Some days in cricket are just matches. Others become something you carry with you. February 7, 1999 was the second kind. It was a Sunday in Delhi, the fourth day of a Test that India simply had to win. Pakistan had already squeezed past them in Chennai. Another loss meant losing the series. Another loss meant two decades of waiting.

The morning had felt like any other. The holiday crowd filled Feroz Shah Kotla, shouting for the home side like they always do when these two teams meet. Pakistan were chasing 420. Mathematically possible. Practically, almost nobody does this in India.

But they had started fast. Really fast. By lunch they were 100 without loss. The openers looked like they were batting on a different pitch entirely. The Indian bowlers had nothing. The fielders looked flat. Doubt crept in like it always does in these contests.

Then Anil Kumble decided he had seen enough.

Break that changed everything

Anshuman Gaekwad, India’s coach, walked into the dressing room at lunch. His players were quiet. He told them to calm down. Simple words. Sometimes that is all it takes. Sometimes it takes more.

Kumble had bowled six overs that morning from the Football Stand End. Nothing had happened. The ball had not turned. The batsmen had not struggled. After lunch, he moved to the Pavilion End. The end where everything would happen.

He bowled 20.3 overs from there. He took ten wickets for 47 runs. The math is ridiculous. The reality was stranger.

First crack and the flood

Shahid Afridi was first. He poked at one outside off stump, got a thin edge through to Mongia. Umpire AV Jayaprakash’s finger went up. Afridi stood there. He looked at the ground. He looked at the umpire. Eventually he walked. Pakistani writers would spend days arguing about that decision. It did not matter. The door had opened.

Next ball, Ijaz Ahmed stretched forward and was lbw. 4 Overs later, Kumble ball found Inzamam-ul-Haq’s inside edge and knocked back the stumps. Then Yousuf Youhana (Mohammad Mohammad Yousuf pushed forward and was lbw in the same over. The afternoon had turned into something else.

Moin Khan was caught low in the slips by Ganguly. Saeed Anwar, who had batted for two and a half hours of proper defensive cricket, was caught bat and pad at short leg by Laxman. From 101 for none, Pakistan had stumbled to 128 for six. Kumble had six for 15 in 44 balls.

Wait and the return

But cricket never lets you have things easily. Saleem Malik and Wasim Akram blocked out the rest of the session. They added 58 runs. Tea came. Kumble was exhausted. He had bowled straight through the second session without a break.

He knew Malik was injured. Knew his footwork was slower than usual. So he pitched one quicker, fuller. Malik went for the pull. The variable bounce that had made the pitch tricky all match did the rest. Bowled. Seven down.

Mushtaq Ahmed came in. He managed an edge that flew to gully. Eight. Saqlain Mushtaq was trapped lbw first ball. Nine wickets down. One to go.

The unwritten rule

Azharuddin called Srinath over. Told him to bowl wide. Not to take the wicket. Srinath did not need telling twice. He bowled two wides. The crowd noise grew. There was no written rule about this. Just an understanding. Some moments belong to individuals. Teams win matches. History remembers individuals.

Wasim Akram had faced an hour and a half of this. He kept out the hat-trick ball from Kumble. Kept out the next one. The third ball was a simple legbreak. It found the edge. Laxman at short leg took the catch.

Ten wickets in an innings. Only the second man in 122 years of Test cricket. Jim Laker at Old Trafford in 1956. Anil Kumble at Feroz Shah Kotla in 1999. Kumble’s colleagues carried him back to the pavilion on their shoulders. The crowd did not stop shouting.

The man who saw both

Richard Stokes was 53 years old. He ran a business in England. As a schoolboy, he had watched Jim Laker take some of his ten wickets at Old Trafford. Forty-three years later, he flew to Delhi for his birthday. He arrived at Feroz Shah Kotla just in time. He saw Kumble do what he had thought he would never see again. Some things in cricket are just meant to happen to certain people.

The forgotten parts

The match had other stories. Ramesh made 96 in the second innings, batting four and a half hours in only his fourth Test. He deserved a hundred. Wasim Akram passed Imran Khan’s Pakistan record of 362 wickets when he trapped Mongia. It was his 363rd in 85 Tests. History was being made at both ends.

But nobody remembers these things properly. They remember 10 for 74. They remember the afternoon Kumble refused to let anyone else have the ball.

He said the pitch was difficult. Cutting and pulling were risky. He just pitched in the right area, mixed his pace, let the surface do the work. The first wicket was the hardest, he said. The openers were cruising.

This is how great sportsmen talk. Like it was simple. Like anyone could have done it.

The context

India had not beaten Pakistan in a Test since 1979-80. Twenty-three matches. Nearly two decades of waiting. This win drew the series. It meant something larger than the numbers.

The pitch itself had a story. A month earlier, fundamentalists had vandalised the stadium. Repairs were rushed. The surface was uneven, unpredictable, controversial. It helped spin. It helped Kumble. You play on what you are given.

Pakistan needed only a draw to win the series. They had started well enough. Kumble made sure they never got close.

What remains

Twenty-seven years later, the ten-wicket haul remains rare. Only three men have done it in Tests. The photograph of Kumble on his teammates’ shoulders is still printed in newspapers when India play Pakistan. The scorecard still looks impossible: 14 for 149 in the match, 10 for 74 in the innings, all ten from one end in one spell.

Kumble himself became many things after this. Captain. Administrator. Commentator. But that afternoon in Delhi stays separate. It was the day a tall, hardworking leg-spinner from Bangalore stopped a cricket match and made it his own.

Some days are just days. Some days you remember where you were when they happened. For everyone at Feroz Shah Kotla on February 7, 1999, this was the second kind.