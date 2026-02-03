The 1977–78 series between Australia and India came at a strange time. The best Australian players were away. The team looked patched together. India saw a chance. A real one. Win a series in Australia for the first time.

It didn’t happen. But the last Test at Adelaide became something else. A long test of nerve, patience, and pride.

This is that story.

A strange summer, and an older captain

Cricket was holding its breath that summer. The Australian season of 1977-78 arrived with empty stands and emptier dressing rooms. The Packer circus had packed up and taken the stars with it. Greig. Chappell. Lillee. Marsh.

They were all off making money somewhere else while the game tried to remember what it looked like without them. That is when they called Bob Simpson. Ten years he had been gone. Forty-two years old. They asked him to come back and save Australian cricket. Nobody thought he would actually do it.

ALSO READ The Prince with 14 names and one Test cap: Why cricket abandoned its most gifted royal

The series had already lived three lifetimes before Adelaide happened. Brisbane started the madness. Australia defended 340 by s16 runs and the cricket world remembered that second-string teams can bleed just as hard.

Then Perth turned it around. The Australians chased 339 with two wickets left and India wondered what they had to do to win.

Melbourne answered that question. India won by 222 runs even after starting badly on day one. Sydney was even better. An innings and two runs. The series was locked at two-all. Everything came down to the fifth Test at Adelaide Oval.

Adelaide: Runs first, Questions later

Simpson made five changes for that final game. Five. That tells you how desperate things were. He won the toss on a pitch that looked like a batting paradise and decided to put runs on the board.

The new openers put on eighty-nine. Wood fell to Chandrasekhar. Then came Darling. Sixty-five on debut.

The kid looked like he belonged. Yallop and Toohey added another 120 for the third wicket. Toohey made 60. Yallop got his first Test hundred.

ALSO READ A cricket talent lost too soon: The ghost of the 1988 Peruman bridge tragedy

Then the old man joined him. They put on a hundred and four together. Simpson got his final Test century. The Australians 505. It looked like enough.

Then Thomson ran in. He was not fit. Everyone knew that. But he was still Jeff Thomson. Fast. Angry. Lethal.

He knocked over Gavaskar. He knocked over Mohinder Amarnath. India were twenty-three for three and the game looked finished before dinner.

Viswanath and Vengsarkar steady the ship

But Viswanath was still there. Vengsarkar joined him. Together they took India to one hundred and thirty-one by the close of day two. Viswanath was not out on 79.

Day three started with hope. The fourth wicket stand grew to 136 runs. Then Viswanath fell at 89. Caught by Rixon off Callen. The debutant had his first wicket.

Vengsarkar followed soon after. Forty-four. Caught behind off the same bowler. Gaekwad and Kirmani added fifty for the sixth wicket but the tail collapsed.

India made 269. Clark took four for sixty-two. Callen finished with three for eighty-three. Simpson looked at the pitch and the scoreboard and decided not to enforce the follow-on. He wanted fresh legs. He wanted to break their spirit.

Target that mocked belief

The Indian spinners came back better in the second innings. But Darling got another fifty. Simpson got another fifty.

Australia made two hundred and fifty-six. India needed 493 to win. Or they had to bat for fourteen hours to save the match.

The only good news was Thomson. He could not bowl. His body had finally given up. India looked dead when Gavaskar fell at score of 40. Chauhan followed quickly. The Australians were smelling victory.

They could have had another one before stumps on day four but Viswanath was dropped at slip. India closed on a hundred and one for two. Amarnath was with him. The fighter from Punjab.

One long, stubborn day

The next morning began with defiance. Amarnath and Viswanath added 131 runs together. They were not just surviving. They were scoring. They were attacking.

Yardley finally broke through at two hundred and ten. Amarnath went for 86. Composed. Gritty.

Vengsarkar came in. The score reached two hundred and fifty-six. Then Viswanath fell for 73. Clark got him.

Vengsarkar stayed. He found Gaekwad. They put on 67 for the fifth wicket. India reached 323 for four. They were thinking about winning now. Really winning.

Yardley caught Gaekwad off his own bowling. Then at 348 he got Vengsarkar too. He made Seventy-eight runs. Straight to Simpson at cover. India ended the fifth day at 362 for 6. Australia had control again.

The last resistance

But Kirmani was still there. He had made forty-eight in the first innings. He knew how to hang around.

Ghavri joined him. They added 67 runs for the seventh wicket. The score reached 415 for six. Only 78 runs more.

The Australians were nervous. Then Clark took the new ball and bowled Kirmani for 51.

Two runs later Callen had Ghavri caught. The last hope died. Prasanna and Bedi added twenty-five for the ninth wicket. Callen removed Bedi.

Then Simpson himself took the last wicket. Chandrasekhar caught behind. India were bowled out for 445. Australia won by forty-seven runs. The series ended three-two.

What remained after the handshake

That total of four hundred and forty-five remained the highest fourth-innings score in a losing cause for a long time.

It still tells you everything about that Indian team. They did not know how to give up.

Simpson finished with 539 runs in the series at 53.9. The grandfather had taught the kids how to win. He built a winning side from scratch. From a third eleven and a batch of youngsters. He led from the front. He walked away at the end with his cap held high.

India didn’t win the series they hoped for. But at Adelaide, they showed something else. They showed how long they could stand when the ground kept slipping.

And sometimes, that stays longer than a trophy.