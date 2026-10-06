Picture a hospital ward in Bombay, July 1949. A young man has just come to see his newborn nephew and noticed a small hole near the top of the baby’s left ear. The next day he comes back, and the baby in the crib has no hole. Somebody has swapped the babies. The family goes looking, and the right child is eventually found asleep beside a fisherwoman.

That baby was Sunil Gavaskar. Years later he would joke that his habit of poking at balls outside off stump came from that brief stint on the fishing side of life.

I have known that story for a long time, but I never thought much about it. For most of my life I filed Gavaskar under “great opener, scored mountains of runs, wore a cap instead of a helmet against the fastest bowlers alive.”

Then I started reading about how he handled money, and the picture flipped. The man wasn’t only a batsman with good sense. He was a businessman who happened to be very good at cricket, and every big decision in his career looks different once you see it that way.

Most sportspeople retire and then panic. Twenty years of cover drives, and nobody ever taught them to read a contract. Gavaskar built a fortune often estimated around 250 crore rupees, and I wanted to understand how. These are the seven things I took from it.

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1. Treat your craft like a profession from day one

Gavaskar grew up in a middle-class Marathi family in Bombay. His uncle Madhav Mantri had played Tests for India. His father worked in business. Nobody in that house treated cricket as a pastime. It was a job you trained for, the way other families trained a son for the accounts office.

His routine at St Xavier’s shows it. Three hours of practice before school, three more after. He was named India’s best schoolboy cricketer in 1966, at a time when the best players in Bombay mostly got jobs at firms like Tata and ACC and played for company teams on weekends. Cricket didn’t make you rich yet. It made you employable.

He later boiled it down to what he called the three Ds: dedication, determination, discipline. It sounds like something from a school poster, but he actually lived on that schedule for years. I think the early seriousness is the reason the later money didn’t ruin him.

2. Put a price on your wicket

After scoring a double century in a school match, teenage Sunil got carried away and holed out trying to hit a six. Mantri was furious. His message was simple: put a price on your wicket. Never hand it over cheaply.

That sentence turned into a whole way of batting. Gavaskar finished with 10,122 Test runs at an average of 51.12, and he was the first man past 10,000. Bowlers had to work for every one of those runs.

It turned into a business habit too. Ad man Prahlad Kakkar has described Gavaskar as the first Indian cricketer to push up what endorsements were worth. Before him, players said yes to whatever number a company named. After him, they started asking what they were actually worth. I like that a lesson about not giving away a wicket ended up changing how a whole generation of cricketers negotiated.

3. Be ready before the chance shows up

In 1971 Gavaskar went to the West Indies as a newcomer. A nail infection kept him out of the first Test. In the four he did play, he made 774 runs at 154.8, which is still a record for a debut series. India won, and it was their first series win in the Caribbean.

Think about who he was facing. The West Indies attack was getting scarier by the year, and he played it with no helmet, relying on a technique so tidy that the dangerous stuff looked routine.

That series gave him his brand. The Little Master, the man you couldn’t blast out, the opener who made you earn him. Later in life, companies bought into exactly that picture: patient, careful, not reckless.

Everyone talks about his luck on that tour. I don’t buy it. He’d spent years on those three-hour sessions. The chance showed up and he was already standing there with his pads on.

4. Chase the session, not the target

At The Oval in 1979, India needed 438 to win the final innings of the fourth Test. Nobody had ever made that many in a fourth innings and won. Gavaskar opened and scored 221 over more than eight hours. He began cautiously, then moved up through the gears as the game demanded it. India ended nine runs short, and people still bring that innings up.

I can’t know what was in his head out there, but the shape of the innings tells a story. When a number is too big to look at, you stop looking at it. You play the next session, then the next hour, then the next over. You deal with what’s in front of you and let the total take care of itself.

I have borrowed that for my own work more than once. A huge project becomes manageable when you cut it into overs. Gavaskar did the same thing in negotiations, by most accounts: go slowly, learn the pitch, and don’t stake everything on one swing.

