. Krishnakumar took that and built a system. Nabi was not quick. One thirty to one thirty-five. The range that demands perfection because you cannot blast anyone out. You must outthink them.

The drill sounds simple. A thousand balls a year. Minimum. Focused purely on seam position and backspin. Hit the pitch with the seam upright. Make it deviate late. Remove the batsman’s time.

This is boring work. This is the work that happens when the team has finished and the lights are dimming. This is what creates the “skiddy” trajectory. The ball coming through lower than expected. The pace off the pitch feeling quicker than the speed gun says.

He learned to move it both ways. The late inswinger. The one that holds its line and takes the edge. He became what old coaches call a “thinking bowler” in a body trained to execute thought.

The Season That Changed Everything

The 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season is now history. Jammu and Kashmir won their first title in sixty-seven years. But this is not a team story. Teams need individuals to make the impossible seem inevitable.

Sixty wickets in ten matches. Only three fast bowlers in the competition’s history have crossed that. Average of 12.56. Not just the best. The best by distance.

The knockout stages compress technique and temperament into pure form. Twenty-six wickets in three matches. Quarter-final. Semi-final. Final.

Against Bengal in the semi he stood opposite Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar. Established India internationals. Outbowled them both. Nine wickets in the match. Forty-two crucial runs with the bat. Player of the match.

The final at Hubballi. Karnataka. Eight-time champions. Agarwal. Rahul. Padikkal. Five for fifty-four. But the numbers miss the planning. He knew Agarwal’s method. The forward press that kills seam movement. Shortened his length. Stayed in the corridor. Waited. The edge came. The keeper took it. J&K had their decisive lead.

The IPL Auction and the weight of money

The IPL had ignored him for years.

Mumbai. Rajasthan. Kolkata. Gujarat. Sunrisers. He bowled well at trials and was passed over. Maybe too old at twenty-nine. Maybe from a region scouts didn’t trust. Maybe he just didn’t fit the template.

Abu Dhabi. December 2025. Base price thirty lakh. Delhi and Rajasthan start the bidding. RCB join at two crore. Then Sunrisers enter. The numbers become unreal. Eight crore forty lakh. Twenty-eight times the base price.

The cameras find his mother in Sheeri. Crying. Remembering her son’s promise that one day his price would be counted in crores. His father watches between classes.

The village celebrates. The bus drivers who gave free rides. The club officials who found money for kit. The senior player whose spikes started it all. Everyone claims a piece.

But the money is not the point. The money is only the market recognizing what the cricket already proved.

156 First Class wickets at 18.37 Average and 38.1 Strike Rate

56 List-A wickets at 27.37 Average and 31.5 Strike Rate

43 T20 wickets at 16.9 Strike Rate and 7.74 Economy

Delhi Capitals did not spend eight crore on potential. They spent it on a complete bowler who fits specific needs.

The “skiddy” trajectory makes him ideal for powerplay bowling alongside someone like Mitchell Starc. The death bowling development, the yorker and slower bouncer honed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, adds versatility. The batting extends the lineup in an era when teams win with depth.

He is not the fastest. He is not the most famous. But he has the ball in his hand and the knowledge of what it took to get there.

The man behind the numbers

He is quiet, apparently. Social media is minimal. A single word repeated. “Believe”. He does not give expansive interviews. Does not cultivate controversy. Bowls. Trains. Returns to Sheeri when he can.

This temperament is not accidental. It was forged in specific conditions. The need to keep your head down in a valley where visibility could be dangerous. The discipline of studying under a strict father’s eye. The patience of waiting for opportunities that came slowly or not at all.

The calm that commentators praise under pressure is the same calm that allowed him to keep bowling on stony grounds when no one was watching.

The IPL money is already allocated. Not cars or houses. A cricket academy in Baramulla. Proper turf wickets. Qualified coaches. Equipment for boys who cannot afford it.

He wants to remove the sixty kilometre journey from the next generation’s story. Wants to make the impossible seem ordinary.

Jammu and Kashmir waited a long time for a cricketer who could not be ignored. Parvez Rasool broke the barrier but could not sustain the momentum. Nabi has built something more durable. A body of work that demands respect.

He has shown that the “tough environment” produces not just tough people but technically sophisticated cricketers who learned to solve problems without resources. The margins have moved to the centre. The door, once locked, stands open.

What comes next

Sourav Ganguly says England in the summer. The traditional testing ground. Dinesh Karthik calls the domination unprecedented. Ajay Sharma, his state coach, believes he is ready for Test cricket now. These are predictions, not guarantees.

The step from domestic to international is the steepest in the game. Batsmen are better. Conditions harder. Pressure relentless.

But Nabi has spent his career making steps that were supposed to be too steep. From leg-spin to pace. From tennis ball to leather. From Sheeri to Bangalore to the Ranji final. Each transition required learning, adaptation, the willingness to look foolish while mastering something new.

There is no reason to assume this pattern stops.

The lasting image

There is a photograph that does not exist but should. A man in his late twenties at the top of his mark in an IPL stadium. Noise compressed into the moment before delivery. He is not the fastest. Not the most famous. But he has the ball in his hand and the knowledge of what it took.

The borrowed spikes. The sixty kilometre journeys. The father who locked the door and later took loans to keep the dream alive. The thousand balls a year. The belief reduced to a single word.

He runs in. The ball leaves his hand. It hits the pitch and moves late, the way he trained it to move, the way he imagined it moving years ago in front of that shop window in Sheeri.

The batsman is beaten or edged or bowled. The celebration, if there is one, will be quiet. The work continues. There is always another over, another match, another season.

The boy who borrowed spikes has built something permanent.