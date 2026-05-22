There is a photograph from 1900 that nobody looks at anymore.

Two men in white flannels. South London. One has a beard you could lose things in permanently. The other has a moustache that looks borrowed. The bearded one is W.G. Grace, the most dominant cricketer who ever breathed.

The other is Arthur Conan Doyle. And on that August afternoon, the second man did something he would still be telling people about on his deathbed.

He got Grace out.

Off a terrible ball.

Doyle was not supposed to be anywhere near a first-class cricket match. He was a doctor. He wrote stories about a detective who did not exist. His batting average was 19.25. He had one first-class wicket to his name before this game. One.

And here he was, running in to bowl at a man who had been terrorising cricket since before Doyle was born.

Grace was on 110. He had faced two Doyle deliveries already and treated them like furniture. Just blocked them. Waiting for something worth worrying about. Then Doyle bowled a long hop. Loopy. Slow

A ball that practically apologised for existing before it arrived. Grace saw it and thought: this one’s going into the next county. He swung. Too hard. Edge. Keeper’s gloves. Out.

Grace laughed walking off. Of course he did. He had just been dismissed by the worst ball of his career.

Doyle went home and wrote a poem about it. Called it A Reminiscence of Cricket. He called his own bowling a “horrible jest.” He admitted he had served “tosh to the great one.” And he still framed the wicket like a trophy.

He knew he wasn’t good enough. He wrote it down. He kept playing anyway.

The Boy Who Learned Cricket in a Jesuit Prison

It started at Stonyhurst College in 1873. He was fourteen. The Jesuits ran the place like a military camp: bad food, regular beatings, cold everything. The only thing that made sense was the cricket ground.

Doyle was not a natural. He said so himself, repeatedly, in that way only genuinely honest men do. Slow bowler. Lower-order bat. Could hit a bit. Floated it up and hoped for the best.

But he loved it the way you love something that never quite loves you back. Through medical school. Through the early struggling years.

Through writing A Study in Scarlet and The Sign of Four and making Sherlock Holmes the most famous man in England who never existed, through all of it, he kept playing cricket on weekends like a man keeping a promise to a younger version of himself.

By 1899, he joined the MCC at forty years old. Played 96 matches for them. Took 7 for 61 against Cambridgeshire at Lord’s. Carried his bat against Leicestershire professionals who would have made most amateurs wish they had stayed in bed.

Honest numbers. A man who turned up, tried, and went home satisfied.

The Day His Trousers Caught Fire

Three years after the Grace dismissal, his trousers caught fire at Lord’s.

MCC versus Kent. Match delayed by rain. Doyle had already been caught behind for 3. Now he was walking out for a second innings with the team collapsing, 116 for 9, and somehow, impossibly, he and Jack Hearne started putting runs on the board.

Kent’s captain had seen enough. He called for Bill Bradley, their fast bowler.

Bradley ran in hard. The ball hit Doyle’s thigh with a sound like a gunshot. Doyle tried to ignore it. Then the pain got worse. His hand went to his pocket and found it: a small tin matchbox, a vesta box, smashed open by Bradley’s delivery.

The matches inside had ignited. Doyle was standing in the middle of Lord’s with his pocket on fire. He reached in, pulled out a burning box of matches, and threw it onto the pitch.

He made 16 not out.

Grace met him at the boundary as he walked off, that famous squeaky voice carrying across the outfield: “Couldn’t get you out, had to set you on fire.”

The kind of line you carry with you for thirty years. Doyle certainly did.

ALSO READ The Badminton Road Never Ends: Why Indian Shuttlers Are Fighting Their Own Bodies for a Sport They Love

How Cricket Named the World’s Most Famous Detective

Most people don’t know this next part.

Sherlock Holmes was named after a cricketer.

The popular theory has always been that Doyle combined Frank Shacklock and Mordecai Sherwin, two Nottinghamshire players, and the names blurred into Sherlock. It sounds perfect. It also falls apart the moment you check the dates.

Doyle didn’t play against Shacklock until August 1890. Three years after A Study in Scarlet was already published and Holmes already existed. The story is too neat to be true, which should have been the first warning.

What Doyle actually said was quieter and more human. Years before Holmes, he had made thirty runs against a club bowler named Sherlock. James Sherlock of Nottinghamshire. Just a man who took his wicket once, or didn’t, and left his name somewhere in Doyle’s memory.

He also had a schoolmate named Patrick Sherlock and an aunt named Jane Sherlock. The name was already living in him. When he needed something for his detective, he reached for what felt familiar.

Watson came from one scorecard. In May 1877, a Lancashire slow bowler named Alec Watson took 14 wickets for 49 runs against the MCC at Lord’s. Doyle followed MCC matches obsessively. He would have seen that name.

And Mycroft, Sherlock’s impossibly brilliant brother, came from the same game. William Mycroft, a Derbyshire fast bowler, took 6 for 12 in the second innings.

Two names. One afternoon’s cricket. The entire Holmes universe, essentially, rooted in a single scorecard from when Doyle was eighteen years old.

His brother-in-law E.W. Hornung modelled the gentleman thief Raffles on a county cricketer. P.G. Wodehouse named Jeeves after Percy Jeeves, a Warwickshire bowler he had watched in 1913.

The real Percy Jeeves was killed at the Somme in 1916. The fictional one is still bringing Bertie Wooster his tea, more than a century later.

These men who invented worlds for a living kept borrowing names from cricket grounds. As if the game was the only place they found things that felt genuinely real.

The Last Innings

Doyle played his last serious match in 1912. He was fifty-three. He had played 455 matches for more than fifty teams. He had dismissed the greatest batsman who ever lived with a ball that deserved to be no-balled for embarrassment.

He had stood in the Lord’s outfield with his pocket literally on fire. He had named the world’s most famous detective after a man who once got him out in a club game nobody else remembers.

He died in 1930. Wisden noted he could hit hard and bowl slows with a puzzling flight. Accurate enough.

Holmes would have hated cricket. Too slow. Too irrational. Too much left to weather and luck and the particular mood of a fast bowler on a cold morning.

But Doyle loved it. And somewhere in that love, in the long hops and the burning matchboxes and the summer afternoons that seemed to last forever, he built the most logical detective fiction has ever seen.

Out of chaos, he made order. Out of cricket, he made Holmes. That is just who Arthur Conan Doyle was.