5. If you don’t know your price, somebody else will pick one

In October 1985, two years before his last Test, Gavaskar co-founded the Professional Management Group with ad executive Sumedh Shah. It was India’s first dedicated sports marketing company.

The way it started is my favourite part of this whole story. Shah asked Gavaskar what he charged for an endorsement. Gavaskar had to admit he didn’t know. Shah said that was the problem with Indian sport in a sentence: athletes who couldn’t name their own value would always be underpaid.

PMG’s first big project flopped. They brought a Swedish Davis Cup squad over, with Mats Wilander, then world number one, in the team. Indian advertisers weren’t interested. They kept asking whether John McEnroe was coming. The event lost money, but it taught them something blunt about the market. In India, “sports marketing” meant cricket, and everything else came second.

So they adjusted. In 1986 they started sponsored syndicated columns, which carried expert cricket writing into regional newspapers. They made a TV show around Gavaskar and coaching tapes and CD-ROMs with Citibank. The company lasted long after his playing days ended.

What strikes me is that he didn’t start PMG after spotting some clever gap. He started it because he remembered the feeling of not knowing his own number, and he didn’t want other players to feel it.

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6. Retirement is only a change of format

Gavaskar’s second career began before the first one finished. He took the same close, technical eye from the crease into the commentary box, and today he’s among the best-paid voices in the game. Indian media have put figures on his IPL and series fees, but the numbers differ from report to report, so I’d treat them as rough.

What I find more interesting is what commentary does for his name. It keeps him in the conversation, and it keeps his authority. He notices small technical things that younger commentators skip, a bit like how he used to leave balls alone outside off stump.

He also guards that name carefully. In 2025 he went to the Delhi High Court to protect his personality rights, so that nobody can use his name, image or voice, deepfakes and AI included, without his permission. Most of us don’t think of ourselves as having a brand to defend. He clearly does, and he defends it the way he once defended his wicket.

7. Go slow, stay loyal, and give something back

Gavaskar’s investments are not flashy. While some cricketers lost money on restaurants and clothing labels, he is widely reported to have put his money into property: a sea-facing building in Worli, a villa in North Goa, and a stake in a Dubai hotel project linked to The First Group. It’s the opener’s way of investing. Nothing exciting, just steady growth.

His loyalty is just as striking. He has been with Sanspareils Greenlands, the SG bat maker, since the early 1980s. Athletes in the modern era swap sponsors every couple of years for a slightly better offer. Forty years with one partner tells people something about you.

His newer bets all seem tied to something he cares about. He backed Binca Games, which led to a cricket card game called Qwicket. He signed on with Triton Solar and tied it to rural electrification. In 2024 he became co-owner of the Dilli Dillwale pickleball team along with his son Rohan, which suggests he’s thinking about what the family does next.

Then there’s the part with no profit in it. In 1999 he helped set up the CHAMPS Foundation, which helps former Indian international athletes who’ve fallen on hard times. Hockey players, boxers, footballers, table tennis champions, people who once wore India’s colours and later struggled.

He is also linked to the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani centres, which provide free heart surgery for children. To mark his 34 Test centuries, he sponsors 34 of those operations every year. He has called this his best “third innings,” and honestly, it’s hard to argue.

What I actually took away

I started reading because I wanted to know how someone builds an empire. I finished thinking about how to build a life that holds together.

Gavaskar never made cricket and business fight each other. One protected the other. PMG made money, commentary kept his name alive, property gave him stability, the startups gave him some growth, and charity gave the rest of it a point. Somewhere along the way, the safety net turned into a trampoline.

The net worth is impressive, sure. But the number I keep returning to is 10,122, the runs he scored without a helmet. If you’re a kid in Bombay, or Prayagraj, or anywhere else, here’s what I’d take from him. Don’t pick between the things you love. Let one hold up the other, and keep working until the thing holding you up starts launching you instead.

This piece is based on an original article about Sunil Gavaskar’s business journey. Read it for the full story behind PMG, CHAMPS, and how an opening batsman became the financial forefather of today’s IPL superstars.