On November 2, 2025, Deepti Sharma walked into DY Patil Stadium knowing nobody bought a ticket to watch her bowl. They came for the sixes. For Smriti Mandhana‘s cover drives. For Shafali Verma swinging from the hip. For the kind of cricket that fills reels and makes brands open their wallets.

She scored 58. Run a ball. Boring, almost. Then she took 5 for 39 and broke South Africa’s back. Player of the Tournament. 215 runs, 22 wickets in nine games. First cricketer ever, man or woman, to do the 200-and-20 double in a World Cup.

Seven months later at Edgbaston, 18,814 people saw her do it again. Pakistan were 75 for 3, chasing 171. Sharma bowled four overs for 10 runs. Took five wickets. Ran out Muneeba Ali with a direct hit from backward point. Pakistan went from 75 for 3 to 106 all out.

The crowd went home happy. Sharma’s family went home to Agra. To a street that now has her name on it. To a father who once had to convince his neighbours that a girl playing cricket wasn’t a scandal. And to three endorsement deals. Three.

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The living room treaty

2012. Sharma was 15. Dropped from the Uttar Pradesh state team. The neighbours in Awadhpuri Colony, Shahganj, nine kilometres from the Taj Mahal, were talking. A girl from a middle-class family, youngest of seven, spending her days at a cricket ground instead of preparing for a respectable life. The pressure wasn’t subtle. It never is in places like Agra.

Her father Bhagwan Sharma, a booking supervisor for Indian Railways, called everyone into the living room. Her mother Sushila, retired school principal, sat quietly. Her brother Sumit, MBA from Ghaziabad, corporate job, eight months in, listened.

The neighbours had made their position clear. Cricket was fine for boys. For girls, it was a distraction from duty.

India’s Deepti Sharma attempts to run out Pakistan’s Natalia Parvaiz during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Group 1 cricket match between India and Pakistan in Birmingham, England, Sunday, June 14, 2026. She finished with a five-wicket haul in the match (Photo: AP)

Bhagwan Sharma said one thing. “See, my child, if you keep playing cricket, you might become a big cricketer. But even if you don’t end up making it, I’ll still be your father.”

That was it. The treaty was signed. Sumit quit his job after eight months. Coached her full time. Eight to nine hours a day. The neighbours kept talking. Deepti kept bowling.

Sumit put it plainly years later. “Deepti is a hard worker and never gives up. For nearly a decade, we both have worked hard to achieve what we have now. We used to practice 8 to 9 hours a day. I gave up cricket and my career to help my sister grow in the game.”

No market existed for women’s cricket in Agra in 2012. No WPL. No JioHotstar pulling 185 million viewers for a final. Just a family betting everything on a girl’s left-arm spin. Building a player for a market that hadn’t been invented yet.

The throw

2006. Sharma was eight. Watching her brother practice at Eklavya Sports Stadium in Agra. A ball rolled to the boundary. She picked it up. Threw it back. Nearly 50 metres. Hit the stumps directly.

Hemlata Kala, national selector, was watching. She thought Sharma was a boy. Short hair. Throwing style. Called Sumit over. “Take care of your sister. She has cricket in her.”

That throw started everything. The daily practices. The family sacrifice. The state selection. The India debut in 2014 against South Africa in Bengaluru. The world-record 320-run opening stand with Punam Raut in 2017, Sharma scoring 188, still the highest individual score in women’s ODIs for India.

The grind to 354 international wickets, one short of Jhulan Goswami’s record.

But that throw also started something else. A pattern of invisibility. Sharma’s value has always been in what she stops, not what she produces. Dot balls that build pressure. Middle-overs containment that lets fast bowlers rest. Run-outs from anticipation, not athletic flash. These win matches. They don’t sell tickets.

The Grade A gap

BCCI’s top contract bracket for 2025-26. Four women. Grade A. ₹50 lakh each. Harmanpreet Kaur. Smriti Mandhana. Jemimah Rodrigues. Deepti Sharma.

On paper, equals. In the market, not even close.

