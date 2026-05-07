Some cricketers get statues. Some get stadiums named after them. Amanpreet Singh Gill got a black armband. The Punjab Kings players wore it on May 6, 2026, against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Same day he died.

Same day he left behind a wife, a child, and parents who now have to figure out how to live without the boy who was supposed to outlast them all.

He was 36. That is the number that stings. Not the 11 First-Class wickets. Not the 9 wickets in that 2007 Under-19 Tri-Series in Sri Lanka. Thirty-six. Most cricketers at that age are just starting to think about what comes after the game.

Gill had already lived two full lives by then. One as a bowler. One as a man fighting something no amount of swing bowling could fix.

The Colombo Final and the Boys Who Left Him Behind

July 2007. Colombo. India Under-19 versus Bangladesh in the final of a tri-series. Gill took 2 for 14 in six overs. Bangladesh were chasing a big total. He broke their back. India won by 129 runs. The boys he shared that win with?

Virat Kohli. Ravindra Jadeja. Manish Pandey. You know what happened to them. They became the face of Indian cricket. Billboards. IPL contracts worth more than small countries. World Cup medals.

Gill went back to Punjab. Back to the Ranji Trophy grind. Six matches. Eleven wickets. A best of 4 for 72. Not numbers that make selectors sit up. But then, numbers never told his full story.

Shocked and saddened to hear about Amanpreet Gill’s passing. Sending prayers and strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 7, 2026

His coach, Bharat Vij, later said the illness ruined him. A brain tumour. At an age when he should have been peaking. When he should have been the one walking into an IPL auction with teams fighting over him.

He was part of Kings XI Punjab in 2008, 2009, 2010. Never played a game. Sat in the dugout while Yuvraj Singh led, while Brett Lee ran in, while Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara did their thing.

But Yuvraj remembered him. Called him a quiet, hardworking cricketer who loved the game. That is the thing about Gill. People remembered him even when the scoreboard forgot.

Late 2008. Punjab versus Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. The Mumbai batting order read like a future India XI. Ajinkya Rahane. Rohit Sharma. Wasim Jaffer. Gill bowled against them. Took 1 for 85 in the first innings. Came back in the second and got 1 for 24. Held his own against men who would define an era.

That was his last real dance.

The Selector Who Looked for Heart

After the playing ended, Gill did what a lot of broken cricketers cannot do. He stayed. He became a selector for the Punjab Cricket Association. 2019-20. 2020-21. 2022-23. 2024-25.

Four stints on the senior selection committee. He was not there for the power or the title. He was there because he knew what it took to survive Punjab cricket.

He looked for workhorses. Boys who could bowl ten overs on a flat Mohali pitch and not complain. Boys who had the temperament to fail in one match and show up for the next.

He had seen the glamour side with Kohli and Jadeja. He had also seen the other side. The side where talent is not enough. Where luck, health, and timing matter just as much.

His scouting philosophy was simple. Swing over speed. Brain over brawn. He believed the early morning moisture in North India favoured the man who could think, not just the man who could run in hard.

He valued a three-wicket haul in a losing cause more than a five-for against a weak team. Because he knew pressure. He knew what it meant to perform when nothing was going your way.

The Final Six Months and the Silence After

The last six months were bad. Hospital in Chandigarh. The illness that had been a background hum for years became a scream. He died on May 6, 2026. The tributes came fast.

Virat Kohli said he was shocked and saddened. Yuvraj said he was a quiet, hardworking cricketer who loved the game. Shikhar Dhawan sent condolences. The PCA put out a statement. The Punjab Kings wore those black armbands.

But here is what stays with you. Not the tweets. Not the press releases. The image of a man who bowled in a Colombo final at 17, who bowled to Rohit Sharma at 19, who spent his twenties fighting for his career, and his thirties picking the next generation of Punjab boys.

Deeply saddened to hear about Amanpreet Singh Gill’s passing. Shared the dressing room in our early days, he was a quiet, hardworking cricketer who loved the game. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace 🙏🏻 Om Shanti#AmanpreetSinghGill@pcacricket — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 6, 2026

A man who never got to ask why me, or if he did, he never let anyone hear it.

His cremation was at Manimajra. International stars came. Domestic players came. The young boys he had scouted came. All there for a man whose name will not be in the record books that casual fans read. But whose name will be in the stories that matter.

The ones told in Punjab dressing rooms. The ones told by coaches who remember the boy who moved the ball both ways before the tumour moved in.

What the Numbers Cannot Say

You can look at Gill’s stats and miss everything. Six First-Class matches. Eleven wickets. Average of 54.72. Economy of 3.17. Youth ODI average of 10.11. Those are just lines on a page.

They do not tell you about the boy from Chandigarh who was lively and committed. Who was quiet and hardworking. Who was, in the words of those who knew him, cheerful and all heart.

They do not tell you about the black armbands. About the wife and child now figuring out a future without him. About the parents who outlived their son. About the Punjab boys who will never know the selector who picked them because he saw something in them that reminded him of who he used to be.

Cricket is full of stories about the ones who made it. The Kohlis, the Jadejas, the Rohit Sharmas. But it is also made of the Amanpreet Singh Gills. The ones who had the talent, had the moment, and then had it taken away. The ones who did not become bitter. Who did not disappear. Who found another way to belong to the game.

Gill belonged to cricket until his last breath. That is the legacy. Not the wickets. Not the selections. The belonging. The refusal to let go even when the game, in its cruellest moment, let go of him first.