Mandhana represents 16-plus brands. Hyundai. SBI. Puma. Gulf Oil. Hero MotoCorp. Mastercard. Herbalife. Estimated net worth: ₹35 crore. Commands ₹1.5 to ₹2 crore per deal.

Kaur: Puma. Boost. CEAT. HDFC Life. ITC. JBL. Omaxe. CREX. Net worth: ₹24 crore.

Rodrigues: boAt. Red Bull. Hyundai. Dream11. Surf Excel. HMD. Platinum Evara. Net worth: ₹12 to ₹15 crore.

Sharma: Three deals. MyFitness Peanut Butter. SG Cricket. Banyan Nation, a waste-management startup from somewhere in India.

Net worth: ₹8 to ₹15 crore. The range is wide because the market doesn’t know what to do with her. The metrics brands use, highlight reels and engagement and six-counting, don’t capture what she does.

What she represents is defensive discipline. Reliability. The long quiet grind of middle-overs bowling that strangles momentum. The market has no language for this. It speaks sixes.

The Makelele problem

Football has a word for this. The “Makelele role.” Claude Makelele held Real Madrid’s midfield together while the club paid fortunes to Zidane and Ronaldo. Real sold him to Chelsea. The team collapsed. The offense had no platform.

N’Golo Kante. Sergio Busquets. Same story. Coaches love them. Teammates need them. Sponsors forget them.

Cricket analytics is worse. Clustering models show creators and playmakers get positive valuation residuals. Finishers and power-hitters get highly positive residuals from media visibility. Defensive anchors get negative residuals. The models undervalue them. The market follows.

India’s Deepti Sharma celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Tasmia Rubab during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Group 1 cricket match between India and Pakistan in Birmingham, England, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (Photo: AP)

Sharma varies her pace. Bowls slower through the air. Accumulates dot balls in powerplay and middle overs. Forces batters into mistakes. These skills won India the World Cup. They also don’t generate quick social media engagement. A 90-metre six travels further in the digital economy than a maiden over.

Yasin Hamidani, Director at Media Care Brand Solutions, talked about her auction price. “Sharma’s ₹3.2 crore tag repositions her from a dependable all-rounder to a commercial mainstay in women’s cricket. After the World Cup, her brand value was already on the rise, but this auction establishes her as a marketable face beyond performance.”

The auction told a different story. Despite being Player of the Tournament, Sharma was released by her previous franchise.

At WPL 2026 mega auction, one opening bid. ₹50 lakh. From Delhi Capitals. UP Warriorz had to use their Right to Match card at ₹3.2 crore to keep her. The franchise wanted her. The open market was ready to let her go cheap.

The doubt was in the absence of competing bids. In the market’s hesitation to value defensive labour at offensive prices. In the same force keeping her endorsement portfolio thin while teammates sign deal after deal.

The agency gap

Sharma uses independent managers. Not Baseline Ventures, which handles Mandhana and Richa Ghosh. Not JSW Sports, which represents Rodrigues and Shafali Verma.

Her career grew through family coaching in Agra. Technical development over corporate networking. Major agencies package athletes into bundled multi-brand deals.

They bridge the commercial gap for players whose on-field value doesn’t automatically become market visibility. Without that backing, independent players struggle for larger campaigns.

The gap widens. Top-order batters with agency representation and highlight-reel appeal command ₹1.5 to ₹2 crore per endorsement. Sharma, independent setup, defensive skill set, gets peanut butter and cricket equipment.

The public safety net

January 2025. Uttar Pradesh government appointed Sharma as Deputy Superintendent of Police under the Skilled Athlete Scheme. ₹3 crore cash award.

This isn’t a commercial endorsement. It’s recognition that the commercial market, left alone, won’t adequately compensate a defensive specialist from a non-metro city.

State governments increasingly use public-sector jobs and financial awards to support athletes who don’t fit the marketing template of urban, offensive, digitally fluent stars.

The DSP appointment gives Sharma something endorsements cannot. Stability. A salary independent of highlight reels. Status that doesn’t require sixes. A safety net allowing her to focus on the specialized, low-risk, defensive role that makes her indispensable, without worrying if that role will pay rent.

The parade

November 13, 2025. Agra held a homecoming parade. Saffron, white, and green balloons strung across poles by a local seller and his children.

Fourteen-year-old Sreshti Kashyap helped her father, a balloon vendor. She had stopped playing cricket because of social pressure. Said it was the first time she saw her father decorate streets for a woman’s achievement.

Shalu Singh, 26-year-old sub-inspector on crowd control, noted she had never been assigned duty for a female icon in four years. Mehboob, brass band musician for 30 years, had never performed for a female athlete.

That night, 11 PM, after days of media shoots, Sharma finally ate home-cooked food in Agra.

Outside her house, a ten-year-old boy waited with his bat. Hoping for an autograph. Inside, her father stood on the verandah. Looking at the signboard at the street entrance. “Deepti Sharma Road.”

The road was named after her. The market was still learning her name.

The view from the boundary

Harish Bijoor, founder of Harish Bijoor Consults Inc., stated the inequality plainly. “Yes, brand endorsement monies will go to women’s cricket, but not as much as it should. The ultimate arbiter of it is the kind of prizes that a woman cricketer will command vis-a-vis a man cricketer, and I think till that gap gets bridged, inequity shall reign supreme.”

But there’s another gap Sharma exposes. Between players who sell the sport and players who win the matches. Between the highlight reel and the scorecard. Between what the market sees and what the team knows.

Sharma herself never complained. “Actually, I was not worried when I didn’t get wickets, but I always believe in myself that whenever the right time will come, I’ll step up for the team and that’s how I play and bowl.”

The right time came at the World Cup. At Edgbaston. At the WPL auction, where one franchise overruled the market to keep her. The right time keeps coming. The market keeps hesitating.

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The ₹3.2 crore question

The WPL isn’t the problem. It’s the solution in many ways. Expanded from 10 to 15-plus sponsors. Fintech. AI. Ad budgets up 30 to 50 percent. Team sponsorship revenues rose 10 percent post-World Cup. Individual endorsement values grew over 25 percent.

But capital concentration tells its own story. Money flows to top-order batters, power-hitters, players fitting the existing marketable athlete template. Players with agencies, highlight reels, the language brands understand.

Sharma’s ₹3.2 crore auction price was a correction, not confirmation. A franchise recognizing her value and paying a premium the open market wouldn’t offer. UP Warriorz saying they knew something other bidders didn’t.

That defensive labour, properly deployed, wins tournaments. That dot balls in middle overs matter more than boundaries in the death. That the player who doesn’t fill the stands might be why the stands are cheering at the end.

The market hasn’t fully absorbed this. Sharma’s brand value grew an estimated 70 to 80 percent around her World Cup and auction success. But growth from a low base is still a low base.

Her endorsement portfolio remains thin. Her commercial representation remains independent. Her public profile remains smaller than her contribution demands.

The question isn’t whether Deepti Sharma is valuable. The WPL auction answered that. The question is whether the market women’s cricket built, the industry streaming to 185 million viewers and selling franchise teams and attracting fintech sponsors, can value the players who made it possible.

The answer, so far, is partial. The government appointment helps. The franchise premium helps. The street name helps. But the endorsement cheques her teammates cash, the brand partnerships filling their social media feeds, the commercial infrastructure supposed to lift all boats, has left the anchor in deeper water than the sailors.

Sharma will keep bowling. 166 T20I wickets, most in history. One wicket short of Jhulan Goswami’s all-format record. World Cup trophy. Player of the Tournament medal. DSP’s uniform. A street in Agra bearing her name.

What she doesn’t have yet is a market that knows how to pay for what she does. The dot balls that won India the World Cup are still waiting for their price. The brother who quit his MBA is still coaching. The father who overruled the neighbours is still watching from the verandah.

And the girl who threw a ball 50 metres and hit the stumps is still proving, every match, that some things matter more than the highlight reel. The market just hasn’t learned to count them yet.